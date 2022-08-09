ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden Signs Into Law CHIPS and Science Act to Spur Domestic Manufacturing

The bill has gone through many names: The Endless Frontier Act. The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act. The America COMPETES Act. CHIPS. CHIPS-plus. On Tuesday, President Biden signed the final version of this long-awaited legislation, the CHIPS and Science Act, into law. Biden was joined at the signing by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif. 12th District), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and Joshua Aviv, the CEO of the EV charging company SparkCharge. "America invented the semiconductor, and this law brings them back home," Biden said. "It's in our economic interest, and it's in our national security interest to do so." The main feature of the legislation is $52 billion in subsidies for domestic semiconductor manufacturers. The pandemic and subsequent supply chain disruptions put into stark relief the U.S. reliance on foreign supply chains for the all-important computer chips, prompting the year-long push for a solution in Congress. "American manufacturing, the backbone of our economy, was hollowed out, and we let semiconductor manufacturing go overseas," Biden said, referring to the growth of cheaper supply chains abroad over the past few decades. "We need to make these chips here in America to bring down everyday costs and create jobs." It also includes billions of dollars in tax credits to encourage more semiconductor manufacturing, as well as investment in U.S. scientific research and development. "The CHIPs and Science Act is an historic achievement, lowering kitchen table costs and creating good-paying jobs for America's families, returning American semiconductor production to world leadership status and unleashing America's science and technology to maintain our leadership for the future," Pelosi said. The White House on Tuesday said the bill's passage has already "spurred" $44 billion in new investment in semiconductors. The total is largely made up of Micron's $40 billion investment in memory chip manufacturing, which the White House said will create up to 8,000 new jobs. The remaining $4 billion comes from a manufacturing partnership between Qualcomm and GlobalFoundries. The influx of money brings the total business investments to $150 billion since Biden took office last year, according to the White House. The administration added that the CHIPS and Science Act would "unlock hundreds of billions" in additional private sector semiconductor investment. Biden also touted an upcoming Intel semiconductor factory outside Columbus, Ohio, representing an initial investment of $20 billion in domestic chip manufacturing. "[Business leaders are] making decisions now about where to invest and ramp up production for semiconductors," Biden said. "They look at China, Japan, South Korea, the European Union all making historic investments of billions of dollars, attracting businesses to their countries to produce these chips. But these industry leaders also see that America is back and leading the way." The CHIPS and Science Act came amid a flurry of legislative activity over the past six weeks. In addition to the semiconductor legislation, the Senate also passed the first major gun reform legislation in decades, the Honoring Our PACT Act to help veterans affected by toxic burn pits, approved NATO membership for Finland and Sweden, and passed a massive spending deal in the Inflation Reduction Act. All the legislation, save for the Democrats-only spending package, drew bipartisan support in the upper chamber. The CHIPS and Science Act passed with a 64-33 vote, with 16 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), joining most Democrats in support. "What a six weeks it has been for the Senate," Schumer said in his remarks. "These bills are what progress looks like." With the bill signed into law, the Biden Administration will now go about implementing it. White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told reporters at a recent briefing that the process will take some time to play out. "This is a long-term project. A long-term national project that is a vital economic and national security consequence, and the ultimate impact of that will be felt over the course of years," he said.

Cheddar News

Biden Signs Bill Expanding Benefits for Veterans Exposed to Toxic Burn Pits

President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed into law a bill expanding healthcare benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in the Middle East.The bill, entitled the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, is the most notable expansion of veteran health benefits in 30 years, Biden said."This is the most significant law our nation has ever passed to help millions of veterans who are exposed to toxic substances during their military services," Biden said. "I was going to get this done, come hell or high water."The president commended lawmakers in Congress for passing the bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cheddar News

Senate Passes Historic Climate Bill

The Senate has passed the Inflation Reduction Act. This legislation is a major victory for democrats and President Biden as it includes nearly $400 billion to fight climate change -- the biggest investment in U.S. history. Joyce Howell, AGFE Council 238 executive vice president and chief negotiator, joined Cheddar News to explain what this bill means for the fight against climate change.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cheddar News

U.S. Lawmakers Push Fed to Launch Digital Dollar, But How Would It Impact Crypto, Markets, and More?

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is pushing the Federal Reserve to explore and launch a digital dollar, so the U.S. can maintain its status as the global reserve currency. But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the central bank has other issues to take care of first (like inflation), and the White House has so far remained neutral as President Joe Biden ordered a study on what sort of impact a digital dollar could have on the economy. David Maria, Head of Litigation and Regulatory Affairs at Bittrex, joins Closing Bell to discuss what a digital dollar launch could look like, how it could impact the crypto space and the market, and more.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cheddar News

How Onshoring Chip Production Can Help Fight Inflation

President Biden signed The Chips and Science Act" into law Tuesday, in a bid to help the U.S. regain a leading position in semiconductor chip manufacturing. It's aimed at countering China's growth and making the U.S. less reliant on foreign suppliers. Daniel Newman, Founding Partner & Principal Analyst, at Futurum Research joined Cheddar News to discuss.
BUSINESS
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
Cheddar News

Trulieve Looks Ahead to Cannabis Reform Efforts as Q2 Earnings Come In

Florida-based cannabis company Trulieve reported an uptick in retail revenue and a drop in wholesale revenue in its second-quarter earnings report on Wednesday. CEO Kim Rivers said that she is “cautiously optimistic” about the possibility of federal reform before the close of 2022, even as the company announced it will exit the Nevada market and close certain California locations as part of an ongoing strategy compounded by macroeconomic pressures on consumers."That work has begun,” Rivers said on a call with analysts. “With the macro environment on top, it provides perhaps greater visibility, and it becomes more clear.”For the second quarter,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cheddar News

Curaleaf CEO Matt Darin Sounds Off on Recession Fears, International Cannabis Opportunity

Curaleaf CEO Matt Darin anticipates cannabis will prove recession-proof even as consumers start to feel the pain from surging inflation."I think we're seeing that cannabis is a recession-resistant staple and that despite inflationary pressures with expensive gas and groceries, people are prioritizing their cannabis purchases," Darin told Cheddar News.His comments follow Curaleaf's second-quarter earnings report, Darin's first as CEO following his appointment in May. The company reported $337.6 million in revenue, an 8 percent jump sequentially, but reported widening losses, too.Darin said Curaleaf has noticed an impact on consumers, related to surging inflation. Customers are spending less when they visit...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Higher Mortgage Rates Are Making Housing Shortage Worse, Says Builder

Rising mortgage interest rates are hitting the brakes on a red-hot U.S. housing market, but in the long run, it may bring a whole new world of hurt for homebuyers. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage loan jumped to 5.22 percent this week, according to Freddie Mac. That's up from around 2.8 percent this time last year, and the higher rate is already translating into reduced demand and signs that homebuilders are pulling back: Construction spending fell 1.1 percent in June from the month before, while housing starts fell 2 percent, and housing completions dropped 4.6 percent, according to the...
REAL ESTATE
Cheddar News

FTX Launches 'Get to Know Crypto' Educational Site as Firms Push for Regulation

Crypto exchange FTX has launched an educational initiative, 'Get to Know Crypto,' as a way to educate users and would-be investors about the space. Some say education will be key, as some crypto firms in the U.S. seek formal government regulation for the space. What does education mean in crypto, and how important is it? Tyrone Ross, CEO and Co-founder of Turnqey Labs, joins Closing Bell to discuss.
EDUCATION
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

