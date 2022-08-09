Read full article on original website
Related
localsyr.com
Camillus Erie Canal Park celebrating 50 years
(WSYR-TV) — History has been made at the Erie Canal Park in Camillus. This week, the park itself is making history with the return of TowPath Day happening this Saturday. When Dave Beebe, Founder and Director of the Camillus Erie Canal Park, started working on the project, there were only about three active volunteers. Now, there are 133 active volunteers for the 420-acre park.
Midday Bash: Food trucks, live music in downtown Rochester
Midday Bash is part of Downtown Definitely and features lawn games, food trucks, a relaxation station with an oxygen bar, a live DJ, and more.
Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
localsyr.com
Bacon Festival set to start sizzlin’ in the streets of Syracuse today
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Friday, August 12 marks the start of the annual Bacon Festival in Clinton Square in Downtown Syracuse. The festival begins at 12 p.m. and will last until 10 p.m. It will run on Saturday, August 13 at the same time. Many Syracuse natives are familiar with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsyr.com
CNY’s only dinosaur exhibit, ‘Dino Zone’ re-opening
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) in Syracuse is inviting you to “Travel back in time” at Central New York’s only Dinosaur exhibit at the grand re-opening of the ‘Dino Zone’ on Friday, August 12th. Get ready for a...
iheart.com
Lonsberry: THE FIREMAN AND THE FRIED CHICKEN
The most complex problems are usually avoided by the simplest principles. The suspicions and prejudices between blacks and whites in America are complicated and never ending. They seem to grow worse with every passing day, with discord and distrust ever on the rise. And much of what we do to fight racism only seems to promote racism, leaving us worse off than when we started.
Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York
Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
localsyr.com
Syracuse hosting community event to envision future of I-81 neighborhoods
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse and its urban planning and design consultant will host a “Neighborhood Design Studio” public engagement event to hear from Central New York residents on the future of the I-81 neighborhoods. The city says that residents are invited to share...
localsyr.com
See the winning design that will change Syracuse City Hall entrance
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on Friday the design by winning artist Jessica Whitley that will soon decorate the plaza in front of city hall. Whitley and her design were selected by participants in an online poll this summer. She was born and raised on the Northside and her work “focuses on exploring boundaries, from personal to society, and analyzing how people engage with one another and their environments.”
Rochester’s longest established African American business to celebrate 100 years
100 years ago, the Latimer Funeral Home was established by Millard Latimer.
localsyr.com
TMSG: The Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — The first art you notice at the Everson Museum in downtown Syracuse is the building itself. Described as a Work of Art when it was built in the late 1960s, It was the first museum designed by world-renowned architect I.M. Pei. “He (I.M. Pei) built it as...
ReAwaken Tour host says he feels harassed by NY prosecutor
“Harassment from our own government. I feel harassed. I am a law-abiding — I’m a businessman. I’m law-abiding, I’m God-fearing, and I’m hosting an event," he said.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ousted House of Mercy residents move from MLK Park to new temporary home
After Rochester's House of Mercy facility, which welcomed some 80 homeless people each day and night, was recently shut down indefinitely following the murder of a resident and injury of another, the remaining residents were in need of new housing. Those staying at House of Mercy were temporarily moved to...
Residents in 14621 Rochester zip code aim to launch new Neighborhood Association
Those in the 14621 zip code who are already on board with a new neighborhood association feel the process can go along much quicker if more people get involved.
iheart.com
Rochester Firefighter Expected to Speak About Attending a Racist Party
We expect to hear today from the Black Rochester firefighter who says he was forced by a white superior to attend a party that included displays of racism and misogyny. He will speak outside City Hall at 1 p.m. As first reported last month by Bob Lonsberry, the party took...
Town of Greece unveils new fitness court
GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to get the community active, a new fitness court is coming to the Town of Greece. Town Supervisor Bill Reilich is teaming up with MVP Care, hosting a ribbon cutting event Wednesday for the new court at Basil Marella Park on English Road. Free equipment and classes are […]
localsyr.com
What the new school COVID-19 guidelines mean for Central Square
(WSYR-TV) — “As one we rise, together we soar” is the motto at Central Square. Togetherness is something that’s been hard to come by since COVID-19 found its way to Central New York. “I’m just thrilled to be able to welcome students, we’re all thrilled to...
Longtime CNY restaurateur opens cafe in Township 5
Camillus, N.Y. — A longtime Central New York restaurant owner this week opened Township 5′s only coffee shop. Marty Richardson, who has run Nestico’s...too! diner in Fairmount for 24 years and Chelsea’s Restaurant on Onondaga Hill for two years, opened her second Rise & Grind Cafe on Monday morning. She also has a Rise & Grind in the plaza next to Nestico’s at 4119 W. Genesee St.
nypressnews.com
Watch: How Nursing Homes Put Friends and Families on the Hook for Residents’ Debts
Barbara Robinson was just trying to help her mother’s friend sign up for Medicaid and move into the Monroe County nursing home in Rochester, New York. But because Robinson signed the admissions form, the nursing home considered her financially responsible for the woman’s care, Anna Werner reported for CBS News. After the woman died, the county sued Robinson for $21,000 in unpaid bills.
Comments / 0