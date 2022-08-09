Read full article on original website
starpublications.online
Delmar Major softball team opens World Series with win
The Delmar Major League all-star softball team, representing the Mid-Atlantic region, opened World Series play in Greenville, N.C. with a 3-1 win over USA Central (Columbia, Missouri) on Tuesday. Delmar hurler Macy Rickards allowed one run on three hits and three walks and struck out eight in six innings for...
WDEL 1150AM
Friday Special | Last-day catch claims $4.4 million prize at White Marlin Open
Jeremy Duffie said it took him about 35 minutes to realize he may have made a life-changing catch. The Bethesda, Maryland resident was just under 100 miles off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland near the Baltimore Canyon, when a tug on his fishing rod turned out to be a 77.5 pound white marlin, which proved to be the winner of the 49th White Marlin Open.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City icon wins golf tournament with age-less score
A woodworker with roots in several Ocean City restaurants had the golf game of his life last week after shooting five strokes less than his age of 78. Maynard Esender, a resident of the South Point community, won his division of the Ocean City Golf Club Championship tournament last weekend after taking a 14-stroke lead the first day, when he shot a score of 73.
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Let’s Have A Blast: Short Track Super Series Invades Georgetown Speedway Aug. 30
GEORGETOWN, DE – Let’s have a Blast. Georgetown Speedway returns to life on Tuesday, August 30 when the stars of the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco invade the Sussex County half-mile oval. Melon 1 and Sussex Diesel present the ninth edition of...
WMDT.com
MAC Center in Salisbury is leading the way in helping seniors stay in their homes
SALISBURY, Md. – The MAC Center in Salisbury is leading the way on the Eastern Shore of Maryland when it comes to developing innovative and unique ways to help senior citizens stay in their own homes and navigate the challenges of aging with dignity. “There is no other location...
WMDT.com
White Marlin Open Day 4 Recap
OCEAN CITY, Md. – There are finally Blue and White Marlins on the board. Both categories saw placements for the first time during the open. “C-Student” out of Southside Place, Tx. leads the White Marlin category with a 71.5lbs White Marlin. “Cabana” from Fenwick Island, De. has the top spot in the Blue Marlin category with a 511-pound Blue Marlin.
Bay Net
DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 10
ANNAPOLIS Md. – Families are fitting in those last summer vacations and simple relaxing times close to home. From local ponds and tributaries to the waters off Ocean City, Maryland’s waters are ideal places to spend time with children and allow them to experience the joys of fishing.
WMDT.com
Foodie Friay: Kaiju Sushi and Ramen Bar
BERLIN, Md.- On your way to Ocean City, there’s a restaurant that’s bringing a new wave of flavor to Worcester County. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday at Kaiju Sushi and Ramen Bar. Kaiju is located at 11436 Samuel Bowen Boulevard Unit 1 in Berlin. If you...
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: State Senator Colin Bonini faces two challengers in 16th Senate District GOP primary
Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” with races in the upcoming September primary, as part of the station’s 2022 election coverage. In Kent County, incumbent Republican Senator Colin Bonini faces not one, but two primary challengers for the state’s 16th Senate District.
The Dispatch
Park Visitors Share Horse Management Concerns
SNOW HILL– Despite new safety initiatives, several park visitors continue to have concerns with Assateague Island’s horse management practices. While Assateague Island National Seashore announced new efforts to ensure the safety of the park’s wild horses less than a week after a mare was hit by a car, some say those measures will do little to help. They believe the key to protecting the horses is enforcing the park’s rules and keeping humans away from the animals.
Cape Gazette
The odd and quirky side of Sussex County
Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
Cape Gazette
CHEER hosts 12th annual car and truck show
Dozens of classics and modern cars and trucks participated in the 12th annual CHEER Car, Truck and Bike Show held Aug. 7 at the Warren L. and Charles C. Allen Jr. CHEER Community Center in Georgetown. Proceeds benefit the many programs provided by CHEER Services for senior citizens throughout Sussex County.
WMDT.com
Crisfield Arts District exhibit highlights iconic buildings, brings history to life
CRISFIELD, Md. – The Crisfield Arts and Entertainment District is bringing back a popular exhibit highlighting historic buildings in the area. The collection titled Historic/Iconic Buildings will focus on the impact these locations have made on the community. Those structures don’t just stop in Crisfield but actually stretch throughout...
WMDT.com
Delaware NAACP condemns Town of Georgetown for pushing ahead with funding museum where confederate flag flies
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Central Delaware NAACP is speaking out, condemning a recent decision by the Georgetown Town Council to push ahead with funding a local museum where the confederate flag flies. The latest condemnation comes after a check for more than $24,000 was delivered to the Georgetown Historical...
Cape Gazette
Second hotel proposed for Rehoboth Boardwalk
For decades, Grotto Pizza in Rehoboth Beach has been in the pizza-at-the-beach business. Now, it appears they’re getting into the hotel-at-the-beach business. Under the name One Rehoboth, a new hotel is being proposed for the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. According to city officials, the hotel would stretch from Rehoboth Avenue to Baltimore Avenue.
WMDT.com
Long Neck Elementary honors former Assistant Principal
LONG NECK, Del. – Long Neck Elementary School held a special ceremony to dedicate a bench on school grounds in honor of former Assistant Principal Scott Steedman. Steedman passed away in 2020 and was a long-time teacher and administrator in the Indian River School District. We want to hear...
WBOC
Georgetown Historical Society Receives $24,000 from Town Council
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The controversy surrounding the confederate flag flying at the Georgetown Historical Society’s Marvel Museum continues as the Town of Georgetown gave the GHS $24,000 in funding on Thursday. The Georgetown Town Council voted at their last council meeting in July to give the historical society...
WGMD Radio
Ad-Boat Rescues Paddleboarder During Saturday’s Sudden Storm
The “Hero of the Week” award this week goes to Karisma Alenovitz and Jack Roache, crew of the Ad-Boat, who rescued a paddleboarder as a violent thunderstorm struck with little warning around 1:15 p.m. Saturday in Rehoboth. This is what it looked like in Dewey at that time.
WMDT.com
Motorcycle Collision in Ocean City
Ocean City, Md- At approximately 4 pm on Friday police responded to the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 14th Street for a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle. The person operating the motorcycle is a 35 year old man a, was treated on scene by Ocean City EMS before being flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in critical condition.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. hosting free tire disposal event
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County will hold a free citizen tire disposal next month. The drop-off will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 17th, at 6948 Brick Kiln Road. There is a limit of 10 tires per household, and business or agricultural tires are not allowed.
