Man cuts ‘swath of destruction’ through South End

Nearly three dozen homes were damaged early Tuesday, when a 21-year-old man allegedly went on a vandalism spree, shattering windows, terrorizing residents and leaving what police called a “swath of destruction” through Burlington’s South End.

Police say the number of 911 calls related to the rampage overwhelmed the emergency call center shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday, when reports came in of a man throwing objects through windows in a neighborhood near Golden Place and Locust Terrace.

Police said some residents awakened by shattering glass left their homes and followed the man, identified as Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta, down street, as he continued to throw objects through the windows.

Burlington police officers caught up to Mafuta near Charlotte Street, just after he allegedly hurled a flowerpot through a window. Police said he was taken into custody without incident.

Acting Police Chief said Mufata is well know to the department, having engaged in “voluminous prior law enforcement encounters.”

Just hours before his South End rampage, police say, Mufata was caught on security cameras smashing windows and video monitors at Downtown Transit Center. The damage to the center is estimated at $16,00o.

Murad said Mufata has been a suspect in well over 100 cases, and has been arrested for assaulting officers, attacking vehicle occupants and stealing their cars, as well as for numerous burglaries, thefts, and vandalism and trespassing complaints.

Murad said many of those cases showed signs that Mafuta suffers from mental health problems.

“After one act of vandalism, he called 9-1-1 and reported himself and stated that he had committed the crime because he was ‘off his meds’ and wanted to go to jail,” Murad said.

“Given the number of people affected by this morning’s spree, I am hopeful Mr. Mafuta can get the help he needs, but it must be done in a way that truly prevents innocent neighbors from being further victimized.”

Mufata is scheduled to appear in Chittenden County Courthouse later Tuesday. He faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, as well as Violation of Court Conditions.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.