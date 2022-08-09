Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approve Job Description for Safety Coordinator

(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors agreed on the job description for the Safety Coordinator position.

Montgomery County Supervisor Chairman Mark Peterson says this is a vital position for the County, based on the work of Beth Peterson, who recently resigned from the post.

Peterson says the Safety Coordinator works in conjunction with the employees of Montgomery County and the insurance companies to make sure employees are following the proper safety practices.

Peterson says the Board of supervisors has received several inquiries from individuals in the County interested in this part-time position. The County Auditor will send the job description to the interested individuals.

The Board also heard a presentation on the Summit Pipeline and three individuals who spoke against the project. We will have more on this coming up on Wednesday.