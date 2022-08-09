Read full article on original website
Retta Jean West
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Retta Jean West, 95, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday morning, August 12, 2022, in the Pierpont Center in Fairmont. She was born in Clarksburg on October 11, 1926, the only child of Russell Goff West and Retta Virginia (Myers) West.
Clara Agnes Primm McCann
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Clara Agnes Primm McCann, 87, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on February 20, 1935, a daughter of the late Charles and Carman Quinaut Primm.
Lona Anderson
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lona Anderson, 86, formerly of Matewan, WV, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Clarksburg, WV. She was born in Mingo County on October 16, 1935, a daughter of the late George and Pansy Ball.
Donna Marie Craven
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Donna Marie Craven, 61, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at United Hospital Center with her daughter Eva by her side. She was born in Vermont on May 7, 1961, a daughter of the late Mary Patton.
West Virginia team strives to make a better eye shield
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — More than 6 million people per year undergo eye surgeries and require an eye shield for protection during the healing process. A team at Intermed Labs in Morgantown learned in July 2021 that the shields on the market aren’t very comfortable or easy to use, and set out to make something better. The result was SNAPS, now in beta testing before going to mass market.
Update: Three fatalities confirmed in Marion Co., West Virginia, plane crash; plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana to Pennsylvania
METZ, W.Va. (WV News) — A Thursday evening plane crash in Marion County has left three confirmed casualties, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle told WV News that Thursday evening that a plane went down in the Mannington/Metz area of Marion County.
Potomac Valley Hospital's Phone Buddies reach out to those feeling lonely
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital is now offering the Phone Buddy Program to those who are in need. The program was started in December 2021, during the pandemic when many people felt isolated. Patricia Barbarito, RN and manager of Preventive Medicine for PVH, said they saw a need during that time for people to have more social interactions with others.
WVU's offensive line is led by 3 WV natives
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Used to be we were thinking we were getting those rough and tough linemen out of West Virginia because they wanted to stay out of the coal mines. Like it was a tough way to make a living down there in the dark, so...
Aurora/Eglon News
The Union Ambulance Service recently mailed out subscription application forms to households in Union District. A paid subscription entitles the holder to emergency transportation to Preston Memorial, or Garrett Memorial Regional Hospital when needed. Additional donations help with training and equipment. Please support your local squad. The Aurora Area Historical...
County commissioners award more ARPA funds
KINGWOOD — Two more projects received the nod for stimulus funding from the Preston County Commission Tuesday. Commissioners awarded American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Town of Terra Alta in the amount of $500,000 to replace a water tower and to the Town of Rowlesburg, $200,000 went for improvements to its sanitary sewer system.
WVU football notebook: Fan Day provides many with a peek at the Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Approximately 1,500 people descended on Mountaineer Field Saturday morning to get autographs from their favorite West Virginia football players and coaches during Fan Day. Those who made the trip to the stadium were invited to stick around and watched the two-hour football practice that followed. Hundreds...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Lance Dixon 08/13/22
West Virginia linebacker Lance Dixon shares insights on some of the differences in technique he is employing in a two-linebacker box, and shares his increased confidence in executing his assignments during fall camp. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
Rowlesburg critical needs sewer project to begin Aug. 22
ROWLESBURG — The town of Rowlesburg will begin to see sewer work begin in Manheim and on Church Road later this month. Mayor Eric Bautista said at this week’s council meeting that the contract with Brian Vandevender Contracting, LLC, in Morgantown, was signed last week.
FTR
REEDSVILLE — State police charged William Edward Mankins, 59, of Independence, with third-offense driving on license suspended for DUI on Aug. 8. Magistrate Cindy McCrobie set bond at $20,000. According to the criminal complaint, troopers stopped Mankins while he was driving an ATV on W.Va. 7 without a helmet. He passed field sobriety tests but has two prior convictions for driving on a license suspended for DUI.
WVU Football Will Dixon Fan Day Front
Two charged with possession of catalytic converters
KINGWOOD — Two people were charged with possessing catalytic converters after a vehicle fire on Interstate 68. According to criminal complaints, firefighters called Preston 911 Aug. 6 after seeing catalytic converters inside the vehicle. Deputies said they found two in the vehicle, and those in the car had no written proof they owned them.
After Casey Mitchell's arrest, Huggins reflects on troubled scorer's time at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W,Va. (WV News) — It was early in what would become Bob Huggins’ run to the Final Four in 2010. He knew he had himself a pretty good team, for sure, and he had gotten himself the No 1 rated junior college player out of Chipola Junior College named Casey Mitchell.
