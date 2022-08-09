Biden Signs Into Law CHIPS and Science Act to Spur Domestic Manufacturing

The bill has gone through many names: The Endless Frontier Act. The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act. The America COMPETES Act. CHIPS. CHIPS-plus. On Tuesday, President Biden signed the final version of this long-awaited legislation, the CHIPS and Science Act, into law. Biden was joined at the signing by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif. 12th District), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and Joshua Aviv, the CEO of the EV charging company SparkCharge. "America invented the semiconductor, and this law brings them back home," Biden said. "It's in our economic interest, and it's in our national security interest to do so." The main feature of the legislation is $52 billion in subsidies for domestic semiconductor manufacturers. The pandemic and subsequent supply chain disruptions put into stark relief the U.S. reliance on foreign supply chains for the all-important computer chips, prompting the year-long push for a solution in Congress. "American manufacturing, the backbone of our economy, was hollowed out, and we let semiconductor manufacturing go overseas," Biden said, referring to the growth of cheaper supply chains abroad over the past few decades. "We need to make these chips here in America to bring down everyday costs and create jobs." It also includes billions of dollars in tax credits to encourage more semiconductor manufacturing, as well as investment in U.S. scientific research and development. "The CHIPs and Science Act is an historic achievement, lowering kitchen table costs and creating good-paying jobs for America's families, returning American semiconductor production to world leadership status and unleashing America's science and technology to maintain our leadership for the future," Pelosi said. The White House on Tuesday said the bill's passage has already "spurred" $44 billion in new investment in semiconductors. The total is largely made up of Micron's $40 billion investment in memory chip manufacturing, which the White House said will create up to 8,000 new jobs. The remaining $4 billion comes from a manufacturing partnership between Qualcomm and GlobalFoundries. The influx of money brings the total business investments to $150 billion since Biden took office last year, according to the White House. The administration added that the CHIPS and Science Act would "unlock hundreds of billions" in additional private sector semiconductor investment. Biden also touted an upcoming Intel semiconductor factory outside Columbus, Ohio, representing an initial investment of $20 billion in domestic chip manufacturing. "[Business leaders are] making decisions now about where to invest and ramp up production for semiconductors," Biden said. "They look at China, Japan, South Korea, the European Union all making historic investments of billions of dollars, attracting businesses to their countries to produce these chips. But these industry leaders also see that America is back and leading the way." The CHIPS and Science Act came amid a flurry of legislative activity over the past six weeks. In addition to the semiconductor legislation, the Senate also passed the first major gun reform legislation in decades, the Honoring Our PACT Act to help veterans affected by toxic burn pits, approved NATO membership for Finland and Sweden, and passed a massive spending deal in the Inflation Reduction Act. All the legislation, save for the Democrats-only spending package, drew bipartisan support in the upper chamber. The CHIPS and Science Act passed with a 64-33 vote, with 16 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), joining most Democrats in support. "What a six weeks it has been for the Senate," Schumer said in his remarks. "These bills are what progress looks like." With the bill signed into law, the Biden Administration will now go about implementing it. White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told reporters at a recent briefing that the process will take some time to play out. "This is a long-term project. A long-term national project that is a vital economic and national security consequence, and the ultimate impact of that will be felt over the course of years," he said.