ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

80,000 tourists are trapped in coronavirus lockdown on 'China's Hawaii' after outbreak on tropical island as country's brutal zero-Covid policy continues

A Chinese beach resort has gone into lockdown after recording less than 500 new cases, stranding 80,000 holidaymakers in their hotels for a week. Tropical island province Hainan is booming with Chinese families eager to take advantage of the school summer holidays - but they're now stuck amid the shutdown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Sanya Covid lockdown: Escaping to 'China's Hawaii' only to face fresh curbs

Kyle Newton was hoping for a break in the resort of Sanya on Hainan island - known as "China's Hawaii" - after enduring a harsh two-month Covid lockdown in Shanghai. His Hainan trip was due to last less than a week and was the teacher's first holiday in China since arriving just as the pandemic broke out. The island lies in the South China Sea just off China's southern coast.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan

The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyu#Economy#Reuters#Chinese
Washington Examiner

Blinken: US ships will sail through Taiwan Strait in defiance of China

Chinese officials have suspended a series of military dialogues designed to minimize the risk of conflict with the United States amid an uproar over the visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to Taiwan. That announcement from Beijing came hours after Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that U.S. warships...
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

Blinken: If China escalates tensions over Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip, 'that would be entirely on Beijing'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said if China decided to escalate tensions with the U.S. over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan, then that decision "would be entirely on Beijing." While talking to reporters at the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Review Conference, Blinken said he was not aware if Pelosi has decided to visit Taiwan yet. Aug. 1, 2022.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
CHINA
protocol.com

Tired: Russia. Wired: China

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why after years of warnings about the threat posed by Russian hackers, security experts are more worried about China, ransomware strikes a German chipmaker and Palo Alto Networks plunges further into managed security. China's unseen arsenal. In recent years, threats from Russia have...
CHINA
AFP

China warns it will not tolerate Taiwan 'separatists'

China on Wednesday vowed zero tolerance for "separatist activities" in Taiwan and reaffirmed that it would take the self-ruled island by force if necessary. It added, however: "We will only be forced to take drastic measures to respond to the provocation of separatist elements or external forces should they ever cross our red lines."
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy