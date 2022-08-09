ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Miracle Plum celebrates its 4-year milestone with a birthday party

By PEG MELNIK THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O928S_0hAaGExI00

SANTA ROSA

Miracle Plum, the wine bar and shop, is celebrating its fourth anniversary on Wednesday. Operating out of Railroad Square, the wine bar is celebrating its milestone by adding Champagne to its by-the-glass menu. And because it’s Wino Wednesday, it’s also offering happy hour all day long, with glasses of Champagne for $8 a pop.

For those who enjoy a little whimsy, the wine bar also will supply its fanciful mini Mexican paletas, ice pops made with fruit like mango or strawberry, pistachio or chocolate, for as long as they last. Miracle Plum is at 208 Davis St. More information at miracleplum.com.

PETALUMA

Stockhome Restaurant is having a crawfish party, an annual tradition in Sweden, on Aug. 20. There are two seatings for the party, noon and 5 p.m. Tickets $85 for adults and $50 for kids ages 3 to 12. Tickets are only available online at stockhomerestaurant.com.

The family-style meal will include Swedish Crawfish in Dill, Crawfish Soup and Saffron Aioli, Crawfish tail Skagen and Horseradish, Summer Salad and Aquavit Vinaigrette, potato and asparagus, garlic sourdough bread, cheese and caramelized onion pie, Swedish deviled eggs and lingonberry cheesecake.

The restaurant opened in 2018 to share Scandinavian food with the community. Its retail shop is stocked with a curated mix of items, from kitchenware to gifts made by local artisans. The restaurant, along with its retail shop, is located at 220 Western Ave.

CALISTOGA

By popular demand, more seats and restaurants have been added to the Calistoga Harvest Table outdoor dinner on Sept. 11.

This will further expand the 1,000-foot table down Lincoln Avenue, the main street through downtown Calistoga, where diners will gather at 4:30 p.m. for dishes from 13-plus local chefs. Tickets for Evangeline, Calistoga Inn & Brewery and Solbar sold out within minutes of going on sale. Organizers have added Fleetwood to the roster, and there are still a few seats available at Hydro Grill, Napa Valley Crust and Johnny’s Bar and Restaurant. Tickets start at $150 per person. To reserve: eventbrite.com/cc/calistoga-harvest-table-2022-740559

ST. HELENA

Blue Note Napa is bringing New Orleans music to Napa Valley for the Napa Nola Festival at Charles Krug Winery on Sept. 27.

The jazz and food festival, from noon to 5 p.m., will offer Cajun grub paired with several bands including Rebirth Brass Band and Raw Oyster Cult. Tickets for general admission are $59 per person, $104 for VIP Advance tickets. Charles Krug Winery is located at 2800 Main St. To reserve: bit.ly/3SobrB7.

NAPA

Stanly Ranch, a new resort property under the Auberge Resorts umbrella and 10 minutes from the city of Napa, has a range of offerings for visitors. They include, at a range of price points, customized wine tours, excursions to design-forward wineries, sunset Champagne tastings with a 360-degree view of Napa Valley and a tasting of craft botanical libations. Visitors who book at least three nights also can get one night free.

Stanly Ranch is at 200 Stanly Crossroad. To reserve: aubergeresorts.com/stanlyranch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sonomamag.com

Beloved Food Booth Missing from This Year’s Sonoma County Fair

Camouflaged in fake grass and artificial flowers, Art Ibleto’s famous Spaghetti Palace at the Sonoma County Fair sits idle this summer, without marinara-doused polenta or its king. Once the highlight of the county fair and the foundation of “The Pasta King” Ibleto’s food empire, the age-worn booth festooned with...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

2 Sonoma County Wineries Named Among 10 Best in the US

USA Today has announced its annual 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards, highlighting “the best of the best” in categories such as food and drink, hotels and things to do. Among the winners this year are two Sonoma County wineries. Windsor’s Bricoleur Vineyards and Healdsburg’s Orsi Family Vineyards...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

Sonoma’s Layla Restaurant Takes a Time Out

Renovations and an employee shortage have temporarily closed the upscale Layla restaurant at MacArthur Place in Sonoma, according to company representatives. Brunch, lunch and dinner service are on hold, although guests of the hotel can have breakfast at the restaurant. There is no reopening date at this time. The Bar at MacArthur also is closed to outside visitors but remains open for guests.
SONOMA, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Celebrating a Good Time at the Lake County Fair

The Lake County Fair is just around the corner. Opening day is September 1, 2022. Thursday gates open at 6 PM, starting with the Blue-Ribbon Dinner, where we will be introducing the Grand Marshal Jane Alameda. Highlights Thursday evening include the second annual “Guns N Hoses” event. Can Fire beat Law this year? It will surely be entertaining as local law enforcement squares off against local fire in some hilarious games coordinated by our own Chris Chwialkowski from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Rosa, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Petaluma, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Calistoga, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Lifestyle
City
Santa Rosa, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Petaluma’s Lagunitas unleashing new labeling with brewery dog

Shedding no fear to shake things up a bit, the Petaluma brewery known for its hop-forward taste is rolling out a new look on its labels with a friendly face. Lagunitas Brewing Company plans a global redesign of labeling on most of its cans, bottles and packs. The new look hits the shelves starting Oct. 1 in a 60-day, staggered release.
PETALUMA, CA
marinmagazine.com

The New CineLounge Brings Arthouse Cinema, Cushy Seating, Technology and Creative Dining to Tiburon

In an effort to bring style back to cinema, owner/creative director Christian Meoli and his wife and creative partner Camilla Jackson revived Tiburon’s former Playhouse, which opened last month as CineLounge. “We want to be a bridge between home and theater entertainment,” Meoli says. The couple stayed at the Water’s Edge Hotel while attending the Mill Valley Film Festival a few years ago (they lived in Los Angeles at the time), and saw potential in the shuttered building, a chance to recreate the Golden Age of cinema when going to the movies was an experience. “[It’s] film as it was meant to be experienced,” says Meoli, who founded the Arena Cinelounge art house cinema in Los Angeles in 2012.
TIBURON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Birthday Party#Retail Shop#Wine Tasting#Bar Food#Food Drink#Santa Rosa Miracle Plum#Champagne#Mexican#Swedish#Saffron Aioli#Scandinavian
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Team work makes this family’s dream work in the Mendocino wine game

If you go Fathers + Daughters Cellars is based in Boonville and represents three generations of the same family — two fathers and three daughters. Tastings: Make an appointment through Guy Pacurar at dad@fanddcellars.com Where to purchase: https://fanddcellars.vinespring.com/purchase More information: 707-813-1137 or https://www.fanddcellars.com. All commercial wineries must be bonded...
BOONVILLE, CA
marinmagazine.com

Marin’s Cities & Towns: Novato

Fun fact: Novato’s City Hall is located in a former Presbyterian church built in 1896. The northernmost city in Marin County, Novato offers something to appeal to every one of its residents, young and old, from history buffs to tech workers. Novato is home to a diverse group of businesses, including the U.S. headquarters of Birkenstock, the venerable Buck Institute on Aging, pharmaceutical company Ultragenyx and Novato Community Hospital.
NOVATO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox40

Destination California: Autocamp Russian River Park

(KTXL) — They’ve been a treasured symbol of road tripping and camping adventures for generations of Americans. Your dad or granddad maybe even had one of their own, but it’s not the 70s anymore, and this isn’t your granddad’s retro trailer. “Custom, Autocamp swagged out...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
daytrippen.com

Pescadero San Francisco Day Trip Things To Do

Long before Pacific Coast Highway meandered its way along California’s coast, the small town of Pescadero served as a stagecoach stop for weary travelers from around Santa Cruz to San Francisco. Nestled among rolling hills, Pescadero is a hot spot for locals and tourists who flock to its beaches...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Truth about Napa beer-themed amusement park revealed

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) – As KRON4 reported last month, the New Belgium Brewing Company promised on its website a beer-themed amusement park – complete with illustrated concept designs – “coming soon to Napa.” But when planning officials cast doubt on whether such a plan would be allowed in the county, and the company did not respond to […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Concord California Restaurants

Are you looking for the best Concord California restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place!. First, I had never really thought about traveling to Concord, California. After a discussion with Visit Concord staff at a conference, I was intrigued enough to start planning the road trip there, 450 miles from Palm Springs. The next thing I knew, I was going to spend three days there in this town, 46 miles from Napa Valley and 32 miles from San Francisco. I had no expectations and decided to let the trip unfold before me.
CONCORD, CA
luxury-houses.net

This Blackhawk Home is The Crown Jewel with Extraordinarily Chic and Sophisticated Interior Design in Danville Asks $14 Million

The Home in Danville, an extraordinarily chic and sophisticated residence with a backdrop of Mt. Diablo Gated, fully landscaped lot of approximately 4.9 acres is now available for sale. This home located at 3114 Blackhawk Meadow Ln, Danville, Los Angeles, California offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Debi DiCello (Phone: 415-269-7797) at Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Danville.
DANVILLE, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
5K+
Followers
286
Post
886K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy