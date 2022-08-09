Read full article on original website
7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy and Hold Forever
ICL Group (ICL): The Israeli company mines chemicals that are used in fertilizers, energy storage and food industries. Photronics (PLAB): The company manufacturers components used in semiconductors found in flat panel displays and integrated circuitry. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Rising meat prices have been a serious tailwind for PPC stock....
Chemomab Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chemomab Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 116.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 842 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Match Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Match Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.
Co-Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Co-Diagnostics CODX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Co-Diagnostics posted an EPS of $-0.08. Revenue was down $22.34 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7% to 11.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights
NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 2 Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2 (Symbol: BML.PRH) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7667), with shares changing hands as low as $19.11 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRH was trading at a 21.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.24% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights
AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
Why You Should Sell the Rally and Buy These 7 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Dividend Blue Chips
Chasing a bear market rally is not a good idea with the domestic economy sputtering. Investors may want to take profits and rotate to these seven Goldman Sachs top picks that are blue chip dividend stocks still offering significant upside.
Analysts Just Slashed Their Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EPS Numbers
Today is shaping up negative for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business. Following the latest downgrade,...
Marqeta: Q2 Earnings Insights
Marqeta MQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marqeta beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $64.41 million from the same period last...
Reinsurance Group: Dividend Insights
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Reinsurance Group RGA. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 80 per share. On Monday, Reinsurance Group will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 80 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Navios Maritime Holdings And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Navios Maritime Holdings (NM), Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR), Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC (ADC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on...
Graybug Vision: Q2 Earnings Insights
Graybug Vision GRAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graybug Vision beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.4. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
China Automotive Systems Earnings Preview
China Automotive Systems CAAS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that China Automotive Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. China Automotive Systems bulls will hope to hear the company...
Hut 8 Mining Shares Pop Premarket As It Registers 31% Revenue Growth In Q2
Hut 8 Mining Corp HUT reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 30.7% year-on-year to C$43.8 million. EPS loss was C$(0.49). Hut 8 currently has an installed hash rate of 2.78 EH/s, up 9% from March 31. As of March 31, Hut 8 had a total Bitcoin balance of 7,406, up...
