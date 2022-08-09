ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

AM 1490 WDBQ

Are Iowa’s Speeding Laws Too Strict?

The other day I overheard a brief conversation between two people discussing a recent speeding ticket in Iowa. Then, something they said caught my attention. One of the individuals asked the other if the ticket writing officer mentioned Iowa's Right to Speed Law. What is that, I thought?. A Google...
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Two Metros in Iowa Made the List of Most Affordable Rent

The website Lawn Love recently conducted a study regarding rent prices around the country. In a country where rent prices continue to climb to almost unobtainable figures, two Iowa metropolitans are on the good side of this list. Before we address that, let's take a look at some local figures....
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Silicon Valley Rep. Ro Khanna Touts Dubuque’s Economic Success

On Saturday morning, California Member of Congress Ro Khanna stopped in Dubuque during his tour of midwestern cities and towns. Rep. Khanna is gathering insight on the pressing need to bring increased technology-related industry and jobs to middle America. Greater Dubuque Development hosted an informal gathering of 25 area leaders,...
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter

It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Illinois Health Department Warns: Never Touch Bats

A recent report from the DuPage County Health Department in Illinois, warns about the severity of rabies and it's carrier. This is the time of year when bats are most active. Bats are small, flying mammals, with most weighing less than an ounce. All Illinois bats eat insects and are active in the warmer months and roost to rest in trees, caves, under bridges, and in attics while raising their pups. As cool weather sets in, Illinois bats must either migrate to warmer areas or hibernate.
ILLINOIS STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Illinois Celebrates U.S. 20 Being Named Medal of Honor Highway

As part of the ongoing movement to name U.S. Highway 20 as Medal of Honor Highway, a ceremony was held Sunday in Galena to honor a hometown Civil War hero. Sgt. Henry H. Taylor received the Medal of Honor in 1863 for his actions at the Battle at Vicksburg. He became the first Union soldier to plant the country's flag during the battle on June 25, 1863.
ILLINOIS STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

750K In Funding Provided to Maquoketa Recreation Area

Yesterday (7/21) Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced $4.65 million in grant funding for three projects through Destination Iowa. The $100 million program, announced in April, invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities, enhance tourism and attract new residents.
MAQUOKETA, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Community Policy