Local doctors helping Pfizer develop a vaccine for Lyme disease

PITTSBURGH — Some local doctors are helping Pfizer develop a vaccine for Lyme Disease.

Pfizer along with the French biotech firm, Valneva just announced they have started a late-stage clinical trial to test a vaccine that aims to protect against Lyme Disease.

Two physician offices in Uniontown are involved in the trial led by Dr. Rich Cook and Dr. Paul Hartley. They are part of the Preferred Primary Care Physician team. They have a site along McClellandtown Road and Jacob Murphy Lane.

Pennsylvania continues to lead the nation in Lyme Disease cases. The state’s health department estimates that Pennsylvania could have as many as 100,000 cases each year.

Right now, Pfizer is trying to enroll adults and children 5 and older in the phase 3 trial, which will evaluate whether the vaccine is safe and effective.

The vaccine is a three-dose regimen -- administered over a five to nine month period followed by a booster shot 12 months later. It targets the bacteria that causes Lyme Disease.

There are currently no approved vaccines in the U.S. for the tick-borne illness. Pfizer said it could potentially submit a vaccine application for approval to the FDA in 2025.

Right now, the Uniontown sites are enrolling 120 patients. If you are interested or know anyone who may be interested in enrolling in the trial: https://www.ppcp.org/clinical-research/

