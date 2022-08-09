Miracle Plum celebrates its 4-year milestone with a birthday party

SANTA ROSA

Miracle Plum, the wine bar and shop, is celebrating its fourth anniversary on Wednesday. Operating out of Railroad Square, the wine bar is celebrating its milestone by adding Champagne to its by-the-glass menu. And because it’s Wino Wednesday, it’s also offering happy hour all day long, with glasses of Champagne for $8 a pop.

For those who enjoy a little whimsy, the wine bar also will supply its fanciful mini Mexican paletas, ice pops made with fruit like mango or strawberry, pistachio or chocolate, for as long as they last. Miracle Plum is at 208 Davis St. More information at miracleplum.com.

PETALUMA

Stockhome Restaurant is having a crawfish party, an annual tradition in Sweden, on Aug. 20. There are two seatings for the party, noon and 5 p.m. Tickets $85 for adults and $50 for kids ages 3 to 12. Tickets are only available online at stockhomerestaurant.com.

The family-style meal will include Swedish Crawfish in Dill, Crawfish Soup and Saffron Aioli, Crawfish tail Skagen and Horseradish, Summer Salad and Aquavit Vinaigrette, potato and asparagus, garlic sourdough bread, cheese and caramelized onion pie, Swedish deviled eggs and lingonberry cheesecake.

The restaurant opened in 2018 to share Scandinavian food with the community. Its retail shop is stocked with a curated mix of items, from kitchenware to gifts made by local artisans. The restaurant, along with its retail shop, is located at 220 Western Ave.

CALISTOGA

By popular demand, more seats and restaurants have been added to the Calistoga Harvest Table outdoor dinner on Sept. 11.

This will further expand the 1,000-foot table down Lincoln Avenue, the main street through downtown Calistoga, where diners will gather at 4:30 p.m. for dishes from 13-plus local chefs. Tickets for Evangeline, Calistoga Inn & Brewery and Solbar sold out within minutes of going on sale. Organizers have added Fleetwood to the roster, and there are still a few seats available at Hydro Grill, Napa Valley Crust and Johnny’s Bar and Restaurant. Tickets start at $150 per person. To reserve: eventbrite.com/cc/calistoga-harvest-table-2022-740559

ST. HELENA

Blue Note Napa is bringing New Orleans music to Napa Valley for the Napa Nola Festival at Charles Krug Winery on Sept. 27.

The jazz and food festival, from noon to 5 p.m., will offer Cajun grub paired with several bands including Rebirth Brass Band and Raw Oyster Cult. Tickets for general admission are $59 per person, $104 for VIP Advance tickets. Charles Krug Winery is located at 2800 Main St. To reserve: bit.ly/3SobrB7.

NAPA

Stanly Ranch, a new resort property under the Auberge Resorts umbrella and 10 minutes from the city of Napa, has a range of offerings for visitors. They include, at a range of price points, customized wine tours, excursions to design-forward wineries, sunset Champagne tastings with a 360-degree view of Napa Valley and a tasting of craft botanical libations. Visitors who book at least three nights also can get one night free.

Stanly Ranch is at 200 Stanly Crossroad. To reserve: aubergeresorts.com/stanlyranch.