Missouri State Fair underway in Sedalia
The 2022 Missouri State Fair began on Thursday. Fair director Mark Wolfe said that this year, the fair is back to normal. "If you look at entries into the events, camping numbers, and things like that, I'd say we're right back to 2019 numbers," said Wolfe. In 2020, the Covid-19...
Rural Missourians struggles with access to mental health services
Jefferson City — The Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Hospital Association, and the Missouri Department of Mental Health joined forces in 2020 to investigate the mental health crisis in rural Missouri. According to the report each of the state's 99 counties classified as rural did not have enough mental health...
Missouri Task Force 1 returns to Columbia after deployment to Kentucky floods
Missouri Task Force 1 returned to Columbia on Friday, after a 14-day deployment in Kentucky, after heavy rains caused flooding. The team left Missouri on July 30 to head to Hazard, Ky. Once they got to Hazard and checked in, they moved their base of operations to Jackson, Ky. From...
Beat the summer heat in one of Missouri's caves
With about 7,500 caves across Missouri, the Show Me State is also known by many as the Cave State. Jeff Hargroves, Stark Caverns owner, said there is something for everyone when it comes to caving in Missouri. “Everyone can enjoy it, whether it’s the oldest person in your party to...
Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri seeing increased demand as food prices rise
COLUMBIA, Mo. — While gas prices are beginning to drop, food prices are still on the rise, increasing by 1.1% in July, according to consumer price index figures. As the climbing costs have forced some mid-Missourians to look for alternatives, the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri has seen an increase in demand.
MoDOT moves up Highway 63 ramp closure to Monday night
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Department of Transportation says the closure of the southbound U.S. Route 63 exit ramp to U.S. Route 54 westbound will take place a few hours earlier. MoDOT says crews will now begin work on Monday night, August 15. The project was scheduled to start...
Symptoms of eating disorders seen in kids as young as five years old in Missouri
Jefferson City — The Missouri Eating Disorders Council observed kids as young as five years old can show early signs of an eating disorder. A Harvard study revealed that the total economic cost to treat people with eating disorders in Missouri is $1.2 billion. "Ten percent of the population...
