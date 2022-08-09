Read full article on original website
Michigan lawmakers react to passing of Inflation Reduction Act
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Inflation Reduction Act aims to do just what it says, reduce inflation, and it passed the House of Representatives on Friday. Now it’s headed to the desk of President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it. Now, Michigan-based elected officials reacting to the bill’s passage. “I am thrilled that […]
michiganradio.org
Michigan cannabis agency adjusts tincture definitions, boosts maximum THC in edibles
Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency is setting guidelines for smokeless THC-containing products, like edibles or drinks. Those also include oils and tinctures, which had sometimes fallen into a regulatory gray area. Shelly Edgerton is the board chair for the Michigan Cannabis Manufacturers Association. She said the changes started with a...
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan's $400 auto-insurance rebate came at a price
Opponents of the 2019 cap placed on Michigan's unlimited medical benefits for catastrophic car crash victims argued it would leave vulnerable people in the lurch. Those fears have borne out, according to a new survey commissioned by the the Brain Injury Association of Michigan and conducted by the nonprofit Michigan Public Health Institute.
Michigan marijuana industry ‘shocked’ by plan to move licensing director
Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency Executive Director Andrew Brisbo is moving to a new position after nearly three years spearheading the creation of the state’s legalized commercial marijuana industry. The reason for the move hasn’t been disclosed. The transfer “shocked and disappointed” members of the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association,...
10 Richest Cities In Michigan 2022
$6.4 Mil Home by Detroit Looks Like Something a Cartel Would Own. This mansion on Lake St. Clair is huge. Every room seems to be designed differently with what can only be described as "f*** you money."
bridgemi.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
95.3 MNC
Life on the road becoming too pricey for many Michigan truckers
Life on the road is getting more and more expensive for Michigan’s independent truck drivers. There are a number of factors playing into the loss of drivers in the state. The price of diesel fuel soared to near 6 dollars a gallon. Truck prices have doubled. Parts have become difficult to come by.
wbkb11.com
Michigan Hunters Now Required to Report Deer Online
Starting this fall, Michigan deer hunters will now be required to report their harvest online. The DNR decided to make the change based on the decline of hunters responding to post–season mail surveys in recent years. “20 years ago, 75 percent of recipients responded to the survey, but in recent years we have seen a response rate consistently under 40 percent,” said Brian Frawley, DNR wildlife biologist. “If we’re going to provide hunters, wildlife managers and the Michigan Natural Resources Commission with timely, accurate data, we need to change how we collect it.”
Governor Whitmer files new motion to block Michigan abortion ban
This latest injunction would extend the already existing injunction that was granted on May 17 by the Michigan Court of Claims.
The Oakland Press
84 Lumber Company opens first store in Michigan
A multi-state building materials supplier, 84 Lumber Company, announced the opening of its first store in Michigan. The new 84 Lumber store officially opened Aug. 8, after a soft opening in July. It is located at 4158 Pioneer Drive in Commerce Township. A privately-held company, 84 Lumber is based in...
nbc25news.com
First detection of invasive species 'spotted lanternfly' found in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed the state’s first detection of spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) in Michigan. A small population of spotted lanternfly was detected in Pontiac in Oakland County. “Although not unexpected, this is certainly tough news to share due...
Detroit News
Hillsdale County GOP sending competing delegate lists to Michigan party
The Hillsdale County Republican Party will send two slates of delegates to the state party convention after competing events were held across the street from each other Thursday night in Hillsdale. One 13-delegate slate was voted on in a "rump convention" in a parking lot at the corner of Bacon...
foodmanufacturing.com
Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
fox2detroit.com
Matt DePerno, GOP candidate for attorney general denies he was in possession of a voter tabulator
(FOX 2) - The likely Republican candidate for state Attorney General denied having access to election tabulators in the aftermath of the 2020 election, disputing the results of an investigation by the Michigan State Police and the AG's office. Matt DePerno was among nine people named in an investigation that...
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
‘It’s incredibly important’: Clinic helps Michiganders get licenses back
A clinic aimed at walking people through the process of what they need to do to get their license back and drive legally once again was held in Muskegon County Wednesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan member of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced to probation
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. – A member of the white supremacist group “The Base,” a group that prepared members to violently overthrow the government, has been sentenced to probation. Tristan Webb was sentenced by a Tuscola County judge, who deferred jail time and sentenced Webb to probation with...
MetroTimes
Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party
The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
This St. Johns, MI Factory Produces Nearly 800,000 LBS of Cheese Per Day
As a girl who loves her dairy, this Mitten factoid definitely caught my attention. Not only would I consider myself a queso connoisseur but I would also call myself a "fromage fanatic". I simply must try all the cheeses. That's why when I heard one of the largest cheese processing...
wcsx.com
Michigan Town Makes List of American’s Best Lake Towns
There’s still lots of summer left to enjoy the pristine lakes that Michigan has to offer. One of the most Michigan-y things you can do during the summer months is head to a local lake and soak up the rays. I even enjoy visiting lakes in the fall and taking in the beautiful sights amid the changing autumn colors.
