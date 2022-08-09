ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

localsyr.com

Camillus Erie Canal Park celebrating 50 years

(WSYR-TV) — History has been made at the Erie Canal Park in Camillus. This week, the park itself is making history with the return of TowPath Day happening this Saturday. When Dave Beebe, Founder and Director of the Camillus Erie Canal Park, started working on the project, there were only about three active volunteers. Now, there are 133 active volunteers for the 420-acre park.
CAMILLUS, NY
localsyr.com

CNY’s only dinosaur exhibit, ‘Dino Zone’ re-opening

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) in Syracuse is inviting you to “Travel back in time” at Central New York’s only Dinosaur exhibit at the grand re-opening of the ‘Dino Zone’ on Friday, August 12th. Get ready for a...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: THE FIREMAN AND THE FRIED CHICKEN

The most complex problems are usually avoided by the simplest principles. The suspicions and prejudices between blacks and whites in America are complicated and never ending. They seem to grow worse with every passing day, with discord and distrust ever on the rise. And much of what we do to fight racism only seems to promote racism, leaving us worse off than when we started.
ROCHESTER, NY
Hot 99.1

Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York

Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

See the winning design that will change Syracuse City Hall entrance

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on Friday the design by winning artist Jessica Whitley that will soon decorate the plaza in front of city hall. Whitley and her design were selected by participants in an online poll this summer. She was born and raised on the Northside and her work “focuses on exploring boundaries, from personal to society, and analyzing how people engage with one another and their environments.”
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

TMSG: The Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — The first art you notice at the Everson Museum in downtown Syracuse is the building itself. Described as a Work of Art when it was built in the late 1960s, It was the first museum designed by world-renowned architect I.M. Pei. “He (I.M. Pei) built it as...
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ousted House of Mercy residents move from MLK Park to new temporary home

After Rochester's House of Mercy facility, which welcomed some 80 homeless people each day and night, was recently shut down indefinitely following the murder of a resident and injury of another, the remaining residents were in need of new housing. Those staying at House of Mercy were temporarily moved to...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Town of Greece unveils new fitness court

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to get the community active, a new fitness court is coming to the Town of Greece. Town Supervisor Bill Reilich is teaming up with MVP Care, hosting a ribbon cutting event Wednesday for the new court at Basil Marella Park on English Road. Free equipment and classes are […]
GREECE, NY
Syracuse.com

Longtime CNY restaurateur opens cafe in Township 5

Camillus, N.Y. — A longtime Central New York restaurant owner this week opened Township 5′s only coffee shop. Marty Richardson, who has run Nestico’s...too! diner in Fairmount for 24 years and Chelsea’s Restaurant on Onondaga Hill for two years, opened her second Rise & Grind Cafe on Monday morning. She also has a Rise & Grind in the plaza next to Nestico’s at 4119 W. Genesee St.
CAMILLUS, NY
nypressnews.com

Watch: How Nursing Homes Put Friends and Families on the Hook for Residents’ Debts

Barbara Robinson was just trying to help her mother’s friend sign up for Medicaid and move into the Monroe County nursing home in Rochester, New York. But because Robinson signed the admissions form, the nursing home considered her financially responsible for the woman’s care, Anna Werner reported for CBS News. After the woman died, the county sued Robinson for $21,000 in unpaid bills.
ROCHESTER, NY

