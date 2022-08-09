Read full article on original website
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Popular Texas supermarket set to close as soon as inventory runs outKristen WaltersTexas State
Guardsman Died Supporting Governor Abbott’s Operation Lonestar - He is Not the FirstTom HandyTexas State
KENS 5
Coffee, Vinyl Records and a whole lot more | Great Day SA
Vinyl Records and Coffee is a vibe we all can enjoy. You can dip into this vibe only at Vice Versa in the Alamo City.
KENS 5
This San Antonio restaurant was voted 7th best place to eat in Texas | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — The 7th best restaurant in the entire state of Texas is right here in the Alamo City, according to Yelp. It's called Gino's Deli and it's located in 13210 Huebner Road. This week on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped inside the local...
Former top performers revisited; evidence of roaches, flies, floor tiles
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol headed to McAllen and found two former Top Performers needed a revisit after years of “Keeping it Clean.” However, one had fallen from the mountain. CBS 4’s new Food 4 Thought host, Derick Garcia, obtained troubling health inspection reports from Taco Fiesta. In April 2013 they were awarded […]
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in McAllen (TX)
Located approximately seventy miles from the Gulf of Mexico, McAllen is located at the tip of Rio Grande Valley in Hidalgo County, Texas, United States. McAllen is recognized as the 22nd largest city in the state, with a population of 142,210 people after the 2020 census. The city attracts individuals...
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Opens New Location in McAllen, Texas
Black Bear Diner announced that is has opened the doors to its newest location in McAllen, Texas, at 600 West Expressway 83. McAllen marks the brand’s 11th Texas-based diner and second opening in the state this year, following the Black Bear Diner’s opening in Pasadena this past April, and reflects the next step in the company’s statewide expansion plans.
riograndeguardian.com
Podcast: Ames: RGV is ready for bigger things and STHS Edinburg is ready to step up to that vision
EDINBURG, Texas – South Texas Health System Edinburg has officially opened the first two floors of its brand new $100-plus million patient tower. The hospital’s expansion project is now home to an expanded ER, upgraded Radiology Department and enhanced ICU. Last Friday, August 5, STHS Edinburg held the...
Invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish found in Rio Grande Valley
Australian Redclaw Crayfish grow very fast and can get up to 2 lbs. in under a year. They can alter their habitat significantly, and out-compete native crayfish for food.
portisabelsouthpadre.com
Edinburg liquor store expands to Laguna Vista
(Courtesy photo by Dianna L. Harvill) Laguna Vista, along with the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce, welcomed a new business to their city on Friday, July 29. The ribbon cutting for Johnny’s Liquor Cabinet occurred at 1 P.M. that afternoon. The Laguna Vista location is their second location,...
portisabelsouthpadre.com
BYOB Poker club offers memberships to community
Thursday August 4 saw the loud joyous celebration of winners and the defeated groans of losers at the grand opening of The Green Room, the new poker room in Port Isabel. The establishment, which is only open to adults of 21 years of age and is 100 percent legal, is owned and run by Justin and Amanda Green. Alongside the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce, they had a ribbon cutting and were presented with a plaque.
anjournal.com
City of McAllen selects firm for international bridge construction
Special to the Advance On Monday, the McAllen City Commission approved an award of contract to Wilson Construction Company of McAllen for the construction of new inbound and outbound commercial facilities and related paving improvements.The contract is for $81.8 million, with a contract time of 320 days, approximately 11 months. The funding source for the project is a $63 million loan from the North American Development Bank and a $22 million grant from Texas Department of Transportation.“International trade from Mexico into the United States is of vital importance to the State of Texas and no one understands this better than ...
virtualbx.com
New Agricultural / Vocational Complex – Los Fresnos CISD
Scope of work involves the construction of the Agricultural/Vocational Complex, including but may not be limited to construction of building A, B and D, canopy between buildings A and B, parking spaces, paving, sidewalks and drives, fencing, gates and operators. with additional site work. Trades involved are site work, concrete,...
KRGV
Back-to-school drive-thru event to be held in Weslaco
A Weslaco business is working to help send students back to school in style with a drive-thru party. Karla Saenz, manager at Advanced Urgent Care, says what started out as a small event has grown, even gaining popularity outside of the country. “It can be for anyone," Saenz said. "They...
Palmview officers buy AC for wheelchair bound resident
(ValleyCentral) – Sometimes a small gesture can mean so much to someone. Two Palmview police officers on patrol noticed a woman sitting in a wheelchair in her home in the blistering South Texas heat. According to a Palmview PD Facebook post, Sgt. Cordero and Officer Torres-Garza spent their own money and time to buy the […]
riograndeguardian.com
Hinojosa: Study showed 3 of least-connected US cities were in RGV
For many Texans across the state, access to reliable and affordable internet services can be hard (and sometimes impossible) to come by. In fact, a 2019 study by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance found that four of the five least-connected U.S. cities can be found in Texas, three of which can be found in the Rio Grande Valley.
Brownsville trucker stopped at border checkpoint in Jim Hogg County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Brownsville trucker was stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Jim Hogg County, which resulted in him being charged with the sexual assault of a child. This comes after agents saw that the passenger was a young girl. 44-year-old Alejandro Martinez Nava, is from...
sbnewspaper.com
Retired cop brought dedication to diamond
As a police officer goes about his or her day, it is a given that he or she will face images of tragedy and/or humbling experiences that repeat with each changing day. Recently, Brownsville lost a longtime retired police officer, Pat Tamayo Sr. What people do not know about Pat...
Gulf disturbance to bring rain, storms to the Valley
UPDATE: An areal flood advisory has been issued for Eastern Starr County as heavy rainfall continues in the area from San Isidro down to La Grulla. The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you have any outdoor weekend plans in the Rio Grande Valley, you might want to stay […]
South Texas woman claims Chevy Silverado truck from Texas Lottery scratch ticket
DALLAS (KDAF) — This South Texas woman is about to be rolling heavy in a Chevy after a great Texas Lottery win!. While it may not be a jackpot worth millions and millions of dollars, a brand new truck in Texas is basically the same thing. The lottery reports,...
sbnewspaper.com
Morrow receives Official Texas Historical Marker
The Texas Historical Commission (THC) has recognized three-time Gold Medal Olympian, and San Benito native, Bobby Joe Morrow as a significant part of Texas history with the awarding of an Official Texas Historical Marker. The designation honors Bobby Morrow’s Olympic accomplishments as an important and educational part of local history....
