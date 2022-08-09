ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Mainers raise endangered monarch butterflies

BERWICK, Maine — Just last month, monarch butterflies were placed on the Endangered Species List, but experts say there are things everyone can do to keep these butterflies around. Two Berwick women are raising these butterflies with the hopes of keeping the species going. "People seem to think of...
BERWICK, ME
WMTW

Making art out of trash from Maine's coastline

BRISTOL, Maine — A popular store in Pemaquid is celebrating its 10th anniversary by showcasing a special piece of art. The owner of The Good Supply has brought in a renowned artist to create a whale sculpture made totally out of beach trash. Artist Cindy Pease Roe admits she’s...
BRISTOL, ME
mainebiz.biz

5 new community solar farms come online in Maine

A New Jersey-based solar developer says it has recently flipped the switch on five community solar farms in Maine that together can supply up to 31.5 megawatts of electricity for subscribers. The Nautilus Solar Energy projects range from a 4.8-MW array in Knox County to a 7.4-MW solar facility in...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Volunteers pack back-to-school kits for Maine kids in need

SANFORD, Maine — Families are paying much more for back-to-school supplies ahead of the first day of class this year. According to a survey from Savings.com, households are spending around $700 on school materials this year compared to just $360 in 2021. That increase falls hardest on families already...
SANFORD, ME
Down East

Maine News You May Have Missed

Several monkey sightings were reported in the city’s West End. It’s illegal to keep a monkey as a pet in Maine, although one witness said it looked like a type of macaque commonly used in medical research. As of press time, no monkey had been captured. Gouldsboro. A...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Nearly $3.5M award to rural Maine health care facilities

(WABI) - A big announcement on Thursday that big money is heading to several rural Maine health care facilities. Just under $3.5 million is being spread out among nine facilities in six counties. The grants will range from $28,000 up to $1 million. All the facilities have been impacted by...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

In Portland, the fate of cruise ships is on the ballot

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Council voted Monday to put five local referendums on the ballot in November, allowing residents to vote on a series of initiatives put forth by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. One of the referendums seeks to put new restrictions on...
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

EPA reaches settlement to clean up Superfund pollution site in Windham

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday it will raze and remove an environmentally contaminated mill building at a Superfund site in Windham. A dilapidated, two-story concrete industrial structure at the Keddy Mill site has elevated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls, asbestos, and other contaminants known to pose a risk to human health and the environment.
WINDHAM, ME
WMTW

Portland restaurant workers push back on proposed minimum wage hike

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Council voted Monday to put five local referendums on the ballot in November, allowing residents to vote on a series of initiatives put forth by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. Among them is an initiative that would increase the minimum...
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’

You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Perseid meteor shower, beneficial rain on the way for Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- One of the largest meteor showers of the year begins Thursday night, and will be visible from Maine. The weather is looking great for viewing meteors at the peak of the shower, which is Friday and Saturday nights. However, there is a catch. The Sturgeon moon, the full...
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Painted carousel horses ... and you, to the rescue

Have you noticed the brightly painted carousel horses stabled around town the past few weeks? Wonder why? Charlie and Friends Second Stride Rescue at Burke’s Island Farm is holding an online auction and dinner Aug. 18 at the Carousel Music Theater - naturally! The non-profit rescues, rehabilitates, and re-homes slaughter-bound horses, donkeys, and mules.
BOOTHBAY, ME

