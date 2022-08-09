ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

SPCA Serving Erie County rescues farm animals and dogs in Orchard Park

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
The SPCA Serving Erie County announced it rescued farm animals and dogs from a property in Orchard Park on Sunday afternoon.

The SPCA said dogs, sheep, a chicken, a cow, and a horse were found by police in a cramped trailer and it is working with Orchard Park police on pending animal cruelty charges.

There were nine animals in total and none were surrendered as of Monday.

"The SPCA extends its thanks to Orchard Park Police and to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Reserve Division for their work and their commitment to assisting in the rescue of these animals, who were examined and are being assessed and cared for at an undisclosed location," a release says.

The investigation is ongoing.

City
Orchard Park, NY
Erie County, NY
Orchard Park, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
2 On Your Side

Hamburg Police provide advice in wake of mail thefts

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Town of Hamburg Police are investigating a handful of mailbox thefts and are warning people not to leave their outgoing mail in their mailboxes at home with the flags up. Thursday, Hamburg Police posted on Facebook asking people to avoid putting their outgoing mail in their...
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Erie County Is Offering 3 Free Rabies Vaccine Clinics For Cats And Dogs

Erie County is offering three free rabies clinics to pet owners to help them protect their fur babies. The rabies vaccine clinics are for cats, dogs and ferrets at Orchard Park, Cheektowaga, and Buffalo sites. The first two clinics will be drive-thrus, which the Erie County Department of Health has used for the past two years. The third location, in the Broadway Market, will be a walk-thru only.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

The story behind Olcott Beach's frequent closures

Paul Dicky, the director of the Environmental Health Division for the Niagara County Department of Health, says the culprit of all the closings at Olcott Beach is E.coli bacteria. "E.coli comes from fecal matter of an animal. And if you exceed a certain threshold, the water quality is deemed unsafe...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Twin City Island Deli: Ribbon is cut for Grand Island's new delicatessen

Boar’s Head deli meats and cheeses, which are sold at the newly opened Twin City Island Deli, 2092 Grand Island Blvd., “are the best that you can buy,” said owner James Zuckerman, who also owns Twin City Deli at 50 Main St., in the City of Tonawanda. He and the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new business with a ribbon-cutting on Monday.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
2 On Your Side

Niagara Falls Police woman located

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police report that a missing woman has been located. Police edited a Facebook post about the missing person on Friday, the same day it was posted. Heather R. Bailey, 25, was reported missing after she left her home between 11 p.m. Thursday and...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wesb.com

Two Olean Woman Charged in Assault

Two Olean women were charged after an assault case on Thursday. New York State Police charged 29-year-old Kimber J. Ellis and 28-year-old Desiree D. Nunn with third-degree assault. They were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
OLEAN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Batavia Police investigating Elm Street shooting

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting on Elm Street. Just before 4:15 p.m. Friday, police say they responded to the area of Elm Street and East Main Street for a reported shooting. Officers located two victims in the area and both were treated for injuries. Anyone with information is […]
BATAVIA, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

