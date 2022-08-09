FLINT, Mich. – August 12, 2022. The following is a statement from Mayor Sheldon Neeley regarding the Flint water crisis bellwether mistrial:. As we learned yesterday, the jury delivered a mistrial in the case of four children who were residents of Flint in 2014-2015. They sought to hold former City of Flint consultants Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam responsible for medical problems the children suffered because of lead poisoning.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO