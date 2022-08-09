Read full article on original website
Related
About 80,000 tourists reportedly stranded in China resort city after authorities declared it a COVID-19 hot spot
Some 80,000 tourists are stranded in the Chinese resort city of Sanya after authorities put the area under lockdown calling it a COVID hotspot.
Panic in Wuhan as one million people are thrust back into world’s strictest lockdown after Covid re-surfaces
ONE million people have been thrust back into the world's strictest lockdown after Covid resurfaced. Citizens in the district of Jiangxia, in the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan, have been ordered to follow three days of “temporary restriction” from Wednesday. The nation's leaders are upholding their zero tolerance policy...
80,000 tourists are trapped in coronavirus lockdown on 'China's Hawaii' after outbreak on tropical island as country's brutal zero-Covid policy continues
A Chinese beach resort has gone into lockdown after recording less than 500 new cases, stranding 80,000 holidaymakers in their hotels for a week. Tropical island province Hainan is booming with Chinese families eager to take advantage of the school summer holidays - but they're now stuck amid the shutdown.
BBC
Sanya Covid lockdown: Escaping to 'China's Hawaii' only to face fresh curbs
Kyle Newton was hoping for a break in the resort of Sanya on Hainan island - known as "China's Hawaii" - after enduring a harsh two-month Covid lockdown in Shanghai. His Hainan trip was due to last less than a week and was the teacher's first holiday in China since arriving just as the pandemic broke out. The island lies in the South China Sea just off China's southern coast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motley Fool
Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Asia’s richest woman loses half her $24bn fortune in China property crisis
Asia’s wealthiest woman has lost more than half her fortune over the past year as the crisis engulfing China’s real estate sector continues to worsen, a billionaire index showed on Thursday. Yang Huiyan, a majority shareholder in China’s biggest property developer Country Garden, saw her net worth plunge...
americanmilitarynews.com
China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan
The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
Chinese Ambassador Summoned to White House After Missiles Fall Near Taiwan's Coasts
China's Ambassador to the U.S. was summoned to the White House Thursday after his country conducted military activities near Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's defiant visit this week to the self-governing island that China considers its territory. According to a Chinese state broadcaster, the Eastern Theater Command of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
China Says US Will 'Swallow The Bitter Fruit' If It Plans To Tie Tariffs To Taiwan Issue
After media reports emerged that China's latest aggression around Taiwan has the Biden administration rethink its plans to scrap the tariffs — Chinese experts called it "ridiculous" and said delaying removing the punitive tariffs would continue to hurt the U.S. economy. The experts told the Chinese Communist Party's flagship...
Washington Examiner
Blinken: US ships will sail through Taiwan Strait in defiance of China
Chinese officials have suspended a series of military dialogues designed to minimize the risk of conflict with the United States amid an uproar over the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to Taiwan. That announcement from Beijing came hours after Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that U.S. warships...
Blinken: If China escalates tensions over Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip, 'that would be entirely on Beijing'
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said if China decided to escalate tensions with the U.S. over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan, then that decision "would be entirely on Beijing." While talking to reporters at the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Review Conference, Blinken said he was not aware if Pelosi has decided to visit Taiwan yet. Aug. 1, 2022.
International Business Times
Chinese Minister Bristles At Blinken Statement; Says China Will Never Forget Its National Shame
A top Chinese official has taken to Twitter to lash out against U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement that China's military response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan was an "overreaction." In a series of tweets, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying unleashed a scathing attack on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
China rages at historic enemy Japan as it flexes muscle over Taiwan
Chinese forces fired several missiles that landed in waters near Japan, a display that suggests how a Chinese attempt to subjugate Taiwan could turn into a wider war.
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
China Tourism seeks $2.16 billion in Hong Kong's biggest listing so far in 2022 - term sheet
HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp is aiming to raise up to $2.16 billion through a new listing in Hong Kong, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters, in what will be the largest share sale in the city so far this year.
China Says Taiwan Issue Could Take It to 'War' With U.S.
"Extra caution and a sense of responsibility is indispensable when it comes to Taiwan," Jing Quan, minister of China's embassy in Washington, D.C. said.
Chinese ambassador to Australia says Beijing will use ‘all necessary means’ for Taiwan ‘unification’
China’s ambassador to Australia has warned Beijing is prepared to use “all necessary means” to prevent Taiwan from being independent, saying there can be “no compromise” on the “one China” policy. Xiao Qian on Wednesday repeatedly blamed the US for the recent escalation...
protocol.com
Tired: Russia. Wired: China
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why after years of warnings about the threat posed by Russian hackers, security experts are more worried about China, ransomware strikes a German chipmaker and Palo Alto Networks plunges further into managed security. China's unseen arsenal. In recent years, threats from Russia have...
Taiwan warns China military drills show ambitions to control western Pacific
PINGTUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan warned Tuesday that Chinese military drills aren’t just a rehearsal for an invasion of the self-governing island but also reflect ambitions to control large swaths of the western Pacific, as Taipei conducted its own exercises to underscore it’s ready to defend itself.
China warns it will not tolerate Taiwan 'separatists'
China on Wednesday vowed zero tolerance for "separatist activities" in Taiwan and reaffirmed that it would take the self-ruled island by force if necessary. It added, however: "We will only be forced to take drastic measures to respond to the provocation of separatist elements or external forces should they ever cross our red lines."
Comments / 0