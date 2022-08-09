Read full article on original website
Retta Jean West
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Retta Jean West, 95, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday morning, August 12, 2022, in the Pierpont Center in Fairmont. She was born in Clarksburg on October 11, 1926, the only child of Russell Goff West and Retta Virginia (Myers) West.She is survived by several cousins on both the West Family and the Myers Family.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her best friend, Mary Daniels.Retta Jean was a graduate of the West Virginia Business College. She had worked at the Union National Bank for over 45 years. She was a member of the Stealey United Methodist Church and the Women’s Circle, and the Union Bank Retirees.Condolences for the West Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 12 Noon – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, with a Graveside Service immediately following the visitation at Bridgeport Cemetery with Reverend Michael Burge presiding.
WVU announces FallFest 2022 lineup
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia University’s annual FallFest celebration is kicking off the university’s fall semester on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for the first time since taking a two-year break due to the coronavirus. The concert is scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m. on the Evansdale Rec Fields next to the Student Rec Center. FallFest […]
Glenville State alumni and friends set to gather at Lambert’s Winery
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University will soon host its annual gathering at Lambert’s Vintage Wines in Weston. Alumni and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, Aug. 24 for the sixth annual GSU Night at Lambert’s Vintage Wines. The event is set to begin at 5...
WVU 2022 Fall Fest Lineup
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — FallFest, West Virginia University’s welcome-back-to-campus concert returns Tuesday, Aug. 16, for the first time since 2019. The concert gets underway at 5:45 p.m. on the Evansdale Rec Fields adjacent to the Student Rec Center. FallFest is free and open to WVU students with valid WVU student IDs. This year’s performers are Polo G, Dustin Lynch, Dirty Heads and Tay […]
Scout fixes community sidewalk for Eagle project
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A scout is doing a community project to earn his wings. Mother Goose Land Kindergarten in Nutter Fort is in need of a new sidewalk. Ryan Tichnell is from Lumberport, and he’s been in Troop 59 for 6 years. He’s working on fixing the...
Keesha Dia Anderson
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Keesha Dia Anderson, 39, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 9, 2022.She was born on November 28, 1982, in Clarksburg, WV. The daughter of Burton (Dawn) Anderson, Jr. and Barbi (Robbie) Mason.Keesha graduated from Robert C. Byrd High School class of 2001. Following graduation, she served in the United States Army where she did two tours of duty. She attended West Virginia Business College and received her accounting degree.She was preceded in death by maternal great-grandparents, James and Pearl Lattea, maternal grandparent, James Gowers, maternal step-grandparent, Bob Mason, paternal grandparent, Burton Anderson, Sr. and uncle, Richie Gowers.Keesha is survived by her fiancé and best friend, Scott King, daughter, Korinthia Swiger, whom she loved with all her heart. Korinthia was her world and they were like two peas in a pod. Also surviving are her dog, Tank, Korinthia’s father, Josh Swiger, brother, John Freshour III and wife India, half-sister, Keeley Anderson and son Nasiah, half-brother, Colby Anderson, cousin, Brandi Jo Gowers, who wasn’t only her cousin but a sister to her and her daughters, Arissa and Jaylen, maternal grandparent, Betty Hill, paternal grandparent, Jayne Riffle and step grandparents, Paul and Maryann Glaspell.The family would like to give a special thank you to all her friends in Uniontown, PA. They were not only her friends but became her family.Keesha could brighten up a room just with her smile. She had a beautiful soul and a laugh that could never be mistaken. When she loved, she loved big. She loved her family and friends with all her heart. She would do anything for anyone that was in need. She was such a hard worker and an inspiration to others.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 12:00 noon at the funeral home with Pastor Rocky Dodd and Pastor Josh Ryan officiating. Interment will follow at the West Virginia National Cemetery, with full military rights accorded.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Keesha’s memorial fund at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 12
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Carl Hopkins Aviation Expo returns for the second year
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Carl Hopkins Aviation Expo is a now annual event all that was started with an idea to give back. It was founded in 2021 and named after the man who started the fist model aviation club in Clarksburg. His legacy lives on through people like...
Residents share their thoughts on expanding the Stockert Youth and Community Center
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon planned to make an expansion to the Stockert Youth and Community Center. Mayor of the city Robbie Skinner compared the youth center to YMCA. Members of the youth center board held a meeting on August 11 to tell residents more about this...
Mainline break in Morgantown causes flooding
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A mainline water break in Morgantown caused some trouble for residents and businesses. The busted pipe also led to a gas leak, leaving over 100 people without water today in the Sabraton area. Now, they’re under a boil water advisory. The break happened right on Green...
Clarksburg PD looking for missing juvenile
The Clarksburg Police Department have posted on Facebook that they are searching for a juvenile that has been reported missing.
Holiday Inn Express finishes renovations
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Holiday Inn Express, located in Bridgeport, held its ribbon cutting on Thursday morning for the renovations that they have been working on since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The inn originally opened in 2011, and they wanted to start renovating in 2019 but COVID-19 came along. Unfortunately, the pandemic and the supply […]
Congested traffic expected this weekend in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is warning drivers of congested traffic this weekend due to students moving back for the start of classes at WVU. The MPD posted the map below showing where the most heavily congested streets will be once the school year begins. In addition,...
WVU welcomes new Mountaineers: Freshmen move in day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A new school year is kicking off at WVU. Thursday the freshmen began to move in. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Campus move in day, the first taste many teens get of adult life. For many its their first time being away from home. This year its more of a return to normal with most pandemic restrictions being lifted.
Elsie Ann Smith
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mrs. Elsie Ann Smith went home to be The Lord on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Elsie was born in August of 1939 in Cowen, West Virginia. The first child of six to Ray and Mabel Johns of Camp Run, Erbacon, where she was raised on the family farm.
MAP: Where to avoid during WVU student move in
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Students have already begun moving back to Morgantown for the fall semester, but traffic this weekend will be especially bad as 4,500 students move into residence halls this weekend. The Morgantown Police Department posted a map resource to their Facebook page that can help drivers, locals and people who will be […]
WV Italian Heritage Festival returns after 2 year hiatus
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is returning to Clarksburg. On Wednesday, the Harrison County Commission granted festival organizers $3,000 in funding. County Commissioner David Hinkle says the festival is not only a staple for Clarksburg but for...
John Thomas “Johnny” Perris
John Thomas “Johnny” Perris, 86, of Bridgeport passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in the West Virginia VA Nursing Facility. He was born in Clarksburg on December 29, 1935, a son of the late Anthony “Tony” and Rose Gango Perris. He was formerly married to Barbara Ellen Shay, who preceded him in death. Surviving are five children, Debra Cahill of Virginia Beach, VA, Krista Pulliam of Fairfax, VA, Ellen Perris of Fairfax, VA, Andrea Agnew of Gainesville, FL and John Thomas Perris, Jr. of Woodstock, VA; 10 grandchildren; two brothers, Samuel Anthony Perris of Bridgeport and Frank Perris of Bridgeport; and one sister, Mary Catherine Taylor of Clarksburg. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, John Anthony Perris, Carmen Albert Perris and Ronald Wayne Perris; one sister, Barbara Gorby; two brothers-in-law, Jack Gorby and Jim Taylor; and three sisters-in-law, Linda Perris, Carolyn Perris and Debbie Perris. Mr. Perris was a 1953 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and a United States Army Veteran. He previously worked at Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company and retired from Brody Brothers Pharmaceutical Company in Washington DC as a Supervisor with 30 years of service. Mr. Perris was a member of the Meuse Argonne Post No. 573 VFW and the Roy E. Parrish Post No. 13 American Legion. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the service. Catholic Funeral Rites will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 10:00 am with Father Walt Jagela officiating. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Inter-state scheme targeting Clarksburg Kroger shoppers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — An inter-state scheme is targeting older women trying to grocery shop in Clarksburg, police told 12 News Friday. According to the Clarksburg Police Department, shoppers are being asked to stay alert due to a suspected multiple-state theft ring taking information from victims at the East Point Kroger on Emily Drive in […]
E. Main St. in Bridgeport reopens after multi-vehicle accident
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An accident on E. Main St. in Bridgeport shut down the roadway for about an hour. The accident, which involved two vehicles, happened around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of E. Main St., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Bridgeport Fire Chief told...
