Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Sydney Sweeney Says She Doesn’t Have the ‘Income’ to Cover a 6-Month Break Despite ‘Euphoria’ Success

Sydney Sweeney said that despite her recent Emmy nods and Euphoria success that she doesn’t have the income to afford a six-month break. “I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” Sweeney told The Hollywood Reporter. “I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dr. Pimple Popper' Takes on the 'Most Extreme' Case of Eruptive Xanthomas in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Dr. Sandra Lee has her work cut out for her as the Dr. Pimple Popper star takes on the "most extreme" case of eruptive xanthomas she's ever seen with a patient whose underlying health issues could make treatment dangerous. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the TLC show's brand new episode Wednesday, Lee meets with Robert, who has been dealing with bumps all over his body since he was a teenager.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason

Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”

Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES
Maya Devi

Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts

Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Selena Gomez Declares 'Real Stomachs Are Coming Back' in Body Positivity Video

Selena Gomez is all about her vacation body! In a recent post on TikTok, the Only Murders In the Building star lip-syncs a body positive message from Tasha K. “I ain’t sucking sh*t in, real stomachs is coming the f*ck back, OK,” Gomez recites as she pats her tummy while lounging on a boat wearing a blue one-piece swimsuit with orange floral prints by La'Mariette.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo

Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Mark Wahlberg teases daughter for picking ‘most expensive’ extracurricular

Actor Mark Wahlberg isn't exactly "thrilled" by his youngest daughter's favorite extracurricular activity. While appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Wahlberg teased his daughter for her taking up "the most expensive sport possible — horseback riding. "She's already traveling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing,"...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
BEAUTY & FASHION

