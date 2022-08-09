Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE Tag Team Split Up by Triple H
Under Triple H’s direction as head of WWE creative, a lot has changed. He’s changed the product in numerous ways and brought back former stars. A tag team was split up during the WWE Main Event taping on Monday night as Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are no longer a tag team.
wrestlingrumors.net
Another Wrestling Legend Preparing For His Final Match
One more time? Last month, Ric Flair wrestled his last match in front of thousands of people in Nashville, Tennessee. That is the special kind of show that only a legend is going to get and Flair would certainly meet that criteria. While there are few names in wrestling on Flair’s level, there are several other legends who would be interested in one last hurrah and another has added his name to the list.
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Heading to AEW?
There was a tease for a former WWE talent to appear soon on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. In a pre-recorded promo, Miro discussed the House of Black on AEW. House of Black has been attempting to convince Miro to join their group in recent weeks, but Miro hasn’t made the commitment.
stillrealtous.com
Madcap Moss Dating Former WWE Star?
Madcap Moss has been on the rise over the last few months, and it seems like things are looking up for Happy Corbin’s former lackey. Not only is Madcap Moss finding success in the ring, but it also looks like he’s finding success in his personal life as well.
Mike Tyson blasts new series about his life that was created without his consent
Mike Tyson has hit out at the producers of a new series about his life. Have a look at the trailer:. If there's one person you probably don't want to annoy in this world, it's the former heavyweight champion of the world. Tyson has made a career of beating seven...
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
Bret Hart Shares Some Surprising Thoughts On Vince McMahon's Retirement
Bret Hart was asked about Vince McMahon's retirement and gave an unexpected response.
Bobby Lashley still wants to fight in MMA, asked Vince McMahon about possible UFC fight
Even though Bobby Lashley is in the midst of arguably his most impressive WWE run to date, he hasn’t given up on the idea of taking some more MMA fights — and even floated the idea of a UFC fight by Vince McMahon. Lashley revealed both his desire to get back in the cage and the reason he put a bug in McMahon’s ear about the UFC in a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp. “It’s still in me,” Lashley said. “I’m just that guy. I was talking before because I know that we were doing stuff with the UFC. Vince...
UFC・
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Cody Rhodes Returning To WWE
It’s been a while since fans have seen Cody Rhodes on WWE programming as he last competed in the Hell in a Cell premium live event back on June 5. Cody was able to defeat Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle, and he was then written off TV so he could undergo surgery.
wrestlingrumors.net
Bray Wyatt Rumored For Possible WWE Return, Details About Bad Relationship With Vince McMahon
Y’all come back now? We are in a different world in WWE these days, as Vince McMahon is out of power after about forty years of running the company. As a result, several wrestlers have already made their return to the company, which has reset a lot of things about the television shows. That seems like a possibility with a big star, but now we know a lot more about how bad things got with him before.
PWMania
Bill Goldberg: “I Am Done Saying I’m Sorry” Over Career-Ending Injury to Bret Hart
Bret Hart has expressed his frustration throughout the years regarding the career-ending injury he sustained in a match against Bill Goldberg at the WCW Starrcade PPV in 1999. In a spring 2022 interview, Hart claimed that Goldberg “hurt everybody he worked with.”. Goldberg spoke on Hart’s ongoing public criticism...
wrestlinginc.com
Former Wyatt Family Member Returning To AEW To Form Unique Tag Team
Despite never signing a full-time contract with AEW, Erick Redbeard [formerly known as Erick Rowan in WWE] has made his presence felt in the promotion over the past few years. Following the death of his former tag team partner, Brodie Lee, Redbeard appeared on the memorial "Brodie Lee Celebration of Life" episode of "AEW Dynamite" on December 30, 2020, where he protected Dark Order members from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Wardlow. After rescuing Lee's former stablemates, he would embrace Dark Order in an emotional moment while holding up a sign that read: "Goodbye, for now, my brother. See you down the road."
PWMania
Triple H Bringing Back More Former WWE Stars
A number of changes have already been made, and numerous former WWE stars have returned to the company. Triple H’s tenure as head of WWE creative is already in full swing. Wrestlers who were recruited and used in NXT under Triple H’s direction, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett, have all made retorts in recent weeks. Internal discussions about bringing back other names have also taken place.
PWMania
Road Dogg on Shane McMahon Possibly Returning to WWE, Arguing with Vince McMahon
Road Dogg discussed the recent changes in WWE and what he believes the company will look like now that Triple H is in charge of the creative side of things in his most recent podcast, “Oh…You Didn’t Know with Road Dogg Brian James and Ryan Katz.” Here are the highlights:
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio Teases Passing On His Mask To Another WWE Star
Rey Mysterio recently celebrated his 20-year anniversary in WWE on the July 25th edition of "Monday Night Raw." For those 20 years, and even prior to that, Mysterio had been the underdog of many fights he went into, as he — billed only at 5'6" — is smaller than the typical WWE wrestler. His height would not deter him, however, as the luchador would go on to find massive success in WWE, becoming Grand Slam Champion for the company in 2019 following his United States Championship win.
stillrealtous.com
AJ Styles Says Working With Current WWE Star Took Years Off His Career
For most of his WWE run so far AJ Styles has been working as a singles competitor, but he found success with Omos when they won the Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 37. AJ Styles and Omos have since gone their separate ways, but Styles reflected on their time together during a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, and he also explained why teaming with Omos took years off his life.
Popculture
Two Popular AEW Stars Are Officially Married
Two stars from All Elite Wrestling are now a married couple. On Sunday, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti tied the knot in front of their family, friends and loved ones. Several notable names in professional wrestling were in attendance, including Amanda Huber, Capt. Shawn Dean and WWE's Nikki A.S.H. who was one of Conti's bridesmaids.
