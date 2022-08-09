ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

wymt.com

Mitch Barnhart responds to recent comments from coaches

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart talked to the media Saturday following contentious comments earlier in the week from football coach Mark Stoops and men's basketball coach John Calipari. "We aren't a football school," said Barnhart. "We aren't a basketball school. We are both of these...
LEXINGTON, KY
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky

Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you're road tripping around the South. Best known as the "Horse Capital of the World," Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you'll find that there's so much more to Lexington than its horses!
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

247Sports updated Class of 2024 rankings: Kentucky targets

The 2024 recruiting class is setting up to be a big opportunity for the Kentucky coaching staff and it all begins with bringing a couple of Bluegrass natives home. 247Sports released their updated Top247 for the 2024 recruiting class and several UK targets were moved around as the Wildcats continue looking for their first pledge of the class.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

UK basketball with a second blowout win in the Bahamas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's second exhibition game on its Big Blue Bahamas Tour was even more one-sided than the first. The Wildcats had seven players in double figures, shot 57% from the field and held its opponent, Monterrey Tec of Mexico to just 26% shooting in a 102-40 blowout victory Thursday night.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Coach Cal Reveals Bold Demand: College Basketball World Reacts

Earlier this week, Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari raised some eyebrows with a comment he made about wanting a new training facility. "This is a basketball school," Calipari said. "Alabama is a football school. So is Georgia. No disrespect to our football team. I hope they win 10 games and go to bowls. But this is a basketball school."
LEXINGTON, KY
rockytopinsider.com

Kentucky Dysfunction Opens the Door for Tennessee Laughs, Praise, and Unity

There's some dysfunction going on with the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington over the last 24 hours or so. And Tennessee is capitalizing on it. Let's start at the beginning. On Thursday afternoon around 2:00 p.m. ET, The Athletic reporter Kyle Tucker posted a new quote from Kentucky head coach John Calipari while talking about his desire for the school to build a new basketball practice facility.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

UK basketball blows out first opponent in the Bahamas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky had six players in double figures as they pulled away from a group of select players from the Dominican Republic for a 108-56 win to start their Big Blue Bahamas exhibition tour. Reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe led the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a truck running a red light caused a crash that damaged a Lexington barbershop Friday morning. It happened around 6:15 a.m. Officers say a woman in a pickup truck ran a light on West Third Street and hit another car, pushing it into Fades Barbershop's front window.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Vacant residential building catches fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Smoke was said to be seen from many directions in the North Limestone area. At around 2 p.m. fire crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Limestone. FOX 56 was told that crews were on the scene in under four minutes. The building was fortunately determined to be vacant.
LEXINGTON, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

In Pictures: The 127 Yard Sale In 2022

Bargain hunters from all over the country turned out in full force for the 127 Yard Sale which ran from sun up to sundown from Thursday, Aug. 4, through to Sunday, Aug. 7. Billed as the longest yard sales in the world, the Harrodsburg Herald visited several sales here in Mercer County, including the Smock Farm, the second largest sale in Kentucky, which drew more than 100 vendors. There are also pictures from the Knights Of Columbus sale at Old Fort Harrod State Park, the Harrodsburg Baptist Church's cookout for hungry bargain hunters at the ROC and a sale on Greene Avenue.
HARRODSBURG, KY
WKYT 27

Early morning crash in downtown Lex, one hospitalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was left seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Lexington. According to officials, an electric scooter collided with a vehicle at around 2:00 on Saturday morning at 582 West Main Street. Police say that the person on the scooter was transported...
LEXINGTON, KY

