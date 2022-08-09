Chesterfield sports complex to break ground

ST LOUIS – Officials hope to finally break ground today on a new sports complex in Chesterfield.

Developers say it will be the largest indoor youth basketball and volleyball facility in the area. When the building is complete, it will be a 97,000-square-foot facility.



Officials hope to attract 900,000 visitors yearly for training camps and tournaments.

The groundbreaking was originally scheduled for July 26 but was delayed because of flooding.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.