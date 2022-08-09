Weekly Schenectady sports series builds community

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Local law enforcement, together with community organizations, will participate in a five-week summer sports series in Schenectady aimed to strengthen police trust and build community. The event will take place every Tuesday in August in locations throughout the city, the first of which came on National Night Out, August 2.

Complete with basketball, kickball, football, softball, dodgeball, and even field games, the weeks-long event has been dubbed the 518 Common Unity Cup . “This is an exciting new event designed to promote activities for local youth and serve to strengthen bonds within our community,” said Mayor Gary McCarthy.

As part of the program, organizations will host discussions on reducing gun violence. “The Schenectady Police Department is committed to engaging with the community, building trust, and meeting their expectations,” said Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford.

The event series is a community partnership between the City of Schenectady, Schenectady Police Department, Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office, Schenectady City School District, The Schenectady Foundation, Trustco Bank, Martin, Harding, and Mazzotti, Rivers Casino, Common Unity LLC, Save Our Streets Inc., C.O.C.O.A House Inc., Congr Fitness, Lucid Voices, Restorative Mindset Inc., Lightwork Athletics, Belmont Pop Warner, and Ketchup Enterprise.

The 518 Unity Cup is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Tuesday in August, at the following locations:

Aug. 9: Bellevue 4th Street Park

Aug. 16: Schenectady High School

Aug. 23: Central Park

Aug. 30: Mont Pleasant Middle School

If you are interested in volunteering for one of the events or donating food, drinks, or other supplies, you are asked to contact William Rivas. He can be reached by phone at (518) 930-8308 .

