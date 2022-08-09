Read full article on original website
Precautionary boil advisory issued for area of Moss Bluff
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Waterworks District 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory for certain customers in Moss Bluff due to a broken water main. The advisory affects customers on the following streets:. Woodland Trail. Frontier Trail. Pin Oak Drive. Willow Drive. Pecan Drive. Cherry Street. Pine...
I-10 E exit to Hwy 165 reopened
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East Exit 44 to Hwy 165 has reopened following an accident Saturday, according to DOTD.
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
SWLA Veterans Association cleans up Bilbo Cemetery
Barbe High seniors celebrate 'last first day' of school with elementary students. Some feel Entergy assistance much too little.
Three vying to be next Westlake mayor in November election
Some feel Entergy assistance much too little. Jeff Davis Council on Aging holds health fair. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT.
Opelousas mayor responds to drainage issues [VIDEO]
As Opelousas residents voice their concerns regarding drainage issues, Mayor Julius Alsandor recently responded to the complaints.
Students return to class in Calcasieu, Allen, and Jeff Davis Parish today
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Students are returning for their first day of class today in Calcasieu, Allen, and Jeff Davis Parish today. John Bridges was at W.T. Henning Elementary School today talking to school and parish officials about the changes to facilities and curriculum. Campus Safety. We spoke with...
Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge
We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
Water main break on Lakeshore near courthouse
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews worked to repair a water main break next to the courthouse in downtown Lake Charles. The break left a significant amount of water on Lakeshore Drive, from Kirby Street south to Clarence Street. A company trying to run a new gas line broke the...
Water main break floods one lane of Lakeshore Drive
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Lakeshore Drive looked like a river after a water main break downtown. About noon water began gushing from a main. It was something to see as water filled the northbound lane. We hear a lot about deteriorating infrastructure these days, but Lake Charles city officials say it happened when a contractor installing a gas line broke a water main.
Cameron Parish goes back to school
One person is in custody following a brief police chase that ended at the intersection of E. Prien Lake Road and Fourth Avenue, authorities said. KPLC 7 News First at Four - First Alert Forecast. Updated: 10 hours
Calcasieu Parish goes back to school
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More than 27,000 Calcasieu Parish students head back to the classroom on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. We caught up with Supt. Dr. Shannon LaFargue who has been with Calcasieu Parish schools since 1997; this year will be his first as superintendent. First Day Guidance. Be...
Some feel Entergy assistance much too little
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Next week, applications will open up for residents to get a credit on their Entergy bill. Those who qualify can see up to a $150 reduction through an Entergy partnership with United Way. Yet social media is on fire with criticism. Some people feel $150...
Opelousas residents express concern of drainage issues
Residents of Opelousas have been dealing with draining issues during the days of heavy rain.
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 12, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 12, 2022. Dana Trey Morgan, 23, Westlake: Direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less). Christopher Allen Jacobs, 37, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana...
Lake Charles American Press
8/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Mark A. Handy, 55, 115 Fry St. — possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; two counts drug possession; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less). Bond: $6,250. Joseph Bradley Riggs, 57, 1600 4th St. — possession of...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Locally Heavy Rain Possible Again
A 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening. Today’s record is 102 set in 2015. Look for upper 80s-low-90s this afternoon. HD Radar has spotty pockets of heavy rain in Cameron Parish this hour. Futurecast has showers spreading north in the afternoon. Scattered...
Hometown Heroes - Randy Hebert
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - You’ll find Randy Hebert at many Sulphur City Council meetings. He’s been attending them for years. He got started in community affairs at an early age. “When I was about 6 or 8, I had an uncle running for police jury,” recalled Hebert....
Ville Platte police chief barred from running for re-election over residency issues
Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue has been barred from running for re-election on the Nov. 8 ballot after the La. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal ruled he lives outside the city limits.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory Returning to Work after Stint in Rehab
Guillory recently announced his decision to enter the 21-day in-patient rehab program to treat possible alcohol addiction and untreated PTSD.
