Hillary trolls Trump in wake of FBI raid with 'but her emails' fundraising push



Hillary Clinton t rolled former President Donald Trump on social media Tuesday following the raid of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The former secretary of state took advantage of the attention surrounding the former president to fundraise for her political action organization Onward Together, reminding her audience that shirts and hats were available for purchase with the phrase "but her emails," in reference to her reported use of a private server to send official emails.

'ANOTHER DAY IN PARADISE': TRUMP JOKES ABOUT FBI RAID DURING SARAH PALIN TELE-RALLY

"Every 'But her emails' hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values. Just saying," Clinton tweeted.



The hats were sold out by Tuesday afternoon. Shirts are still in stock.

The phrase referred to Trump's criticism of Clinton's handling of top secret documents during her stint as secretary of state, which included a search by the FBI of private servers she used to send information. FBI agents found Clinton deleted thousands of emails from her private server but determined her handling of the documents was not criminal.

The fundraiser began in February, after White House sources claimed that Trump would flush documents down the toilet.

On Monday, the FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in a search for documents illegally taken from the White House during the Trump administration. The National Archives and Records Administration said presidential records in 15 boxes obtained from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year included materials marked as classified national security information.

Trump chastised the raid, claiming it was "not necessary or appropriate," and said he had cooperated with all relevant government agencies when it came to the FBI's investigation.