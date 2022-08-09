ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley responds to water crisis mistrial

FLINT, Mich. – August 12, 2022. The following is a statement from Mayor Sheldon Neeley regarding the Flint water crisis bellwether mistrial:. As we learned yesterday, the jury delivered a mistrial in the case of four children who were residents of Flint in 2014-2015. They sought to hold former City of Flint consultants Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam responsible for medical problems the children suffered because of lead poisoning.
More than 900K people told to boil water in Southeastern Michigan

UPDATE: The City of Flint is no longer under a water advisory due to a secondary water source. The City of Flint is now receiving 100% of its water from the Genesee County Drain Commission (GCDC) pipeline until further notice. The City’s water quality is unaffected by this change.
City of Flint removed from boil water advisory after breach in Port Huron

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is switching to its backup water source after a major breach to the water supply for Metro Detroit. The breach affected at 120-inch diameter feed to the Great Lakes Water Authority near its intake facility in Port Huron on Saturday morning. Flint draws 95% of its water from the Metro Detroit system.
Boil water advisory issued for 13 communities

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for thousands in 13 communities after a water main break was discovered. Early Saturday morning, the Great Lakes Water Authority discovered a leak on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
Approximately 43,000 individual claims filed for part of the Flint water settlement

More than 40,000 claims have been submitted for a share of the $626 million Flint water crisis settlement. People had until the end of June to formally file a claim for a share of the settlement of damage claims against the state of Michigan, city of Flint, McLaren Hospital Flint and Rowe Professional Services stemming from the water crisis.
Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
TV5 News Update: Thursday Afternoon, August 11th

A federal judge has declared a mistrial for the Flint water bellwether case. Here are the top stories we're following today. One Bay County resident has tested positive for monkeypox, according to the Bay County Health Department. TV5 news update: Wednesday evening, Aug. 10. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. Here...
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Aug. 12

The suspect accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen has been arraigned. The suspect accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen has been arraigned. Here are the top stories we're following today. Woman who had sexual assault case tried by judge retiring amid allegations wants it reviewed. Updated: 14 hours...
TV5 news update: Wednesday evening, Aug. 10

One Bay County resident has tested positive for monkeypox, according to the Bay County Health Department. A Genesee County Circuit Court judge has submitted his resignation to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Monkeypox case confirmed in Bay Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A case of Monkeypox has been confirmed in mid-Michigan....
Sturgeon to be Released into Saginaw Bay Watershed

The public is invited to a lake sturgeon release celebration on August 19 in the Saginaw Bay Watershed. Releases will reintroduce more than 100 hatchery-raised sturgeon into each tributary of the Saginaw Bay Watershed. That includes the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon are a unique Great Lakes...
Two Flint Firefighters Face Consequences in Fire Deaths

A fire which killed two boys in the city of Flint at the end of May put two firefighters under investigation. On May 28, a fire in the 600 block of West Pulaski Street was found to be caused by faulty electric wiring. 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the fire. The boys were not discovered in the home during the firefighters initial search of the house.
