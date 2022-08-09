Read full article on original website
Flint water victims still waiting on claims process; disappointed by mistrial
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – About 43,000 claims packages were submitted by Flint residents who are trying to get a piece of the $626 million Flint water crisis settlement. According to the claims administrator within the last month they have been verifying claim submissions and digitizing all claims filed by paper.
cityofflint.com
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley responds to water crisis mistrial
FLINT, Mich. – August 12, 2022. The following is a statement from Mayor Sheldon Neeley regarding the Flint water crisis bellwether mistrial:. As we learned yesterday, the jury delivered a mistrial in the case of four children who were residents of Flint in 2014-2015. They sought to hold former City of Flint consultants Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam responsible for medical problems the children suffered because of lead poisoning.
WNEM
Former mayor reacts to mistrial declared by judge in Flint Water Bellwether trial
FLINT, Mich., (WNEM) - The judge in the Flint Water Bellwether trial has declared a mistrial following requests by the jury. According to court officials, the jury says it could not continue deliberating because it caused too much emotional and physical distress. Former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver reacted to the...
nbc25news.com
More than 900K people told to boil water in Southeastern Michigan
UPDATE: The City of Flint is no longer under a water advisory due to a secondary water source. The City of Flint is now receiving 100% of its water from the Genesee County Drain Commission (GCDC) pipeline until further notice. The City’s water quality is unaffected by this change.
abc12.com
City of Flint removed from boil water advisory after breach in Port Huron
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is switching to its backup water source after a major breach to the water supply for Metro Detroit. The breach affected at 120-inch diameter feed to the Great Lakes Water Authority near its intake facility in Port Huron on Saturday morning. Flint draws 95% of its water from the Metro Detroit system.
WNEM
Kettering professor talks benefits of CHIPS Act for U.S. manufacturing, education
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan member of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced to probation
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. – A member of the white supremacist group “The Base,” a group that prepared members to violently overthrow the government, has been sentenced to probation. Tristan Webb was sentenced by a Tuscola County judge, who deferred jail time and sentenced Webb to probation with...
WNEM
Boil water advisory issued for 13 communities
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for thousands in 13 communities after a water main break was discovered. Early Saturday morning, the Great Lakes Water Authority discovered a leak on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
michiganradio.org
Approximately 43,000 individual claims filed for part of the Flint water settlement
More than 40,000 claims have been submitted for a share of the $626 million Flint water crisis settlement. People had until the end of June to formally file a claim for a share of the settlement of damage claims against the state of Michigan, city of Flint, McLaren Hospital Flint and Rowe Professional Services stemming from the water crisis.
Recall petitions against two Flint school board members rejected, to be appealed
FLINT, MI -- Recall petitions against two members of the Flint Community Schools Board of Education were shot down by the Genesee County Election Commission today for unclear language. Filed against current Board President Joyce Ellis-McNeal and Treasurer Laura MacIntyre, the petitions both had the same exact descriptions: “on Sept....
abc12.com
Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
Flint firefighters issued all-clear at fatal house fire, but kids were still inside
FLINT, MI -- Two Flint firefighters who issued an all-clear during a house fire in May on West Pulaski Street never searched a room where two children who died were later found, according to an internal investigation by the city. The report written by Fire Chief Raymond Barton and obtained...
CDC suggests masking in just 10 Michigan counties, as COVID cools in metro Detroit
Michigan has 10 counties at a high COVID Community Level, down from 18 counties last week, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 11. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high.
One Flint firefighter resigns, another disciplined for roles in fatal house fire
FLINT, MI -- One firefighter has resigned and another has been disciplined for their response to a house fire in late May that killed two Flint children on West Pulaski Street. The city announced the actions in a news release on Wednesday, Aug. 10, but shared few additional details from...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Afternoon, August 11th
WNEM
TV5 news update: Friday afternoon, Aug. 12
WNEM
TV5 news update: Wednesday evening, Aug. 10
wsgw.com
Sturgeon to be Released into Saginaw Bay Watershed
The public is invited to a lake sturgeon release celebration on August 19 in the Saginaw Bay Watershed. Releases will reintroduce more than 100 hatchery-raised sturgeon into each tributary of the Saginaw Bay Watershed. That includes the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon are a unique Great Lakes...
WNEM
Genesee Co. judge relieved from in-person duties following misconduct investigation
wsgw.com
Two Flint Firefighters Face Consequences in Fire Deaths
A fire which killed two boys in the city of Flint at the end of May put two firefighters under investigation. On May 28, a fire in the 600 block of West Pulaski Street was found to be caused by faulty electric wiring. 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the fire. The boys were not discovered in the home during the firefighters initial search of the house.
