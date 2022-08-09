ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri State Fair underway in Sedalia

The 2022 Missouri State Fair began on Thursday. Fair director Mark Wolfe said that this year, the fair is back to normal. "If you look at entries into the events, camping numbers, and things like that, I'd say we're right back to 2019 numbers," said Wolfe. In 2020, the Covid-19...
SEDALIA, MO
Rural Missourians struggles with access to mental health services

Jefferson City — The Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Hospital Association, and the Missouri Department of Mental Health joined forces in 2020 to investigate the mental health crisis in rural Missouri. According to the report each of the state's 99 counties classified as rural did not have enough mental health...
MISSOURI STATE
Beat the summer heat in one of Missouri's caves

With about 7,500 caves across Missouri, the Show Me State is also known by many as the Cave State. Jeff Hargroves, Stark Caverns owner, said there is something for everyone when it comes to caving in Missouri. “Everyone can enjoy it, whether it’s the oldest person in your party to...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri State
MoDOT moves up Highway 63 ramp closure to Monday night

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Department of Transportation says the closure of the southbound U.S. Route 63 exit ramp to U.S. Route 54 westbound will take place a few hours earlier. MoDOT says crews will now begin work on Monday night, August 15. The project was scheduled to start...
MISSOURI STATE

