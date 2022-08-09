Adventureland surprises with 2 new rides, rollercoaster and log flume

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland’s newest rides, yes there is more than one, will take parkgoers back to the Viking Age.

Tuesday morning, the amusement park announced its seventh rollercoaster, Flying Viking. But that’s not where the big news ended — the park also announced the rollercoaster would intertwine with the new Draken Falls log flume ride.

The news should make fans of Adventureland’s old Log Ride very happy. The fan-favorite ride was torn down after the 2015 season to make room for rollercoaster The Monster, despite a petition to keep the ride running.

“Our guests voiced a desire for a new flume ride, and this next-generation version is bigger and better than anything to be found within hundreds of miles. Pairing it with a thrilling family roller coaster that people of all ages can enjoy is going to be a big hit,” said Adventureland General Manager Bill Lentz.

Exterior of Flying Viking and Draken Falls, new rides announced for the 2023 season at Adventureland. (Courtesy: Adventureland)

Queue for Flying Viking and Draken Falls, new rides announced for the 2023 season at Adventureland. (Courtesy: Adventureland)

Rendering of Flying Viking rollercoaster’s track. (Courtesy: Adventureland)

Rendering of the Draken Falls flume ride. (Courtesy: Adventureland)

The social media accounts for Adventureland have been dropping clues about the new attraction since July 29th, all leading up to Tuesday’s announcement.

Both rides are expected to be ready for the 2023 season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.