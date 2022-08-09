ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
CBS Miami

Trump supporters call FBI search of Mar-a-Lago a "miscarriage of justice"

MIAMI - South Florida supporters of former President Donald Trump are making their voices heard following the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate. On Saturday, a caravan traveled from the Westland Mall in Hialeah to a Publix on Southern Boulevard. From there, they plan to hold a rally of support outside Mar-a-Lago. Another demonstration in support of the 45th president was held in front of the Versailles Restaurant on 8th Street in Little Havana. Those who showed up said what happened to Trump was unfair and an abuse of power. "It's not fair what they are doing. If they...
HIALEAH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy