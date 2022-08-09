The preseason is for practice and the Kansas City Chiefs got their emergency kicker some practice during the game. Safety Justin Reid, who recently made headlines with his 65-yard field goal at training camp, got some work as the team’s emergency kicker ahead of the end of the first half. After a 22-yard touchdown reception from Justin Watson, it wasn’t Harrison Butker who lined up to take the PAT. Instead, it was Reid who came in and got his chance to make the extra point. Sure enough, it was perfectly executed, right down the middle of the uprights.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 14 MINUTES AGO