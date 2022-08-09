ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa, LA

KPLC TV

Precautionary boil advisory issued for area of Moss Bluff

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Waterworks District 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory for certain customers in Moss Bluff due to a broken water main. The advisory affects customers on the following streets:. Woodland Trail. Frontier Trail. Pin Oak Drive. Willow Drive. Pecan Drive. Cherry Street. Pine...
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

Three vying to be next Westlake mayor in November election

Some feel Entergy assistance much too little. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Jeff Davis Council on Aging holds health fair. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT. |. KPLC brings...
WESTLAKE, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge

We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
LAFAYETTE, LA
#Harper Ranch Subdivision
KPLC TV

Water main break on Lakeshore near courthouse

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews worked to repair a water main break next to the courthouse in downtown Lake Charles. The break left a significant amount of water on Lakeshore Drive, from Kirby Street south to Clarence Street. A company trying to run a new gas line broke the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Water main break floods one lane of Lakeshore Drive

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Lakeshore Drive looked like a river after a water main break downtown. About noon water began gushing from a main. It was something to see as water filled the northbound lane. We hear a lot about deteriorating infrastructure these days, but Lake Charles city officials say it happened when a contractor installing a gas line broke a water main.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Cameron Parish goes back to school

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. One person is in custody following a brief police chase that ended at the intersection of E. Prien Lake Road and Fourth Avenue, authorities said. KPLC 7 News First at Four - First Alert Forecast. Updated: 10 hours...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Parish goes back to school

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More than 27,000 Calcasieu Parish students head back to the classroom on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. We caught up with Supt. Dr. Shannon LaFargue who has been with Calcasieu Parish schools since 1997; this year will be his first as superintendent. First Day Guidance. Be...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Some feel Entergy assistance much too little

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Next week, applications will open up for residents to get a credit on their Entergy bill. Those who qualify can see up to a $150 reduction through an Entergy partnership with United Way. Yet social media is on fire with criticism. Some people feel $150...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 12, 2022. Dana Trey Morgan, 23, Westlake: Direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less). Christopher Allen Jacobs, 37, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

8/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Mark A. Handy, 55, 115 Fry St. — possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; two counts drug possession; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less). Bond: $6,250. Joseph Bradley Riggs, 57, 1600 4th St. — possession of...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Locally Heavy Rain Possible Again

A 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening. Today’s record is 102 set in 2015. Look for upper 80s-low-90s this afternoon. HD Radar has spotty pockets of heavy rain in Cameron Parish this hour. Futurecast has showers spreading north in the afternoon. Scattered...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Hometown Heroes - Randy Hebert

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - You’ll find Randy Hebert at many Sulphur City Council meetings. He’s been attending them for years. He got started in community affairs at an early age. “When I was about 6 or 8, I had an uncle running for police jury,” recalled Hebert....
SULPHUR, LA

