Fetterman Plans ‘Raw’ Remarks in Return to PA Senate Race
(File Photo of John Fetterman) ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is expected to open up about his personal health challenges as he officially returns to the campaign trail Friday. He’s been sidelined for more than 90 days after suffering a stroke that threatened the Democrat’s life and political strength in one of the nation’s premier Senate contests. Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, will address voters Friday evening in Erie County. A campaign spokesman said Fetterman, who was hospitalized for several days after the May health scare, is expected to offer emotional remarks about his experience. Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz has railed against Fetterman’s prolonged public absence throughout the summer.
Report of Two Beaver County Credit Unions Being Robbed Confirmed by FBI
(Beaver County , Pa.) There have been confirmed reports that a pair of financial institutions in Beaver County were robbed over last weekend. Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano spoke with the FBI in Pittsburgh Thursday and she is reporting that the FBI Public Affairs Officer Catherine Policicchio confirmed to Giordano that “THAT THE FBI IS INVESTIGATING TWO ROBBERIES” that occurred at two Beaver County Credit Unions and that is it. She said there is no additional information at this time as the FBI is continuing to investigate.
Mastriano visits Big Knob
The featured image above shows the Mastriano campaign bus parked at Big Knob Grange. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published August 10, 2022 8:05 P.M. (New Sewickley, PA) Big Knob Grange was the location for a suprise visit from Republican Pennsylvania Governer nominee Doug Mastriano. The campaign stop gave the people of Beaver County a chance to hear him speak and the crowd in attendance cheered loud as he left the stage and boarded his bus. Mastriano is currently making multiple stops in the Western Pennsylvania area.
Beaver County Radio Adds Pa State Rep. Rob Matzie To Sports Broadcast Team
(Photo of Rob Matzie taken during appearance on Beaver County Radio Friday morning, August 12, 2022. Photo taken by Frank Sparks) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Pennsylvania State Representative Rob Matzie joined Eddy Crow on Teleforum Friday morning, August 12, 2022 in the Eleven O’clock Hour to talk about the happenings of what is going on in the 16th District and in the state of Pennsylvania.
Rob Matzie on Teleforum Friday with Eddy Crow
Friday’s Teleforum program with Eddy Crow welcomes 16th district state representative Rob Matzie-Rob’s thoughts on the Brighton Health story, as well as a political discussion from the representative’s view, and whatever else comes up-Teleforum is on every weekday on Beaver County Radio/am1230, am1460, fm99.3, and fm95.7-all presented by St. Barnabas. (also available livestream at BEAVERCOUNTYRADIO.COM, as well as the free BeaverCountyRadio app)
Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.
(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
Hopewell School Board Announces Resignations, Promotions, and Hirings
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell School Board met for a work session on Tuesday evening, August 9, 2022, and approved the extending of Dr. Robert Kartychak, appointment as the district’s acting superintendent. His appointment was extended, effective. August 14, 2022. He was granted a leave of absence from his current position as the assistant high school principal.
Commonwealth of Pa Flags to Fly Half-Staff In Honor of Fallen Washington County Deputy
(Harrisburg, Pa.) Gov Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags to fly at half staff to honor fallen Washington County Deputy Sheriff Cpl. Chad Beattie, who died while on duty Wednesday. Beattie responded to a call at the South Strabane Target and while on the a call a short chase...
BREAKING NEWS!! Child Struck by a Vehicle in Ambridge
(Ambridge, Pa.) A child was struck by a car at 6th and Merchant Streets in Ambridge early Friday afternoon. Police and firefighters were still on the scene as of 2:00PM and no other information is available according to Beaver County 9-1-1. Social media posts stated that the child was injured...
Aliquippa School Board Hires Two New Teachers
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa School Board approved the hiring of 2 teachers at Wednesday night’s deliberation meeting. Yolanda A. Meade was hired as a high school history teacher and her salary will be $55,962.00 . Brianna Colbert of Pittsburgh, PA was hired as the high school physical education teacher. Her salary will be $44,566.00 for Master’s Degree 1, step 3 @ $44,566.00.
McKees Rocks Man Sentenced in Federal Court on Drug Charges
(File Photo of Federal Court in Pittsburgh) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) 39-year-old Omarr Harris of McKees Rocks, PA, has been sentenced in federal court to 70 months’ imprisonment by United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan on his conviction for violating federal narcotics laws. Harris is currently incarcerated and Judge Ranjan...
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Wanted: Warrant Issued for Theft at Giant Food Store
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Danielle Malin. On August 7, 2022, Malin was caught on camera stealing merchandise from the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, and she is known to frequent the Folcroft and Upper Darby areas of Delaware County.
Beaver Falls Police Make Drug Bust in Harmony Dwellings
(Photo of items seized during a drug raid in harmony Dwellings on Wednesday morning , photo used with permission of Beaver Falls Police Department) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) The City of Beaver Falls Police Department announced on their Facebook Page early Wednesday Afternoon that they executed a search warrant with the assistance of the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit at apartment 35 in the Harmony Dwellings Public Housing Complex in the City of Beaver Falls.
Former attorney jailed on drug charge
The charge against Maridee Costanzo stems from four overdose calls at a house she owns in the 100 block of Genesee Avenue.
BREAKING NEWS!! Brodhead Road in Center Township at Pleasant Drive Closed After Man Found Shot
(Center Twp., Beaver County , Pa.) Beaver County 911 Center is reporting that the Center Township Police Department and firefighters were called at 1243 PM Friday afternoon to the scene of a male suffering from a gun shot wound near the Center exit. As of 2:00 PM Brodhead Road was closed from at Pleasant Drive. No other information is available at this time as it is an ongoing investigation.
Central Valley School District Prepares For Students Return
(Center Twp., Beaver County , Pa.) The Central Valley School Board held a work session on Wednesday night and approved the Rhodes Transit bus driver/aide list pending receipt, review, and acceptance of clearances for the 2022-23 school year. The board also approved the resignation of two cafeteria workers, a middle...
State Police Identity Man Who Shot and Killed Himself in Center Twp. Police Cruiser
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa) Pa State Police have identified the man who shot and killed himself inside of a Center Twp. Police Cruiser early Friday afternoon. Troopers said via release that 43-year-old Arpad Sooky of Center Twp. shot and killed himself inside a Center Twp. Police cruiser along Brodhead Road near Pleasant Ave. while being transported to the Center Twp. Police Department after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant at his residence on Geneva Drive.
VIDEO: Bags & Blessings To Hold Annual Auction & 5K September 9-10
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) A great event with a great cause returns once again to Beaver County. Now in its 4th year, Bags & Blessings will be holding their annual 5K on September 10 headquartered at Thursdays in Bridgewater, with registration beginning at 8:00 AM. The event will preceded by a silent auction taking place from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM on September 9, with proceeds to help Bags & Blessings continue their bags for those who are or have undergone cancer treatments, as well as its continued progress in the Tree Memorial Program.
Man Being Transported in Center Twp. Police Vehicle Shoots an Kills Himself
(Center Twp., PA.) Beaver County District Attorney David J. Lozier reported Friday afternoon that at 12;08 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, Center Township Police served a search warrant at 252 Geneva Drive and an adult male was taken into custody at that residence. He was being transported in a police vehicle to the Center Township Police Department and it is believed at that time the individual discharged a firearm while being transported and in custody. According to Lozier he now deceased. Because the male died while in police custody, and in order to insure an objective, outside investigation, Center Township Police referred the matter to the PA State Police.
