ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Nielsen Shares Surge As Large Shareholder Seeks Pact With Buyout Firms

By Brian Steinberg
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Shares of media-measurement giant Nielsen surged Tuesday after the purveyor of TV ratings said its largest shareholder reached an initial agreement to support a $10 billion buyout of the TV ratings company by a a group of private-equity firms.

Nielsen said it had decided to delay a shareholder vote on a proposal that would have Elliott Management Corp. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. complete the agreement with WindAcre Partnership LLC, which had previously opposed the deal. WindAcre owns approximately 27% of Nielsen’s shares.

Under the preliminary agreement, WindAcre would join the group with respect to a portion of its shares and would receive $28 per share — the same price to be paid to all other shareholders — for its remaining shares.  Nielsen said “there can be no assurance that the preliminary agreement will be finalized,” but indicated it would supplement its recent proxy statement about the particulars of the deal to reflect the terms of the new pact. and “will present the transaction to shareholders for approval as expeditiously as possible.”

Shares of Nielsen were up more than 20% Tuesday afternoon, rising $4.85 per share to $27.56.

Nielsen has been under a microscope for months. TV networks and their owners have grown disenchanted with Nielsen’s ability to count viewers who may watch their favorite programs via digital means, on mobile screens on through streaming video. Nielsen has lost industry accreditation for its national TV ratings service, and is working on a new measurement methodology that would tabulate unduplicated cross-stream viewership, but it will not be rolled out in full for several months. Meanwhile, many of the media companies, including NBCUniversal, WarnerMedia and others struck pacts with new measurement vendors to create so-called “alternate currencies” in time for the industry’s next “upfront” ad-sales market. A recent survey by VAB, a trade group representing the TV networks to advertisers, found more than one-quarter of respondents said that between 25% to 49% of their ipfront advertisers will actively use or test a measurement option other than Nielsen’s.

WindAcre, which has also been a significant investor in Amazon and Google, in March said that it “views Nielsen’s intrinsic value to be significantly higher than values proposed by the consortium.”

VIP+ Analysis: Inside Hollywood’s Content Fire Sale

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Endeavor Posts Q2 Profit as Sports, Live Events, Talent Representation Units See Gains

Endeavor delivered strong second quarter earnings on Thursday with wind at the back of its sports, live events and talent representation operations. The company that is home to UFC, WME and IMG saw year-over year revenue gains at its key units for the quarter as sports and entertainment activity continues to adjust to the post-pandemic new normal. Strong demand especially for sports and events pushed Endeavor to post net income of $42.2 million on revenue of $1.3 billion, which was up about 18% from the year-ago mark. The upswing prompted Endeavor to slightly adjust its full-year forecast for adjusted earnings before interest...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Variety

Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Stranger Things’ Holds Strong at No. 1 While ‘The Sea Beast’ Reaches No. 2

Per Nielsen, “Stranger Things” was watched for 2.9 billion minutes during the July 11-17 viewing window, which marked the second full week of availability of Season 4 after its second volume debuted on July 1. The series easily took the No. 1 position on Nielsen’s streaming rankings for the week, with more than double the viewership of the next title on the chart: Netflix’s animated children’s film “The Sea Beast,” which debuted on the streamer on July 8 and was watched for 920 million minutes in its first full week of availability. “Stranger Things” has now been on the top...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
HOMELESS
Variety

Ellen DeGeneres Sends ‘All of My Love’ to Anne Heche’s Family: ‘This Is a Sad Day’

Ellen DeGeneres sent love to Anne Heche’s family on social media amid confirmation that Heche has been declared brain dead at age 53. Degeneres and Heche dated from 1997 until 2000, becoming one of Hollywood’s most famous same-sex couples. Heche was declared brain dead on Aug. 12 due to injuries she suffered from a severe car crash. She’s remaining on life support until she’s determined as a match for organ donation. It’s likely that she will be taken off as early as Saturday or as late as Tuesday. “This is a sad day,” DeGeneres wrote on Twitter. “I’m sending Anne’s children,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Variety

‘Dr. Phil’ Lays Off 25 Staffers As the Daytime Talk Show Returns For Season 21 (EXCLUSIVE)

“Dr. Phil” is downsizing. The long-running daytime talk show, which returns in September for its 21st season, resumed production this month with 25 fewer staffers. The employees, who were mostly in production, were let go in a cost cutting move, the show confirmed to Variety. “Going into season 21, we streamlined production to ensure longevity. As is typical of this process there were some roles we discovered that we could reduce yet still deliver our dynamic, forward-thinking program,” a spokesperson for “Dr. Phil” said. The long-running daytime talk show made headlines earlier this year when a dozen current and former employees of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Lifetime Will Still Debut Anne Heche Movie After Her Car Crash: This Project Is ‘Important’ to Her

Click here to read the full article. During the Television Critics Association press conference on Thursday, Lifetime presented a panel for “Girl in Room 13,” an upcoming movie starring Anne Heche. The actor, who was was originally set to be on the panel, was in a car crash in Los Angeles on Aug. 5 and has been in the hospital since. At the top of the panel, the network stated that remarks were taped before recent events. “As many of you know and remains in critical condition. And all of us here at Lifetime are deeply concerned for her and everyone affected....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Steve Martin on How the Fear of Being Washed Up Inspired His ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Character

On “Only Murders in the Building,” Steve Martin plays Charles-Haden Savage, the former star of popular crime drama “Brazzos.” The inspiration for playing a washed-up TV star, Martin tells Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, “comes from worry. I think about actors who’ve had these hits, they’re on TV for eight years. And then they don’t really work that much again, because they’re maybe too identified with the part. And I’ve always been curious about that life.” Martin remembers, in particular, an actor he spotted at an HBO Comedy Festival party. The man, who had starred in a hit show, hadn’t worked in...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Casting Director Made a 10-Year-Old Millie Bobby Brown Cry by Saying She’s ‘Too Mature’ to Act: ‘So Hurtful’

Millie Bobby Brown revealed to Allure magazine that she was left in tears at 10 years old after a powerful casting director rejected her for being “too mature.” Before she got the role of a lifetime as Eleven on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” Brown said the casting director advised her that she’d never make it as an actor because of her maturity. “I always knew that I was mature and I couldn’t really help that,” Brown said. “Going back to what I said earlier about being kind of very lonely in who I was and feeling like no one was quite like...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Tv Networks#Nielsen Ratings#Nielsen Company#Nbcuniversal#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Nielsen Shares Surge#Elliott Management Corp#Windacre Partnership Llc
Variety

Lionsgate Will Mandate Abortion Safety Protocols for Employees, CEO Says in Memo (EXCLUSIVE)

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer — in his regular weekly letter to the staff — has vowed that the company will prioritize and protect the reproductive rights of its employees. In the letter, which was obtained by Variety, Feltheimer noted that Lionsgate already has strong protections in place “to safeguard employees from discrimination, harassment, bullying and invasion of privacy,” and wrote that after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June, which overturned Roe v. Wade, “it has become necessary to develop strong policies and add to our comprehensive benefits to protect our employees’ reproductive rights as well.” Feltheimer’s letter is copied in...
BUSINESS
Variety

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Says Kevin Federline Has Created ‘Legal Issues’ by ‘Cyber-Bullying’ Singer

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears’ lawyer is coming to her defense in the wake of her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, suddenly speaking publicly about Spears and their two sons. Federline, the former backup dancer who was married to Spears from 2004 through 2007, gave an interview to ITV this week and said the former couple’s two teenage sons have made the decision to not see their mother. On Wednesday, Federline posted old videos on his Instagram account where Spears appears to be arguing with her young sons, then ages 11 and 12. In response to the videos, social...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Anne Heche Crash: LAPD Looking at Possible Drug Use

The LAPD is investigating whether Anne Heche was under the influence of drugs when she crashed her car into a house in Mar Vista last Friday, leaving her in a coma with severe burns. Heche’s blood showed the presence of narcotics, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee. But the blood draw was taken after Heche had been treated at the hospital, raising the possibility that the drugs had been administered as part of her treatment. A second test will have to be done to rule out that possibility. Heche is in “extreme critical condition,” her representatives said on Monday. Heche...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Gets New Preview Ahead of September Premiere (TV News Roundup)

Warner Bros. released a new promo for “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the upcoming daytime talk show fronted by the youngest female EGOT winner, which is set to premiere on September 12. The series will feature celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations and music. The show will air on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media and Gray Media Group, among other station groups. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is produced in Los Angeles by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. “The...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Variety

Redbox Is Now Officially Part of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment as $375 Million Deal Closes

Click here to read the full article. Redbox, the struggling DVD-rental kiosk operator and video streamer, is now part of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment — the streaming aggregator that gets its name from the best-selling series of self-help books. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment announced Thursday that it has completed the acquisition of Redbox Entertainment in an all-stock transaction valued at about $375 million, after announcing the purchase agreement in May. The deal ends Redbox’s brief reprisal as a publicly traded entity. In October 2021 Redbox went public after merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). But the...
BUSINESS
Variety

Teddy Ray, Comedian Featured on ‘Wild N’ Out’ and ‘All Def Comedy,’ Dies at 32

Teddy Ray, a Los Angeles born-and-bred comedian, has died. He was 32 years old. Ray’s death was confirmed by Comedy Central on Friday evening. “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer,” the network wrote. “He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.” Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. pic.twitter.com/45xrqIL4QM — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 13, 2022 Ray was best known as a stand-up comedian who had appeared on many prominent television and internet comedy series. His first TV gig was an appearance on BET’s “Comic View. He then appeared on multiple standup series...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Review: It Isn’t Over 9,000, But It Is Solid Fan Service

Click here to read the full article. There’s a good chance you know more about “Dragon Ball” than you think you do. Whether through memes or references to terms like “Super Saiyan,” “Kamehameha” and “It’s over 9,000,” the 38-year-old franchise has achieved global popularity even as it’s remained something of a niche outside its native Japan. With 42 manga volumes, several animated series (including “Dragon Ball Z”), theme-park attractions, video games, an ill-fated live-action adaptation and billions of dollars in merchandising revenue, the series isn’t going anywhere soon. For all that, feature-length animated films have been rare — the new...
COMICS
Variety

Megan Thee Stallion to Drop Sophomore Album ‘Traumazine’ Amid Ongoing Label Issues

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion has announced her long-awaited sophomore album, “Traumazine,” will be released this Friday, Aug. 12. Before her album announcement on Thursday morning, Megan thanked her “hotties” on Twitter for the love and support she’s received through what she has described as lingering label issues ahead of her release. She also told fans “We almost out” and called the forthcoming album the “last one” — in reference to her contract with 1501 Certified Entertainment. “Y’all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label,” she wrote. “[A]ll these games and having...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

‘Rust’ Shooting Couldn’t Have Occurred ‘Without a Pull of the Trigger,’ FBI Concludes

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has concluded that the firearm that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” could not have fired “without a pull of the trigger while the working internal components were intact and functional.” According to an FBI reported obtained by ABC News, the gun “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger.” Alec Baldwin, the star and producer of the Western, was holding the firearm at the time of the incident last October. Baldwin has stated that he was under the impression that he was holding a “cold gun” — one...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Paramount+ Sets September Italy Launch – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. STREAMING Streamer Paramount+ will arrive Sept. 15 in Italy with some 8,000 hours of content spanning all genres at launch. Paramount originals available at launch include “The Offer,” “Tulsa King” and “Halo.” Upcoming originals include “1883,” Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” prequel; and “1923,” also from Sheridan, featuring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in the next instalment of the “Yellowstone” origin story. The selection of available Italian titles will include ‘Circeo,” the series produced by Cattleya in collaboration with VIS, Paramount+ and RAI Fiction which retraces the process following double murders in 1975; “14 Days,” a Paramount+...
MOVIES
Variety

Recording Academy Co-President Valeisha Butterfield Jones Steps Down for VP Role at Google

In a surprise move, Recording Academy co-president Valeisha Butterfield Jones will leave the organization to return to Google, taking a new vice president role on the internet giant’s diversity team. Butterfield Jones joined the Academy in 2020 as chief diversity officer and became co-president with Panos Panay almost exactly a year ago. She played a key role in CEO Harvey Mason jr.’s “modernized leadership team” and oversaw the organization’s people and culture, membership, awards and related initiatives. The Academy will continue to be led by Mason as CEO and Panay as president; the org will not name an additional co-president at this...
MUSIC
Variety

MTV Announces ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Cast and Premiere Date: Watch First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Teen Mom” universe is expanding once again. MTV’s “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” will follow franchise stars Amber Portwood (“OG”), Ashley Jones (“Teen Mom 2”), Briana DeJesus (“Teen Mom 2”), Catelynn Baltierra (“OG”), Cheyenne Floyd (“OG”), Jade Cline (“Teen Mom 2”), Leah Messer (“Teen Mom 2”) and Maci McKinney (“OG”), Variety can exclusively announce. The series will premiere on Tuesday, September 6, at 8 p.m. ET. The 15-episode show unites the casts of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” and will follow the moms as they face the reality of parenthood as each are in many different stages. While some...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy