AOL Corp

Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble

(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030

Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Entrepreneur

2 ESG Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022

Growing awareness of environmental and social issues has prompted investors to place a greater emphasis on stocks that meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. So, we believe it would...
InvestorPlace

5 Cheap Dividend Stocks Under $5

Who says penny stocks have to be risky and speculative? These cheap dividend stocks under $5 could deliver stable returns via high yields. Ambev SA (ABEV): Its 3.9% dividend yield allows you to get paid while you wait for a turnaround in the Brazil-based brewer. Kinross Gold (KGC): The stock...
Benzinga

Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends.
InvestorPlace

7 Safe Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

Let’s begin by defining the realm of small-cap stocks before we discuss those that appear to be strong, safe investments currently. As their name implies, small-cap stocks have lower market capitalizations than both mid-cap and large-cap stocks. The range of market cap defining the class is typically from $300 million to $2 billion. Large-cap stocks carry a market cap of at least $10 billion. Mid-caps bridge the difference.
tipranks.com

Wynn Resorts’ Q2 Sales Miss Disappoint Investors; Shares Fall 4.6%

Wynn Resorts fails to impress investors as its second-quarter revenues missed consensus estimates. Consequently, shares of the $7.6-billion company declined 4.6% in Tuesday’s extended trade. Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) declined 4.6% in Tuesday’s extended trading session after the sales miss of 7.4% in the second quarter...
Motley Fool

Matterport Stock Soars 32% on Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise

The digital-twin platform operator's Q2 revenue edged down 3% year over year, which was a bit lighter than Wall Street had expected. The adjusted loss per share was $0.12, whereas the analyst consensus was for a $0.14 loss. Management notably increased full-year revenue guidance, and slightly raised its earnings outlook.
tickerreport.com

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 842 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Match Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Match Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.
Benzinga

Walt Disney, Cardinal Health And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday ahead of the producer price index for July, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $44.71 billion before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares fell 2.1% to $61.43 in after-hours trading.
NASDAQ

Analysts Just Slashed Their Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EPS Numbers

Today is shaping up negative for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to next year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business. Following the latest downgrade,...
