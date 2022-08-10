ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize

By Nicole Valinote
 2 days ago
Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. Photo Credit: Pixabay/pasja1000

An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8.

CT Lottery said the store is at the Mobil gas station, located at 282 South Main St. in Naugatuck.

The lottery also announced that Fairfield County resident Gloria Rubis, of Monroe, claimed a $100,000 CASH5 prize from a ticket purchased at Big Y World Class Market, located at 83 Stony Hill Road in Bethel.

Comments / 0

 

#Connecticut Lottery
