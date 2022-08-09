(File Photo of John Fetterman) ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is expected to open up about his personal health challenges as he officially returns to the campaign trail Friday. He’s been sidelined for more than 90 days after suffering a stroke that threatened the Democrat’s life and political strength in one of the nation’s premier Senate contests. Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, will address voters Friday evening in Erie County. A campaign spokesman said Fetterman, who was hospitalized for several days after the May health scare, is expected to offer emotional remarks about his experience. Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz has railed against Fetterman’s prolonged public absence throughout the summer.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO