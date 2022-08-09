ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kwhi.com

HOSTAGE CALL IN BRYAN TURNS OUT TO BE A HOAX

A reported hostage situation at an apartment complex near the Blinn College Bryan Campus has turned out to be a hoax. The Bryan Police Department received a call around 8:30am yesterday (Friday) claiming to have hostages at an apartment complex on the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive. A hostage negotiation...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Police: Hostage situation call ‘unsubstantiated’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police say the call for a possible hostage situation that came in Friday morning is unsubstantiated. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., police received a call from someone claiming to have hostages in an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive, near the Blinn Bryan Campus. In addition to Bryan police, their tactical response team, hostage negotiation team and multiple surrounding agencies responded to the call.
BRYAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
County
Washington County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NEW WAVERLY FIREFIGHTERS DEPLOY TO LAKE SOMMERVILLE

New Waverly Fire personnel deployed to the Lake Somerville fire. Two TIFMAS Strike Teams have been assigned to the Burns Creek Fire in Washington County. The latest reports from the Texas A&M Forest Service have the fire at 300 acres and 50% containment. While two homes are reported to have burned, there are no reports of injuries.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Sheriff
Navasota Examiner

Motorcyclist killed in collision

A 31-year-old Navasota man lost his life Saturday night, Aug. 6, when his motorcycle collided with an 18-wheeler. Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize stated at approximately 8:30 p.m., Navasota Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a major crash on Farm-to-Market Road 379 near Minnie Street. The investigation determined an 18-wheeler was stopped in the northbound lane of FM 379 waiting to turn onto Grace Street. A motorcycle, driven by Isaac Barrera, was traveling northbound and struck the rear of the 18-wheeler causing the bike to leave the roadway. Barrera was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler and the passenger were not injured. Th responding Justice of the Peace officer requested an autopsy on Barrera.
NAVASOTA, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Seeks to Identify Suspect in Burglary of a Vehicle Resulting in a Stolen Firearm

KINGWOOD, TX -- On August 8, 2022, at around 07:00 am, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Kings Bend Dr. in Kingwood in regard to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Deputies were informed that the below pictured male burglarized a vehicle at that location and stole a firearm from the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
kwhi.com

ONE DEAD IN THREE-VEHICLE CRASH INVOLVING 18-WHEELER NEAR NAVASOTA

One person was killed in a three-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon in Grimes County. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Highway 105 at County Road 417, east of Navasota. According to DPS reports, a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup driving westbound was stopped for vehicles turning onto...
NAVASOTA, TX
wtaw.com

Brazos County Commissioners Receive A Wildfire Update

Tuesday’s Brazos County commission meeting included a wildfire update from deputy emergency management coordinator Jason Ware. During the past week there were five fires that burned less than ten acres. Ware also reported Brazos County has at its disposal, one airplane tanker, two helicopters, two bulldozers, and two Texas...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

School supplies stolen from teacher’s front porch

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A teacher in College Station had a setback right as the school year is about to begin. While she was working in her classroom Wednesday night, the school supplies she ordered online and delivered to her home were stolen from her front porch. The video...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Highway 6 is open following closure for fiber optic line repair

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 7:50 p.m. update - The highway is now back open. 6:30 p.m. update: Bryan police say they will close all of Highway 6 near Tabor Road for a fiber optic line repair. Traffic will be diverted to the frontage road in both directions. Please use alternate routes if possible.
BRYAN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

STRUCTURE FIRE WITH BURN VICTIM

12:52pm-Caney Creek Fire is on the scene of a house fire with a burn victim in the 13700 block of Bert Brown Road in Conroe. 114pm UPDATE-A dog bed on a couch in the home caught fire. The homeowner tried to drag it outside to the porch which he was able to do. However, doing so burns his leg and face. No structural damage to the home. Montgomery County Fire Marshal is en route. In addition a 5-year-old child with smoke inhalation.
CONROE, TX
bctribune.com

Blaze destroys home, contents on South Temple in Caldwell

A fire destroyed a home on Friday, Aug. 5, at 301 S. Temple St., and the cause remains unknown. The Jesse and Rachel Strong family who lived there were away from the house when the fire erupted, said Caldwell Fire Chief David Pevehouse. They returned later to discover that the house was on fire, he said. Pevehouse said the fire was accidental, and no foul play is suspected. Caldwell and…
CALDWELL, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy