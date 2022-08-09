SPCA Serving Erie County rescues farm animals and dogs in Orchard Park

The SPCA Serving Erie County announced it rescued farm animals and dogs from a property in Orchard Park on Sunday afternoon.

The SPCA said dogs, sheep, a chicken, a cow, and a horse were found by police in a cramped trailer and it is working with Orchard Park police on pending animal cruelty charges.

There were nine animals in total and none were surrendered as of Monday.

"The SPCA extends its thanks to Orchard Park Police and to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Reserve Division for their work and their commitment to assisting in the rescue of these animals, who were examined and are being assessed and cared for at an undisclosed location," a release says.

The investigation is ongoing.