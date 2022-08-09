Read full article on original website
Mitch Barnhart responds to recent comments from coaches
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart talked to the media Saturday following contentious comments earlier in the week from football coach Mark Stoops and men’s basketball coach John Calipari. “We aren’t a football school,” said Barnhart. “We aren’t a basketball school. We are both of these...
Mark Stoops takes issue with John Calipari's Kentucky comments
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops is taking issue with some recent comments made by the other well known coach at his school: John Calipari. Coach Cal seemed to diminish the success of the Wildcats football team recently when he referred to Kentucky unequivocally as a "basketball school." "This ...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Sorry, Cal but Kentucky is a football school; In 2022, everybody better be
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky is a basketball school — one that lost Bear Bryant to Texas A&M because Bryant loved to joke that his reward for a great season was a cigarette lighter while Adolph Rupp was given a Cadillac. Kentucky is a basketball school — with...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky
Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
247Sports updated Class of 2024 rankings: Kentucky targets
The 2024 recruiting class is setting up to be a big opportunity for the Kentucky coaching staff and it all begins with bringing a couple of Bluegrass natives home. 247Sports released their updated Top247 for the 2024 recruiting class and several UK targets were moved around as the Wildcats continue looking for their first pledge of the class.
wdrb.com
UK basketball with a second blowout win in the Bahamas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's second exhibition game on its Big Blue Bahamas Tour was even more one-sided than the first. The Wildcats had seven players in double figures, shot 57% from the field and held its opponent, Monterrey Tec of Mexico to just 26% shooting in a 102-40 blowout victory Thursday night.
Coach Cal Reveals Bold Demand: College Basketball World Reacts
Earlier this week, Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari raised some eyebrows with a comment he made about wanting a new training facility. "This is a basketball school," Calipari said. "Alabama is a football school. So is Georgia. No disrespect to our football team. I hope they win 10 games and go to bowls. But this is a basketball school."
MaxPreps
Kentucky high school football rankings: Boyle County headlines preseason MaxPreps Top 25
Under head coach Justin Haddix, the Rebels are led by 247Sports Composite three-star wide receiver transfer Dakota Patterson and three-star Kentucky defensive end commit Tommy Ziesmer (10 sacks, 5 forced fumbles) as they venture for a third consecutive Kentucky state championship. Frederick Douglass (Lexington) comes in at No. 2 after...
rockytopinsider.com
Kentucky Dysfunction Opens the Door for Tennessee Laughs, Praise, and Unity
There’s some dysfunction going on with the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington over the last 24 hours or so. And Tennessee is capitalizing on it. Let’s start at the beginning. On Thursday afternoon around 2:00 p.m. ET, The Athletic reporter Kyle Tucker posted a new quote from Kentucky head coach John Calipari while talking about his desire for the school to build a new basketball practice facility.
wdrb.com
UK basketball blows out first opponent in the Bahamas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky had six players in double figures as they pulled away from a group of select players from the Dominican Republic for a 108-56 win to start their Big Blue Bahamas exhibition tour. Reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe led the...
foxlexington.com
Lexington business delivering 800 cases of water to eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Help is on the way in eastern Kentucky, a Lexington-based business is donating more than 800 cases of water to those who will be without it for months. Nearly two weeks after the deadly flooding, many people here in Lexington have stepped in to...
Oh Hay! Come See Inside the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY
This summer, we didn't take a big family vacation like we normally do. But we did get to make some trips within driving distance of the tri-state and one of our favorite excursions was the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY. The park opened in 1978. I visited the park...
University of Kentucky professor explains how eastern Kentucky’s waterways contributed to major fl
University of Kentucky professor explains how eastern Kentucky’s waterways contributed to major flooding in July
WKYT 27
Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a truck running a red light caused a crash that damaged a Lexington barbershop Friday morning. It happened around 6:15 a.m. Officers say a woman in a pickup truck ran a light on West Third Street and hit another car, pushing it into Fades Barbershop’s front window.
Human remains found in Fleming County, KSP investigating
According to KSP, detectives and troopers found what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area.
foxlexington.com
Vacant residential building catches fire in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Smoke was said to be seen from many directions in the North Limestone area. At around 2 p.m. fire crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Limestone. FOX 56 was told that crews were on the scene in under four minutes. The building was fortunately determined to be vacant.
harrodsburgherald.com
In Pictures: The 127 Yard Sale In 2022
Bargain hunters from all over the country turned out in full force for the 127 Yard Sale which ran from sun up to sundown from Thursday, Aug. 4, through to Sunday, Aug. 7. Billed as the longest yard sales in the world, the Harrodsburg Herald visited several sales here in Mercer County, including the Smock Farm, the second largest sale in Kentucky, which drew more than 100 vendors. There are also pictures from the Knights Of Columbus sale at Old Fort Harrod State Park, the Harrodsburg Baptist Church’s cookout for hungry bargain hunters at the ROC and a sale on Greene Avenue.
wdrb.com
Longtime Kentucky state representative, Bevin cabinet member arrested in Lexington on rape charge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Kentucky state Democratic representative and official in Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's cabinet has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape. John Tilley, 53, was booked Monday morning into Lexington-Fayette Urban County Division of Community Corrections, according to jail records. Hannah Sloan, a public information...
WKYT 27
Early morning crash in downtown Lex, one hospitalized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was left seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Lexington. According to officials, an electric scooter collided with a vehicle at around 2:00 on Saturday morning at 582 West Main Street. Police say that the person on the scooter was transported...
wdrb.com
Gun club hopes to open 370-acre sporting facility in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new gun club hopes to open a 370-acre sporting clay facility and country club in Oldham County. Owners hope to build Heritage Gun Club at 1507 Rebel Ridge Road, which is off 18 Mile Creek Road, in Westport. According to plans filled with Oldham County...
