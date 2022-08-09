ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Man cuts ‘swath of destruction’ through South End

By Brian Wallstin
 4 days ago

Nearly three dozen homes were damaged early Tuesday, when a 21-year-old man allegedly went on a vandalism spree, shattering windows, terrorizing residents and leaving what police called a “swath of destruction” through Burlington’s South End.

Police say the number of 911 calls related to the rampage overwhelmed the emergency call center shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday, when reports came in of a man throwing objects through windows in a neighborhood near Golden Place and Locust Terrace.

Police said some residents awakened by shattering glass left their homes and followed the man, identified as Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta, down street, as he continued to throw objects through the windows.

Burlington police officers caught up to Mafuta near Charlotte Street, just after he allegedly hurled a flowerpot through a window. Police said he was taken into custody without incident.

Acting Police Chief said Mufata is well know to the department, having engaged in “voluminous prior law enforcement encounters.”

Just hours before his South End rampage, police say, Mufata was caught on security cameras smashing windows and video monitors at Downtown Transit Center. The damage to the center is estimated at $16,00o.

Murad said Mufata has been a suspect in well over 100 cases, and has been arrested for assaulting officers, attacking vehicle occupants and stealing their cars, as well as for numerous burglaries, thefts, and vandalism and trespassing complaints.

Murad said many of those cases showed signs that Mafuta suffers from mental health problems.

“After one act of vandalism, he called 9-1-1 and reported himself and stated that he had committed the crime because he was ‘off his meds’ and wanted to go to jail,” Murad said.

“Given the number of people affected by this morning’s spree, I am hopeful Mr. Mafuta can get the help he needs, but it must be done in a way that truly prevents innocent neighbors from being further victimized.”

Mufata is scheduled to appear in Chittenden County Courthouse later Tuesday. He faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, as well as Violation of Court Conditions.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police

Comments / 13

Harvey Thompson
4d ago

The man belongs in a prison but current prosecutors will make sure that he will remain a risk to the public. He will eventually kill someone and these same people in the prosecutors office will blame everyone and everything but themselves and the perpetrator. This is happening everywhere in America thanks to progressive democrats. Any person that voted for or continues to support these people need to accept their responsibility in this issue and change their votes.If decent hard working Americans can not feel safe their will be vigilante justice which will cause its own problems. We as Americans have to decide where we are going to stand.Are we going to protect the innocent or the politicians and criminals.

12
Gordon Hill
3d ago

again well known but gets let out to commit more crime ,same old story Burlington prosecutors need to be replaced vote for someone else who is not a liberal

MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

