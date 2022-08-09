Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rep. Rob Wittman focused on rural healthcare?Watchful EyeMiddlesex County, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Hidden Virginia Beaches Worth Finding this SummerTravel MavenVirginia State
Amtrak service between Hampton Roads and Washington DC has expandedWatchful EyeNorfolk, VA
VA Attorney Facing Federal Charges In Multi-Million Dollar "Elaborate Tax Scheme"TaxBuzzNewport News, VA
Related
Virginia Business
Va. Beach honors Ramon W. Breeden Jr.
Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed day in honor of real estate mogul. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed Aug. 9, 2022, as Ramon W. Breeden Jr. Day, in honor of the real estate mogul. Since starting The Breeden Co. in 1961 out of the trunk of his Pontiac convertible and the...
Virginia Beach reveals proposals for Rudee Loop redevelopment
The City of Virginia Beach has revealed some of the proposals they have received for the redevelopment of the Rudee Loop at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach teen defying odds since he was born
WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Virginia Beach teen defying odds since he was born. Virginia gives inmates playing cards to help solve …. Financial back-to-school advice from Bayport Credit …. Portsmouth residents invited to enter drawing for …. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …. Sounding...
Spirit of Mt. Vernon to set sail August 12, handling Spirit of Norfolk bookings
The Spirit of Mount Vernon joins the Freedom Elite to officially welcome the Norfolk community back on the water for new and amazing experiences,
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
“Missing, But Never Forgotten” Monday on WAVY TV 10
"Missing, but Never Forgotten" airs Monday, August 15 on WAVY News 10 at 10 p.m. on FOX43 and on WAVY News 10 at 11 p.m. Tune in for the emotional story of how a family and the military never gave up on bringing Brown home.
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
WAVY News 10
No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of Portsmouth
The call for the fire came in just after midnight in the 700 block of Dorset Avenue. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Agl919. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …. Woman faces child abuse, cruelty charges after fire …. ‘We are very concerned’: Family of missing Norfolk …. On...
Applications to participate in Suffolk's holiday parade now open
Local groups and businesses should submit applications to enter band units, marching/walking units, floats, specialty units, motorized units, and animal units no later than Sunday, November 27.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Live Updates | Flooding, storm damages impact Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Some strong to severe storms broke out over Hampton Roads Wednesday afternoon and evening, causing damage and flooding issues in the area. City crews in Williamsburg worked Thursday morning to remove the tree that fell on a moving car driving on Jamestown Road Wednesday afternoon, leaving a man dead and another person hurt.
Virginia woman is on mission to ensure veterans 'have not been forgotten'
A Central Virginia veteran who spent years overcoming personal challenges is now making it her mission to help other veterans.
‘We are very concerned’: Family of missing Norfolk teen continues to search
Her mom told 10 On Your Side that they reported Kadence missing Sunday, but hadn’t seen her since that previous Thursday. Her family thought she was in her room and “not feeling well.”
Road Improvements: Biden Administration announces funding for transportation projects in Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story from July 15, 2022. The Biden Administration is giving $64.2 million to Virginia as a part of an infrastructure rebuilding program, the Department of Transportation announced Thursday. “We are proud to support so many...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)
Are you looking for the best seafood restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia? Then you should check out these top restaurants. The Crab Claw has been a favorite seafood restaurant in Chesapeake for years, thanks to its delicious dishes like Crab Cake Benedict and Crab Imperial. This spot also has a wide variety of fresh seafood items like crab legs, salmon, and tilapia.
What does it take to get a teaching license in Virginia?
What does it take to get certified to teach in Virginia? News 3 Investigators is looking into what it takes to get a Virginia teaching license, and what Hampton Roads teachers have to say about it.
Complex
Missy Elliott ‘Forever Grateful’ as Virginia Hometown Names Street in Her Honor: ‘This Hit Different’
Portsmouth, Virginia, is paying tribute to hometown hero Missy Elliott. As reported by CBS affiliate WTKR, the local city council unanimously voted to honor the four-time Grammy-winner with her very own street. Officials will rename a portion of McLean Street, located in Portsmouth’s entertainment district, to Missy Elliott Boulevard. The road runs adjacent to the Victory Crossing Shopping Center, Tidewater Community College, and upcoming Portsmouth Rivers Casino.
Search for missing 15-year-old Norfolk girl continues
Investigators with the FBI and Norfolk Police have been searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Police say Kadence Morrell was last seen one week ago at her Norfolk home. Volunteers have helping.
On the chopping block: Navy wants to remove 400 trees from neighborhoods near Chambers Field
Residents in three Northside neighborhoods learned this week that the Navy wants to remove about 400 trees that present "an immediate safety risk for aircraft" using Chambers Field on Naval Station Norfolk.
WAVY News 10
Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company
WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company. Spirit cruises to restart in Norfolk after Spirit …. New mountain bike trails nearly ready in Virginia …. Gloucester firefighters donate old fire truck, ambulance …. Trial for Norfolk police officer accused of voluntary …. Staying...
Animal shelters in Hampton Roads face overcapacity
4,000 dogs that were saved from a breeding facility have been sent throughout the country to different rescue centers. 17 of those dogs went to Virginia Beach SPCA and other centers in Hampton Roads.
WAVY News 10
Williamsburg man dead on the scene after tree branch falls on car
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Williamsburg man dead on the scene after tree branch …. Virginia gives inmates playing cards to help solve …. Financial back-to-school advice from Bayport Credit …. Portsmouth residents invited to enter drawing for …. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …
Comments / 0