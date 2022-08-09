ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, MO

Chesterfield sports complex to break ground

By Liz Dowell
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCscI_0hAaE48r00

ST LOUIS – Officials hope to finally break ground today on a new sports complex in Chesterfield.

Developers say it will be the largest indoor youth basketball and volleyball facility in the area. When the building is complete, it will be a 97,000-square-foot facility.

Officials hope to attract 900,000 visitors yearly for training camps and tournaments.

The groundbreaking was originally scheduled for July 26 but was delayed because of flooding.

