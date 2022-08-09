Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Major highway in Montgomery Co. reopened after acid spill, HAZMAT crews say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Officials in Montgomery County said a hazardous material call shut down a major highway on Friday. According to the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency, the incident took place on FM 1314 at Old Houston Road. Authorities say several fire departments were called to...
kwhi.com
HOSTAGE CALL IN BRYAN TURNS OUT TO BE A HOAX
A reported hostage situation at an apartment complex near the Blinn College Bryan Campus has turned out to be a hoax. The Bryan Police Department received a call around 8:30am yesterday (Friday) claiming to have hostages at an apartment complex on the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive. A hostage negotiation...
kwhi.com
FBI, NAVASOTA POLICE SEEKING ASSISTANCE IN ID’ING SUSPECTS IN NOV. 2021 BANK ROBBERY
The FBI and the Navasota Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two armed men who robbed the PNC bank in Navasota over six months ago. Police say on November 2, 2021, the two entered the bank in the 600 block of East Washington Avenue and took an undetermined amount of money before escaping in a black 2009 Honda Accord.
KBTX.com
Bryan Police: Hostage situation call ‘unsubstantiated’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police say the call for a possible hostage situation that came in Friday morning is unsubstantiated. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., police received a call from someone claiming to have hostages in an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive, near the Blinn Bryan Campus. In addition to Bryan police, their tactical response team, hostage negotiation team and multiple surrounding agencies responded to the call.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
NEW WAVERLY FIREFIGHTERS DEPLOY TO LAKE SOMMERVILLE
New Waverly Fire personnel deployed to the Lake Somerville fire. Two TIFMAS Strike Teams have been assigned to the Burns Creek Fire in Washington County. The latest reports from the Texas A&M Forest Service have the fire at 300 acres and 50% containment. While two homes are reported to have burned, there are no reports of injuries.
Latest on Burns Creek Fire: 90 percent contained, survivors thankful to be safe
Well into day three of the Burns Creek wildfire, the powerful flames have ravaged nearly 400 acres of the Burton community along Lake Somerville.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man’s 46th And 48th Visit To The Brazos County Jail For A Combined 62 Charges
A 30 year old Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail for the 48th time in the last 13 years. Online records indicate Marcellious McGee, who was booked August 8, was released August 10 after posting bonds on 18 of 42 charges totaling almost $130,000 dollars. He was...
Troopers investigating fatal crash on State Highway 105 in Grimes County
Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on State Highway 105 and County Road 417 in Grimes County.
Navasota Examiner
Motorcyclist killed in collision
A 31-year-old Navasota man lost his life Saturday night, Aug. 6, when his motorcycle collided with an 18-wheeler. Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize stated at approximately 8:30 p.m., Navasota Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a major crash on Farm-to-Market Road 379 near Minnie Street. The investigation determined an 18-wheeler was stopped in the northbound lane of FM 379 waiting to turn onto Grace Street. A motorcycle, driven by Isaac Barrera, was traveling northbound and struck the rear of the 18-wheeler causing the bike to leave the roadway. Barrera was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler and the passenger were not injured. Th responding Justice of the Peace officer requested an autopsy on Barrera.
Latest on wildfire in Washington County
Flare-ups re-igniting scorched earth are just one of the battles firefighters faced in Washington county on Monday. Two homes have been lost, and a dozen others were evacuated.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WALKER COUNTY SEARCHING FOR DALLAS BANK ROBBERS
A pursuit has ended at the 124-mile marker in Walker County. Police are now searching for the suspects of a Dallas Bank robbery who are on foot in the area. The search is now in the Rest Area.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Seeks to Identify Suspect in Burglary of a Vehicle Resulting in a Stolen Firearm
KINGWOOD, TX -- On August 8, 2022, at around 07:00 am, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Kings Bend Dr. in Kingwood in regard to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Deputies were informed that the below pictured male burglarized a vehicle at that location and stole a firearm from the vehicle.
kwhi.com
ONE DEAD IN THREE-VEHICLE CRASH INVOLVING 18-WHEELER NEAR NAVASOTA
One person was killed in a three-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon in Grimes County. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Highway 105 at County Road 417, east of Navasota. According to DPS reports, a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup driving westbound was stopped for vehicles turning onto...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HAZMAT SPILL CLOSES FM 1314 UNTIL AT LEAST DARK
PORTER TO CONROE -FM 1314 TO OLD HOUSTON -RIGHT TO VILLAGE WAY, LEFT TO FM 1314.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Receive A Wildfire Update
Tuesday’s Brazos County commission meeting included a wildfire update from deputy emergency management coordinator Jason Ware. During the past week there were five fires that burned less than ten acres. Ware also reported Brazos County has at its disposal, one airplane tanker, two helicopters, two bulldozers, and two Texas...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Health Science Center Closed Due To A Call Of A Suspicious Package
A Wednesday noon hour call to Texas A&M police (UPD) reporting a suspicious package in a laboratory on the second floor of a health science center (HSC) building led to an evacuation and inspection of all four HSC buildings. UPD Lt. Bobby Richardson said the all clear was given at...
KBTX.com
School supplies stolen from teacher’s front porch
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A teacher in College Station had a setback right as the school year is about to begin. While she was working in her classroom Wednesday night, the school supplies she ordered online and delivered to her home were stolen from her front porch. The video...
KBTX.com
Highway 6 is open following closure for fiber optic line repair
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 7:50 p.m. update - The highway is now back open. 6:30 p.m. update: Bryan police say they will close all of Highway 6 near Tabor Road for a fiber optic line repair. Traffic will be diverted to the frontage road in both directions. Please use alternate routes if possible.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
STRUCTURE FIRE WITH BURN VICTIM
12:52pm-Caney Creek Fire is on the scene of a house fire with a burn victim in the 13700 block of Bert Brown Road in Conroe. 114pm UPDATE-A dog bed on a couch in the home caught fire. The homeowner tried to drag it outside to the porch which he was able to do. However, doing so burns his leg and face. No structural damage to the home. Montgomery County Fire Marshal is en route. In addition a 5-year-old child with smoke inhalation.
bctribune.com
Blaze destroys home, contents on South Temple in Caldwell
A fire destroyed a home on Friday, Aug. 5, at 301 S. Temple St., and the cause remains unknown. The Jesse and Rachel Strong family who lived there were away from the house when the fire erupted, said Caldwell Fire Chief David Pevehouse. They returned later to discover that the house was on fire, he said. Pevehouse said the fire was accidental, and no foul play is suspected. Caldwell and…
