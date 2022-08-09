Read full article on original website
FEMA responds to Governor's comments
'If I sound frustrated, it's not that I'm not grateful. It's that these people need help." Governor Andy Beshear was visibly frustrated this afternoon about part of FEMA's response to the disaster.
Kentucky renters may also be eligible for flood disaster assistance
The Federal Emergency Management Agency said individual assistance is available to renters as well as homeowners and can help pay for temporary housing.
wymt.com
‘It’s clear that Eastern Kentucky is full of resilient people’: USDA Under Secretary for Rural Development visits Isom IGA
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small, visited the Isom IGA, which was recently damaged in the Eastern Kentucky flooding. “Rural Development wants to be a key part of that and that’s why I’m here, because this...
wkyufm.org
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children to see boost in food assistance during start of school year
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children in low-income households will be getting extra federal food assistance through the start of the school year, something that anti-hunger advocates say is crucial given higher rates of food insecurity seen in the state over the summer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) created...
Gov. Beshear's medical cannabis advisory committee holds meeting
Gov Beshear's medical marijuana advisory team will meet again Thursday morning in Frankfort. Members of the public can watch the town hall meeting live online.
hazard-herald.com
How the Foreclosure Rate in Kentucky Compares to the Nation
Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Biden visits eastern Kentucky and pledges federal aid, and a state special session on the horizon
This week in Kentucky Politics…the 2022 Fancy Farm political picnic was dominated by Republican politicians and voters. But Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, also gubernatorial candidate, took the heat during his speech for his role in the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death. U.S. President Joe Biden visited Eastern Kentucky in the aftermath of the floods […]
Beshear: KYTC crews actively restoring crossings at 11 bridge sites destroyed by flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a statement Aug. 12 that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is already working to rapidly replace the first batch of closed bridges damaged or destroyed by recent severe flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The 11 bridges that have been initially targeted serve county and state roads...
McConnell visits impacted areas in Eastern Kentucky
Following the recent flooding and storms, U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) traveled throughout Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and Wednesday, Aug. 10, to meet with local leaders and visit several communities affected by the flooding. On Tuesday, McConnell participated in a briefing with local officials and emergency...
wdrb.com
Committee says 98.5% of Kentuckians surveyed support legalizing medical marijuana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The committee tasked with finding out how Kentuckians feel about medical marijuana said most of those surveyed are on board. The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee formed in June at the direction of Gov. Andy Beshear in an effort to help him decide whether to take executive action to legalize access to medical marijuana.
leoweekly.com
Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee Reports Overwhelming Support To Gov. Beshear
In a report to Gov. Andy Beshear via Zoom, the Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee reported overwhelming support for legalizing medical cannabis in the state. The 17-person committee held a series of town halls across the state to hear from citizens about the issue. “Everyone [who spoke] expressed a positive...
thelevisalazer.com
KY. POWER’S ‘POWER UP THE PANTRY’ FOOD DRIVE
‘POWER UP THE PANTRY’ FOOD DRIVE SUPPORTS COMMUNITIES WITH INCREASED IMPORTANCE FOLLOWING EASTERN KENTUCKY FLOODING. ASHLAND, Ky., August 12, 2022 – Kentucky Power and WYMT are partnering up again to present the third annual Power Up the Pantry event. The goal of this food donation and fundraiser is to replenish depleted area food pantries in Kentucky.
'We feel like we're part of the 21st century now'; LaRue County native is working to bring internet to rural Kentucky
LARUE COUNTY, Ky. — Thousands of Kentuckians don't have internet access, but one LaRue County man and his crew are working to change that one home at a time. Cameron Lasley and his tight-knit crew of workers, put on hard hats, gloves, harnesses and other safety equipment in preparation of working about 100 feet in the air.
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 11. The briefing was held at the Capitol in Frankfort at 11:30 a.m. The governor gave an update on the continuing efforts in eastern Kentucky following historic flooding, noting that the state is now moving from the emergency phase to the stabilization phase.
wdrb.com
Eastern Kentucky school districts forced to delay start of school year after devastating flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of students in eastern Kentucky are still waiting to head back to school as their communities continue to pick up the pieces. The area, hit by devastating flooding last week that left at least 37 people dead, is home to 18 school districts. Four of them returned to the classroom this week, but 14 others are still cleaning up and assessing damage.
WKRC
Northern Kentucky jailer voices concerns about overcrowding, length of inmates' stays
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A Northern Kentucky jailer is voicing his concerns on overcrowding in the detention center. Dozens of state inmates are getting held in the county too long. Inside the Kenton County Detention Center, Jailer Marc Fields said its capacity is 602 beds. “As of today, right...
WUKY
'Transformational' or a 'reckless' spending spree? A Kentucky economic think tank and the state's leading Republican take on Democrats' latest legislation
There’s a lot to unpack in the Democrats’ sweeping $750 billion Inflation Reduction Act, but a number of provisions will bear directly on Kentucky. "The Inflation Reduction Act really is a transformational piece of legislation that is going to be really important for Kentucky especially, but certainly across the nation."
WLKY.com
Kentucky Department of Agriculture: Cattle threatened by deadly tick-borne disease
KENTUCKY — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Office of the State Veterinarian are warning cattle producers to protect their herds from a potentially deadly tick-borne disease. Theileria orientalis Ikeda is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in two beef...
Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner feeds flood victims
Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Kentucky to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by the recent flooding. The 53-foot mobile diner, which has been traveling across the United States since 2017 to serve fresh breakfasts for free to those impacted by natural disasters, will provide a hot and comforting meal consisting of two pancakes, two sausage links, hot coffee and cold water to Kentuckians throughout the week of Aug. 11-14.
SBA offers disaster assistance to businesses and residents of Eastern Kentucky affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides
Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to businesses and residents in Kentucky following the announcement of a Presidential disaster declaration due to the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that began on July 26. “SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Kentucky small businesses...
