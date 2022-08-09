ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmar, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starpublications.online

Delmar Major softball team opens World Series with win

The Delmar Major League all-star softball team, representing the Mid-Atlantic region, opened World Series play in Greenville, N.C. with a 3-1 win over USA Central (Columbia, Missouri) on Tuesday. Delmar hurler Macy Rickards allowed one run on three hits and three walks and struck out eight in six innings for...
WDEL 1150AM

Friday Special | Last-day catch claims $4.4 million prize at White Marlin Open

Jeremy Duffie said it took him about 35 minutes to realize he may have made a life-changing catch. The Bethesda, Maryland resident was just under 100 miles off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland near the Baltimore Canyon, when a tug on his fishing rod turned out to be a 77.5 pound white marlin, which proved to be the winner of the 49th White Marlin Open.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City icon wins golf tournament with age-less score

A woodworker with roots in several Ocean City restaurants had the golf game of his life last week after shooting five strokes less than his age of 78. Maynard Esender, a resident of the South Point community, won his division of the Ocean City Golf Club Championship tournament last weekend after taking a 14-stroke lead the first day, when he shot a score of 73.
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Delmar, DE
Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
City
Delmar, DE
WMDT.com

White Marlin Open Day 4 Recap

OCEAN CITY, Md. – There are finally Blue and White Marlins on the board. Both categories saw placements for the first time during the open. “C-Student” out of Southside Place, Tx. leads the White Marlin category with a 71.5lbs White Marlin. “Cabana” from Fenwick Island, De. has the top spot in the Blue Marlin category with a 511-pound Blue Marlin.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 10

ANNAPOLIS Md. – Families are fitting in those last summer vacations and simple relaxing times close to home. From local ponds and tributaries to the waters off Ocean City, Maryland’s waters are ideal places to spend time with children and allow them to experience the joys of fishing.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Foodie Friay: Kaiju Sushi and Ramen Bar

BERLIN, Md.- On your way to Ocean City, there’s a restaurant that’s bringing a new wave of flavor to Worcester County. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday at Kaiju Sushi and Ramen Bar. Kaiju is located at 11436 Samuel Bowen Boulevard Unit 1 in Berlin. If you...
BERLIN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#The First Game#First World#The Delmar Little League
The Dispatch

Park Visitors Share Horse Management Concerns

SNOW HILL– Despite new safety initiatives, several park visitors continue to have concerns with Assateague Island’s horse management practices. While Assateague Island National Seashore announced new efforts to ensure the safety of the park’s wild horses less than a week after a mare was hit by a car, some say those measures will do little to help. They believe the key to protecting the horses is enforcing the park’s rules and keeping humans away from the animals.
SNOW HILL, MD
Cape Gazette

The odd and quirky side of Sussex County

Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

CHEER hosts 12th annual car and truck show

Dozens of classics and modern cars and trucks participated in the 12th annual CHEER Car, Truck and Bike Show held Aug. 7 at the Warren L. and Charles C. Allen Jr. CHEER Community Center in Georgetown. Proceeds benefit the many programs provided by CHEER Services for senior citizens throughout Sussex County.
GEORGETOWN, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Cape Gazette

Second hotel proposed for Rehoboth Boardwalk

For decades, Grotto Pizza in Rehoboth Beach has been in the pizza-at-the-beach business. Now, it appears they’re getting into the hotel-at-the-beach business. Under the name One Rehoboth, a new hotel is being proposed for the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. According to city officials, the hotel would stretch from Rehoboth Avenue to Baltimore Avenue.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Long Neck Elementary honors former Assistant Principal

LONG NECK, Del. – Long Neck Elementary School held a special ceremony to dedicate a bench on school grounds in honor of former Assistant Principal Scott Steedman. Steedman passed away in 2020 and was a long-time teacher and administrator in the Indian River School District. We want to hear...
LONG NECK, DE
WBOC

Georgetown Historical Society Receives $24,000 from Town Council

GEORGETOWN, Del. – The controversy surrounding the confederate flag flying at the Georgetown Historical Society’s Marvel Museum continues as the Town of Georgetown gave the GHS $24,000 in funding on Thursday. The Georgetown Town Council voted at their last council meeting in July to give the historical society...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

Motorcycle Collision in Ocean City

Ocean City, Md- At approximately 4 pm on Friday police responded to the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 14th Street for a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle. The person operating the motorcycle is a 35 year old man a, was treated on scene by Ocean City EMS before being flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in critical condition.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Wicomico Co. hosting free tire disposal event

SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County will hold a free citizen tire disposal next month. The drop-off will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 17th, at 6948 Brick Kiln Road. There is a limit of 10 tires per household, and business or agricultural tires are not allowed.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy