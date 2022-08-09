ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamo, TX

thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in McAllen (TX)

Located approximately seventy miles from the Gulf of Mexico, McAllen is located at the tip of Rio Grande Valley in Hidalgo County, Texas, United States. McAllen is recognized as the 22nd largest city in the state, with a population of 142,210 people after the 2020 census. The city attracts individuals...
MCALLEN, TX
Alamo, TX
Alamo, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
fsrmagazine.com

Black Bear Diner Opens New Location in McAllen, Texas

Black Bear Diner announced that is has opened the doors to its newest location in McAllen, Texas, at 600 West Expressway 83. McAllen marks the brand’s 11th Texas-based diner and second opening in the state this year, following the Black Bear Diner’s opening in Pasadena this past April, and reflects the next step in the company’s statewide expansion plans.
MCALLEN, TX
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Edinburg liquor store expands to Laguna Vista

(Courtesy photo by Dianna L. Harvill) Laguna Vista, along with the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce, welcomed a new business to their city on Friday, July 29. The ribbon cutting for Johnny’s Liquor Cabinet occurred at 1 P.M. that afternoon. The Laguna Vista location is their second location,...
LAGUNA VISTA, TX
portisabelsouthpadre.com

BYOB Poker club offers memberships to community

Thursday August 4 saw the loud joyous celebration of winners and the defeated groans of losers at the grand opening of The Green Room, the new poker room in Port Isabel. The establishment, which is only open to adults of 21 years of age and is 100 percent legal, is owned and run by Justin and Amanda Green. Alongside the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce, they had a ribbon cutting and were presented with a plaque.
PORT ISABEL, TX
anjournal.com

City of McAllen selects firm for international bridge construction

Special to the Advance On Monday, the McAllen City Commission approved an award of contract to Wilson Construction Company of McAllen for the construction of new inbound and outbound commercial facilities and related paving improvements.The contract is for $81.8 million, with a contract time of 320 days, approximately 11 months. The funding source for the project is a $63 million loan from the North American Development Bank and a $22 million grant from Texas Department of Transportation.“International trade from Mexico into the United States is of vital importance to the State of Texas and no one understands this better than ...
MCALLEN, TX
virtualbx.com

New Agricultural / Vocational Complex – Los Fresnos CISD

Scope of work involves the construction of the Agricultural/Vocational Complex, including but may not be limited to construction of building A, B and D, canopy between buildings A and B, parking spaces, paving, sidewalks and drives, fencing, gates and operators. with additional site work. Trades involved are site work, concrete,...
LOS FRESNOS, TX
KRGV

Back-to-school drive-thru event to be held in Weslaco

A Weslaco business is working to help send students back to school in style with a drive-thru party. Karla Saenz, manager at Advanced Urgent Care, says what started out as a small event has grown, even gaining popularity outside of the country. “It can be for anyone," Saenz said. "They...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Palmview officers buy AC for wheelchair bound resident

(ValleyCentral) – Sometimes a small gesture can mean so much to someone. Two Palmview police officers on patrol noticed a woman sitting in a wheelchair in her home in the blistering South Texas heat. According to a Palmview PD Facebook post, Sgt. Cordero and Officer Torres-Garza spent their own money and time to buy the […]
PALMVIEW, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Hinojosa: Study showed 3 of least-connected US cities were in RGV

For many Texans across the state, access to reliable and affordable internet services can be hard (and sometimes impossible) to come by. In fact, a 2019 study by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance found that four of the five least-connected U.S. cities can be found in Texas, three of which can be found in the Rio Grande Valley.
TEXAS STATE
sbnewspaper.com

Retired cop brought dedication to diamond

As a police officer goes about his or her day, it is a given that he or she will face images of tragedy and/or humbling experiences that repeat with each changing day. Recently, Brownsville lost a longtime retired police officer, Pat Tamayo Sr. What people do not know about Pat...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Gulf disturbance to bring rain, storms to the Valley

UPDATE: An areal flood advisory has been issued for Eastern Starr County as heavy rainfall continues in the area from San Isidro down to La Grulla. The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you have any outdoor weekend plans in the Rio Grande Valley, you might want to stay […]
LA GRULLA, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Morrow receives Official Texas Historical Marker

The Texas Historical Commission (THC) has recognized three-time Gold Medal Olympian, and San Benito native, Bobby Joe Morrow as a significant part of Texas history with the awarding of an Official Texas Historical Marker. The designation honors Bobby Morrow’s Olympic accomplishments as an important and educational part of local history....
SAN BENITO, TX

