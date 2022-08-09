Read full article on original website
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
New Risk Factor Identified Increases Women’s Stroke Risk By 34%
A new study published today in Stroke indicated that women with endometriosis may have a greater risk of stroke compared to women without chronic inflammatory disorder. Authors of the study estimate that about 10% of reproductive-aged women in the United States have endometriosis, which is characterized by abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Endometriosis has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in women.
Medical News Today
What do fatty liver disease specialists do?
Fatty liver disease, also known as hepatic steatosis, is a condition where a person has a buildup of fat in their liver. If a person has fatty liver disease, they may require treatment from a liver specialist. The National Institute for Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) notes that...
verywellhealth.com
Gout in the Wrist: Symptoms and Treatment
Gout is a type of inflammatory arthritis. It generally affects one joint at a time—often the big toe. People who live with gout experience periods known as flares, times when symptoms worsen, as well as times of remission, during which there are no symptoms. Gout flares are sometimes called gout attacks.
MedicalXpress
People with poor sleep behaviors may be at risk for fatty liver disease
People with sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy sleep behaviors could develop fatty liver disease, according to new research published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Fatty liver disease is the leading chronic liver disease worldwide, affecting about a quarter of the adult population. This type of liver...
MedicalXpress
SuPAR identifies patients at high risk of blood clot formation
Blood clots are thought to occur in as many as a third of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. In many cases these clots can be deadly, such as pulmonary embolisms—blood clots that travel to the lungs. In fact, in nearly one third of patients with COVID-19, these clots led to death.
hcplive.com
Higher Water Intake May Be Linked to Greater Risk of Dry Eye Disease
Both a higher self-reported water intake and a greater measured 24-h urine volume were tied to an increased DED prevalence. High intake of water was not associated with a reduced risk of dry eye disease (DED), according to new findings from a large, population-based study. In fact, higher water intake...
Flea and Tick Medicine Poisoning in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments
Flea and tick medicine poisoning in dogs happens when a dog is exposed to high levels of poison. Symptoms depend on the amount of exposure. The post Flea and Tick Medicine Poisoning in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime.
Antihistamines Tied to Lower Risk of Liver Cancer in People With Hepatitis B or C
Antihistamines, commonly used to treat allergies, lowered the risk of hepatocellular carcinoma in people with viral hepatitis, and more frequent use was linked to greater reductions in risk, according to study results published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Over years or decades, chronic hepatitis B or hepatitis C, fatty...
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between the liver and pancreas?
The liver and pancreas are two important organs that perform essential functions in the body. Both organs are present in the upper abdomen and work together to help maintain healthy blood glucose levels. The liver is the largest solid organ and gland in the body. It carries out many vital...
Futurity
Vitamin B12 may treat fatty liver disease
B vitamins can potentially treat advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, according to a new study. Researchers at Duke-NUS Medical School uncovered a mechanism that leads to an advanced form of fatty liver disease—and it turns out that vitamin B12 and folic acid supplements could reverse this process. These findings...
technologynetworks.com
Monoclonal Antibody Decreased Asthma Attacks in Urban Youth
A monoclonal antibody, mepolizumab, decreased asthma attacks by 27% in Black and Hispanic children and adolescents who have a form of severe asthma, are prone to asthma attacks and live in low-income urban neighborhoods, a National Institutes of Health clinical trial has found. This population has been underrepresented in previous clinical trials of asthma therapeutics.
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes myelitis (DM), and more severe...
2minutemedicine.com
Gout flares associated with a transient increase in subsequent risk of cardiovascular events
1. Amongst patients with gout, those who experienced a cardiovascular event were likely to have recently experienced a preceding gout flare. 2. The risk of experiencing a cardiovascular event was highest amongst individuals with a recent gout flare within 60 days. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Gout...
healio.com
Insulin use, older age raise risk for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia
Insulin use, older age, lower fasting glucose and lower estimated glomerular filtration rate are associated with increased odds for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in older adults with type 2 diabetes, according to study data. “In this study, we investigated multiple risk factors for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in geriatric patients...
Nature.com
P50 implies adverse clinical outcomes in pediatric acute respiratory distress syndrome by reflecting extrapulmonary organ dysfunction
Hypoxemia and multiple organ dysfunction are significant contributors to mortality in patients with pediatric acute respiratory distress syndrome (PARDS). P50, the oxygen tension at which hemoglobin is 50% saturated, is a measure of hemoglobin-oxygen affinity, and its alteration might have implications for tissue hypoxia and organ dysfunction. The purpose of this single-center, retrospective study was to evaluate P50 levels in PARDS and to determine the association between P50 and clinical outcomes. The study included 212 children diagnosed with PARDS according to the Pediatric Acute Lung Injury Consensus Conference definition who required invasive mechanical ventilation and had arterial blood gas results of hemoglobin oxygen saturation"‰<"‰97% at the time of diagnosis. P50 levels were calculated using Doyle's method, and organ dysfunction was assessed using the Pediatric Logistic Organ Dysfunction-2 score. Most patients exhibited more than one dysfunctional extrapulmonary organ at PARDS onset. P50 increased with increasing PARDS severity (mild (26.6 [24.9"“29.6]), moderate (26.8 [25.0"“29.5]), and severe PARDS (29.1 [26.1"“32.4] mmHg; P"‰="‰0.025). Moreover, P50 demonstrated a significant positive association with extrapulmonary organ dysfunction score (Î²"‰="‰0.158, P"‰="‰0.007) and risk of mortality (adjusted hazard ratio, 1.056; 95% confidence interval, 1.015"“1.098; P"‰="‰0.007), irrespective of initial PARDS severity. The relationship between P50 and mortality was largely mediated by extrapulmonary organ dysfunction. A high P50 value at the time of PARDS diagnosis may be associated with mortality via dysfunctional extrapulmonary organs. Future studies should consider P50 as a potential candidate index for risk stratification of PARDS patients.
labroots.com
A Protein Detectable in Blood Linked to Diabetes Onset and Cancer Mortality
Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a well-established risk factor associated with some types of cancer, including liver, pancreas, endometrium, colorectal, breast, and bladder. In fact, cancer and T2D have many common risk factors, including age and obesity. Both cancer and diabetes comprise highly complex diseases with various subtypes and distinct pathologies and involve multiple organ systems. These challenges make it difficult to fully understand the links between cancer and T2D.
MedicalXpress
Pregnant women are at increased risk of severe illness, complications from COVID-19
COVID-19 infection in pregnant women is associated with increased risk of adverse outcomes compared to women who are not pregnant, according to a review published in JACC: Advances from the American College of Cardiology Cardiovascular Disease in Women Committee. Cardiovascular complications include heart attack, arrythmias, heart failure and long-haul symptoms that may be difficult to distinguish from other cardiac complications of pregnancy and require the cardiovascular care team to be vigilant when assessing pregnant women with COVID-19.
MedicalXpress
Aldosterone linked to increased risk of chronic kidney disease progression and end-stage kidney disease
A steroid hormone called aldosterone is linked to an increased risk of kidney failure in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published in the European Heart Journal today. The risk of CKD worsening and developing into end-stage kidney disease was independent of whether or not patients had diabetes.
Nature.com
Arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy in a Japanese patient with a homozygous founder variant of DSG2 in the East Asian population
Arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC) is a hereditary cardiomyopathy that results in fatal arrhythmias and heart failure. Herein, we report a Japanese patient with ARVC whose parents were blood relatives. Genetic testing identified a homozygous rare variant, c.1592T"‰>"‰G (p.Phe531Cys), of DSG2 that is presumed to be a founder variant among East Asians. Genetic counseling sessions with precise risk assessment and appropriate follow-up programs were provided to the patient and family members.
