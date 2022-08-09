Read full article on original website
Springfield police arrest May shooting suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man suspected of shooting someone in the leg back in May has been arrested, the Springfield Police Department said. The SPD said that on May 19, 2022 they responded to a reported shooting incident in the 4400 block of Holly Street. Police said they found a man who had been shot in the leg, and he was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives said they found evidence at the scene identifying the suspect as Justin Lamar Floyd, 38, of Springfield.
MAN CITED FOR DRINKING IN PUBLIC
A Roseburg man was cited for drinking in public by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 3:20 p.m. an officer allegedly watched a 29-year old consume an open container of beer, in the 200 block of Southeast Jackson, just west of the courthouse. The suspect was released after the citation was issued.
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS
A Roseburg woman was jailed for an alleged trespass incident, by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said just after 12:30 p.m. the 38-year old was arrested at a business in the 900 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard when she returned to the store after previously being trespassed.
MOTORCYCLIST HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING FRIDAY WRECK
A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a single-vehicle wreck on Friday. A report from Oregon State Police said the accident took place just before 12:20 p.m. on Highway 38, two miles west of Scottsburg. Initial reports said the man was unconscious but breathing. Troopers responded and the operator was flown by REACH helicopter prior to their arrival. EMS personnel advised that the man had regained consciousness and was responsive prior to be flown out.
TWO CITED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Two people were cited for an alleged disorderly conduct incident by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 11:30 p.m. officers located and charged two of the participants of a large disturbance that occurred Wednesday in the parking lot of a business in the 500 block of Southeast Stephens Street.
Burglary in Progress, Aug. 11
CCSO report – Date / Time: August 10, 2022 at 0845 hours; Case Number(s): S2221174; Classification: Burglary II, Criminal Mischief I and Warrant Service; Suspect: Michael, William Landon; Location: 68512 Highway 101, North Bend, OR. Narrative: On August 10, 2022, at about 8:46 AM, deputies were dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress at Hauser Dunes Storage, 68512 Highway 101 in North Bend. Upon arrival, deputies were told by employees that they had security camera footage of a male subject breaking into the storage units. The male suspect had gained access to the attic area and broke through the drywall on several other units. Deputies requested a K9, and K9 Raven from the Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to assist. Deputies were able to narrow down the unit the suspect was most likely in. After gaining access to that unit, K9 Raven was deployed and located the suspect attempting to hide under several blankets and clothing items. The suspect was identified as 30 year old William Landon Michael of Roseburg. The damage to the drywall and building was estimated at over $2,500.00. Michael also had a warrant for Fail to Appear on Attempt to Elude and Parole Violation. Michael was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he was booked and lodged.
Missing Roseburg teen believed to be in danger
ROSEBURG Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Roseburg teen believed to be in danger. DHS says Charlie Gibson, 15, went missing from foster care on Aug. 3. Gibson is said to spend time in the Canyonville and Cow Creek areas. Child welfare believes Gibson may be with two adults, Delmagene Smith and David Allen Laird. Officials say Smith and Laird may be attempting to travel out of state with Gibson, possibly to Texas.
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged domestic violence incident on Thursday. An RPD report said at 10:30 p.m. the 45-year old was detained in the 500 block of Northeast Winchester Street for a case from the previous day. Charges included assault in the fourth-degree, menacing, harassment, recklessly endangering another person, and second-degree disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $23,750.
MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith, who has been reported as missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said Smith was last seen leaving her residence in the evening hours of August 7th. Her vehicle was located abandoned out Cow Creek Road the next day. O’Dell said it is believed that Smith could be in the company of her 15-year old cousin, Charlize Gibson, who is the subject of a runaway juvenile case taken by the Roseburg Police Department.
DEATH OF WILDLAND FIREFIGHTER ASSIGNED TO THE BIG SWAMP FIRE
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office along with the United States Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, has announced the passing of a wildland firefighter assigned to the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said on Wednesday shortly after 12:30 p.m. 911 dispatchers received information regarding a...
MERCANTILE FIRE BURNS A QUARTER OF AN ACRE
Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and Glide Rural Fire Protection District responded to a natural cover fire near the 14000 block of the North Umpqua Highway between Roseburg and Glide, at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said the forward spread of the...
FIRE FIGHTER HONORED DURING PROCESSION TO AIRPORT
Fallen fire fighter Collin Hagan was honored in a procession that went from St. Joseph’s Church to the Roseburg Regional Airport on Saturday morning. The 27-year old from Toivola, Michigan died on Wednesday while assigned to the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge. An initial report said Hagan was critically injured after being struck by a tree. Despite efforts by emergency crews on the scene, Hagan succumbed to his injuries.
Douglas County deputies searching for missing woman and her cousin
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Delmagene Elvira Smith, 20, also known as “Dallas.”. The DCSO says Smith was last seen leaving her residence in the evening of August 7. Officials say her vehicle was found abandoned on Cow Creek Road on August 8. Deputies add that Smith could be with her cousin, Charlize Gibson, 15, who is the subject of a runaway juvenile case with the Roseburg Police Department.
Roseburg teen found after reported missing
A 15-year-old who was reported missing on Aug. 3 has been found.
Hwy. 138W Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 10
On Monday August 8, 2022, at about 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138W near milepost 17A. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic operated by, a female juvenile, age 17, from Oakland, was eastbound and failed to negotiate a curve. The Honda Civic left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The female juvenile operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. OSP was assisted by Sutherlin Police Department, Kellogg Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner and ODOT.
Picking up the pieces; property owner speaks out after homes burn down
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The closest fire hydrant was about a half a mile away from the massive house fire on August 7 in the 1800 block of Inland Way near Dorris Ranch in Springfield. The fire destroyed two homes and additional structures. Eugene Springfield Fire Chief Mike Caven said the...
Suspect still at large after multi-agency search
NOTI, Ore. -- A suspect remains unapprehended after several law enforcement agencies carried out a search on Highway 126 West on Monday morning. According to the Oregon State Police, a trooper attempted to stop a red Suzuki Aerio for speeding and reckless driving on Highway 126 West near Noti Lane at about 8:40 a.m. on August 8. OSP says the driver, who remains unidentified, stopped the car, got out and ran away on foot. Officials say OSP troopers and personnel from several other law enforcement agencies carried out an exhaustive search of the area that included police dog units from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, but were unable to locate the suspect.
Arcimoto founder arrested on suspicion of DUII 3 weeks before company removed him as CEO
Three weeks before Oregon electric vehicle manufacturer Arcimoto removed company founder Mark Frohnmayer as CEO, Eugene police arrested Frohnmayer on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. Officers cited Frohnmayer in downtown Eugene at 10:09 p.m. on July 15, according to Melinda McLaughlin, the a spokesperson for the Eugene...
Property Watch in North Bend, Aug. 10
City of North Bend release – Property Watch is a program that the North Bend Police Department started in 2022 and is designed to assist owners of commercial properties, businesses, and apartment complexes curb unwanted activity that occurs after business hours or when the owner (or manager) cannot be contacted. Without authority granted by the person responsible for the property/business, the police are often not able to take action on non-criminal issues that occur on private property. Some examples would be non-residents/customers hanging out on property, skateboarding, non-customer vehicles in the parking lot, etc. The Property Watch Program allows the person responsible for the property to partner with the police and authorize the police to act in their behalf when they are not there. This program is based in similar successful programs used by Astoria Police, Beaverton Police, Pendleton Police, Salem Police and Coos Bay Police. The legal foundation is a signed agreement that provides the authority for police to contact people that are on private property (that are members of the Property Watch) and ask them to leave the property. The goal is to have the police legally able to assist in helping keep your property safe when you are not there. There is no cost to you to be part of the program, it is renewed yearly and you can withdraw from the program at any time. Applications are available on the city website at https://bit.ly/3JM1kCk.
