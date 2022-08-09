Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever
Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
Tyler Perry Has A Few Words For Actors Who Turned Down His Upcoming Forbidden Love Drama: ‘Too Bad, So Sad For Them’
First look at Tyler Perry's Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues' starring Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and more
Complex
Sydney Sweeney Says She Doesn’t Have the ‘Income’ to Cover a 6-Month Break Despite ‘Euphoria’ Success
Sydney Sweeney said that despite her recent Emmy nods and Euphoria success that she doesn’t have the income to afford a six-month break. “I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” Sweeney told The Hollywood Reporter. “I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have.”
'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Cozies Up to Jake Bongiovi in Breathtaking Vacation Photos
After the heart-pounding release of Stranger Things Season 4, Millie Bobby Brown is taking a relaxing break with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. Brown, who plays Eleven in the popular Netflix series, shared a couple of new photos on her Instagram as the couple spent time in nature. The new Instagram post,...
Popculture
'Dr. Pimple Popper' Takes on the 'Most Extreme' Case of Eruptive Xanthomas in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Dr. Sandra Lee has her work cut out for her as the Dr. Pimple Popper star takes on the "most extreme" case of eruptive xanthomas she's ever seen with a patient whose underlying health issues could make treatment dangerous. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the TLC show's brand new episode Wednesday, Lee meets with Robert, who has been dealing with bumps all over his body since he was a teenager.
Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason
Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
Elle
Beyoncé Posts Rare, Intimate Photo of Her and Kids Sir, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Carter Before ‘Renaissance’ Release
Beyoncé's new music era begins tomorrow with the release of Renaissance: Act I. And in the hours before the drop, Beyoncé offered just a little taste of what this new project has to offer, along with an intimate look at her and her children 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.
Showbiz411
Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”
Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
thezoereport.com
Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message
All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts
Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.
Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez Declares 'Real Stomachs Are Coming Back' in Body Positivity Video
Selena Gomez is all about her vacation body! In a recent post on TikTok, the Only Murders In the Building star lip-syncs a body positive message from Tasha K. “I ain’t sucking sh*t in, real stomachs is coming the f*ck back, OK,” Gomez recites as she pats her tummy while lounging on a boat wearing a blue one-piece swimsuit with orange floral prints by La'Mariette.
Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo
Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
Keanu Reeves Went Full Keanu Reeves With 80-Year-Old Grandma Who Had Crush On Him
Aside from being a Hollywood legend, Keanu Reeves is perhaps best known for simply being an all round great guy. It feels as though everyone has a story about meeting the actor and him just being lovely – from giving his seat up on a train to buying an ice cream just so he could autograph a receipt for a fan.
Suri Cruise battles the New York heat in a white dress
Suri Cruise was photographed out in New York in a white summer dress. Cruise was photographed walking and talking on the phone as the city battles a dangerous heat wave. RELATED: Suri Cruise looks like a fashionista while out with a friend in New York ...
TODAY.com
Mark Wahlberg teases daughter for picking ‘most expensive’ extracurricular
Actor Mark Wahlberg isn't exactly "thrilled" by his youngest daughter's favorite extracurricular activity. While appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Wahlberg teased his daughter for her taking up "the most expensive sport possible — horseback riding. "She's already traveling the world, jumping horses and doing her thing,"...
wonderwall.com
'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos
Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
