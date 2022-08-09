ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

YSU among schools to offer free tech credentials in broadband, 5G

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLWtz_0hAaDGc700

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A grant was announced Tuesday that will help schools fund training in broadband and 5G-related credentials.

Youngstown State University is among four training providers to share in the $592,215 grant.

Confusion over local JD Vance event: Owner of event venue says it ‘will not be happening’ there

This is the third round of the initiative, which helps Ohioans who are low-income, partially unemployed, or totally unemployed participate in a training program and receive one or more credentials for free.

Of the four schools chosen, two are four-year universities, one is a career center and another is a joint vocational. They include:

  • Youngstown State University
  • Ashland University
  • Tri-County Career Center
  • Washington County Joint Vocational School District.

The schools will be reimbursed up to $3,000 for each completed credential issued.

The initiative is part of the Individual Microcredential Assistance Program (IMAP) , which hopes to help fill the estimated 1,250 jobs needed to expand broadband access and the 32,000 jobs needed to deploy 5G access across Ohio.

Career pathways through IMAP include 5G and Broadband Deployment, Wireless Broadband Infrastructures, Certified Fiber Optic Installer, and more. Training will be offered in-person and online.

Those interested in earning a credential or learning more about the program can visit the IMAP website at Workforce.Ohio.gov/IMAP .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

In-Depth with Dionne Dowdy-Lacey: Fighting recidivism day by day

Yesterday we learned how mental health is one challenge people face trying to get their lives together after prison. We continue with a look at those challenges, and the next steps for the charity that helps such people - United Returning Citizens. Community Affairs Director Dee Crawford takes us In-Depth with Dionne Dowdy-Lacey, executive director of United Returning Citizens (URC).
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC pulls plug on more non-sufficient fund fees

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — PNC Bank is no longer charging consumer deposit account customers non-sufficient fund fees. The Pittsburgh-based financial institution announced the change on Thursday, its latest step to eliminate overdraft fees. “As a Main Street bank, PNC is focused on building a platform that empowers the financial well-being...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Youngstown, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational School#Tech#5g#College#Ysu#Ohioans#Imap#Nexstar Media Inc
WFMJ.com

Youngstown sets special meeting to avoid losing out on millions for 20 Federal

Youngstown's Board of Control has set a special meeting for Monday afternoon in order to approve a lease agreement for 20 Federal Place. City council's building and grounds committee heard a series of concerns Thursday afternoon over the city's handling of the evictions of nearly two dozen tenants in the building, all of whom need to be out by mid-September in order for major renovations on the building to begin.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
WFMJ.com

Apartment complex near YSU campus set for sheriff sale

The Flats at Wick, a privately-owned apartment complex catering to students at Youngstown State University, is headed for sheriff sale after three years in foreclosure. The building is on the list for properties that will be auctioned off on Tuesday, August 16, with a starting bid listed at $3.8 million.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Free tablets to be given out at local library

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Tablets will be given in Mercer to individuals on Thursday who qualify for an assistance program. According to a press release, Allied One Solutions will provide Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) tablets with 25GB. to people who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program. You may be eligible if you meet any of these […]
MERCER, PA
buckeyefirearms.org

North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint

Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
NORTH CANTON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

41K+
Followers
23K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy