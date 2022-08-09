Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
WMTW
SailMaine Regatta raises money to fund accessible sailing classes for all
PORTLAND, Maine — The second annual SailMaine Festival and Regatta took place on Casco Bay on Saturday. It was a full day of festivities with a boat parade, race, award ceremony and banquette. SailMaine offers affordable sailing classes with the goal of making sailing assessable to everyone of all...
Two Mainers raise endangered monarch butterflies
BERWICK, Maine — Just last month, monarch butterflies were placed on the Endangered Species List, but experts say there are things everyone can do to keep these butterflies around. Two Berwick women are raising these butterflies with the hopes of keeping the species going. "People seem to think of...
WMTW
Making art out of trash from Maine's coastline
BRISTOL, Maine — A popular store in Pemaquid is celebrating its 10th anniversary by showcasing a special piece of art. The owner of The Good Supply has brought in a renowned artist to create a whale sculpture made totally out of beach trash. Artist Cindy Pease Roe admits she’s...
WMTW
Some Maine farms working extra to save crops from drought conditions
LIMERICK, Maine — While most of Maine is dealing with a drought, some farmers are resorting to different measures to save their crops. Even farms with irrigation systems are having to bring in extra water to make sure their crops don’t wither away. At Libby and Son U-Pick...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mainebiz.biz
5 new community solar farms come online in Maine
A New Jersey-based solar developer says it has recently flipped the switch on five community solar farms in Maine that together can supply up to 31.5 megawatts of electricity for subscribers. The Nautilus Solar Energy projects range from a 4.8-MW array in Knox County to a 7.4-MW solar facility in...
WMTW
Volunteers pack back-to-school kits for Maine kids in need
SANFORD, Maine — Families are paying much more for back-to-school supplies ahead of the first day of class this year. According to a survey from Savings.com, households are spending around $700 on school materials this year compared to just $360 in 2021. That increase falls hardest on families already...
mainebiz.biz
Redevelopment of former Mercy Hospital in Portland clears tons of debris, uncovers history
Since receiving final approvals from the city of Portland a year ago, the redevelopment of Northern Light Mercy Hospital’s State Street building has been underway for some time and now has numbers to show for it. PBC Environmental, a demolition and environmental abatement contractor, has worked for five months...
Down East
Maine News You May Have Missed
Several monkey sightings were reported in the city’s West End. It’s illegal to keep a monkey as a pet in Maine, although one witness said it looked like a type of macaque commonly used in medical research. As of press time, no monkey had been captured. Gouldsboro. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Nearly $3.5M award to rural Maine health care facilities
(WABI) - A big announcement on Thursday that big money is heading to several rural Maine health care facilities. Just under $3.5 million is being spread out among nine facilities in six counties. The grants will range from $28,000 up to $1 million. All the facilities have been impacted by...
WMTW
In Portland, the fate of cruise ships is on the ballot
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Council voted Monday to put five local referendums on the ballot in November, allowing residents to vote on a series of initiatives put forth by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. One of the referendums seeks to put new restrictions on...
mainebiz.biz
EPA reaches settlement to clean up Superfund pollution site in Windham
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday it will raze and remove an environmentally contaminated mill building at a Superfund site in Windham. A dilapidated, two-story concrete industrial structure at the Keddy Mill site has elevated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls, asbestos, and other contaminants known to pose a risk to human health and the environment.
WMTW
Portland restaurant workers push back on proposed minimum wage hike
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Council voted Monday to put five local referendums on the ballot in November, allowing residents to vote on a series of initiatives put forth by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. Among them is an initiative that would increase the minimum...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
WGME
Perseid meteor shower, beneficial rain on the way for Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- One of the largest meteor showers of the year begins Thursday night, and will be visible from Maine. The weather is looking great for viewing meteors at the peak of the shower, which is Friday and Saturday nights. However, there is a catch. The Sturgeon moon, the full...
Car swallowed by sinkhole in parking lot outside Town Fair Tire
PORTLAND, Maine — A car was swallowed by a sinkhole in the parking lot of a Town Fair Tire on Wednesday. Photos showed the frontend of a black Honda Civic lodged in the sinkhole at Town Fair Tire’s location in Portland, Maine. The car was not occupied at...
Can You Tell What’s Wrong With This Shaw’s in Scarborough?
I love this old-school Shaw's. But it's set up wrong!. Do you see it? You sure would if you went to enter. The doors are on the wrong side. The exit is on the left and the entrance on the right. 99% of the rest of the world it's the other way around!
WMTW
Maine's property tax stabilization for senior citizens law takes effect
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — City and town assessors across the state are rolling out the law that allows older people to freeze their property tax bills. Cape Elizabeth's town assessor said he has a list of about 250 senior citizens who may qualify for the program. The applications are...
wabi.tv
Former Augusta Chipotle employees unable to get jobs at neighboring locations
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Former workers from the Chipotle in Augusta say they have been black-listed from working at neighboring stores. What was once a busy Chipotle at the Marketplace in Augusta now has the door off the hinges and equipment coming out. “It’s weird to see it outside of...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Painted carousel horses ... and you, to the rescue
Have you noticed the brightly painted carousel horses stabled around town the past few weeks? Wonder why? Charlie and Friends Second Stride Rescue at Burke’s Island Farm is holding an online auction and dinner Aug. 18 at the Carousel Music Theater - naturally! The non-profit rescues, rehabilitates, and re-homes slaughter-bound horses, donkeys, and mules.
Portland police respond to incident involving 'barricaded subject'
PORTLAND, Maine — Update 4:40 p.m.:. Sheridan Street was reopened following an incident involving a "barricaded subject" in Portland Thursday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Department. The subject was seen being brought to a a cruiser around 4:30 p.m. No further information was released. Original story:. Portland police...
Comments / 0