Michigan State

WLNS

Michigan lawmakers react to passing of Inflation Reduction Act

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Inflation Reduction Act aims to do just what it says, reduce inflation, and it passed the House of Representatives on Friday. Now it’s headed to the desk of President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it. Now, Michigan-based elected officials reacting to the bill’s passage. “I am thrilled that […]
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan's $400 auto-insurance rebate came at a price

Opponents of the 2019 cap placed on Michigan's unlimited medical benefits for catastrophic car crash victims argued it would leave vulnerable people in the lurch. Those fears have borne out, according to a new survey commissioned by the the Brain Injury Association of Michigan and conducted by the nonprofit Michigan Public Health Institute.
bridgemi.com

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
95.3 MNC

Life on the road becoming too pricey for many Michigan truckers

Life on the road is getting more and more expensive for Michigan’s independent truck drivers. There are a number of factors playing into the loss of drivers in the state. The price of diesel fuel soared to near 6 dollars a gallon. Truck prices have doubled. Parts have become difficult to come by.
wbkb11.com

Michigan Hunters Now Required to Report Deer Online

Starting this fall, Michigan deer hunters will now be required to report their harvest online. The DNR decided to make the change based on the decline of hunters responding to post–season mail surveys in recent years. “20 years ago, 75 percent of recipients responded to the survey, but in recent years we have seen a response rate consistently under 40 percent,” said Brian Frawley, DNR wildlife biologist. “If we’re going to provide hunters, wildlife managers and the Michigan Natural Resources Commission with timely, accurate data, we need to change how we collect it.”
Gretchen Whitmer
The Oakland Press

84 Lumber Company opens first store in Michigan

A multi-state building materials supplier, 84 Lumber Company, announced the opening of its first store in Michigan. The new 84 Lumber store officially opened Aug. 8, after a soft opening in July. It is located at 4158 Pioneer Drive in Commerce Township. A privately-held company, 84 Lumber is based in...
nbc25news.com

First detection of invasive species 'spotted lanternfly' found in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed the state’s first detection of spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) in Michigan. A small population of spotted lanternfly was detected in Pontiac in Oakland County. “Although not unexpected, this is certainly tough news to share due...
foodmanufacturing.com

Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
MetroTimes

Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party

The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
wcsx.com

Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns

There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
MICHIGAN STATE

