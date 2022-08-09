ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Society
hazard-herald.com

How the Foreclosure Rate in Kentucky Compares to the Nation

Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
KENTUCKY STATE
WFPL

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Biden visits eastern Kentucky and pledges federal aid, and a state special session on the horizon

This week in Kentucky Politics…the 2022 Fancy Farm political picnic was dominated by Republican politicians and voters. But Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, also gubernatorial candidate, took the heat during his speech for his role in the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death.  U.S. President Joe Biden visited Eastern Kentucky in the aftermath of the floods […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loan Application
The Hazard Herald

McConnell visits impacted areas in Eastern Kentucky

Following the recent flooding and storms, U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) traveled throughout Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday, Aug. 9, and Wednesday, Aug. 10, to meet with local leaders and visit several communities affected by the flooding. On Tuesday, McConnell participated in a briefing with local officials and emergency...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Committee says 98.5% of Kentuckians surveyed support legalizing medical marijuana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The committee tasked with finding out how Kentuckians feel about medical marijuana said most of those surveyed are on board. The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee formed in June at the direction of Gov. Andy Beshear in an effort to help him decide whether to take executive action to legalize access to medical marijuana.
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

KY. POWER’S ‘POWER UP THE PANTRY’ FOOD DRIVE

‘POWER UP THE PANTRY’ FOOD DRIVE SUPPORTS COMMUNITIES WITH INCREASED IMPORTANCE FOLLOWING EASTERN KENTUCKY FLOODING. ASHLAND, Ky., August 12, 2022 – Kentucky Power and WYMT are partnering up again to present the third annual Power Up the Pantry event. The goal of this food donation and fundraiser is to replenish depleted area food pantries in Kentucky.
ASHLAND, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, August 11. The briefing was held at the Capitol in Frankfort at 11:30 a.m. The governor gave an update on the continuing efforts in eastern Kentucky following historic flooding, noting that the state is now moving from the emergency phase to the stabilization phase.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Eastern Kentucky school districts forced to delay start of school year after devastating flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of students in eastern Kentucky are still waiting to head back to school as their communities continue to pick up the pieces. The area, hit by devastating flooding last week that left at least 37 people dead, is home to 18 school districts. Four of them returned to the classroom this week, but 14 others are still cleaning up and assessing damage.
KENTUCKY STATE
WUKY

'Transformational' or a 'reckless' spending spree? A Kentucky economic think tank and the state's leading Republican take on Democrats' latest legislation

There’s a lot to unpack in the Democrats’ sweeping $750 billion Inflation Reduction Act, but a number of provisions will bear directly on Kentucky. "The Inflation Reduction Act really is a transformational piece of legislation that is going to be really important for Kentucky especially, but certainly across the nation."
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hazard Herald

Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner feeds flood victims

Denny’s is deploying its Mobile Relief Diner to Kentucky to serve affected residents and the larger community impacted by the recent flooding. The 53-foot mobile diner, which has been traveling across the United States since 2017 to serve fresh breakfasts for free to those impacted by natural disasters, will provide a hot and comforting meal consisting of two pancakes, two sausage links, hot coffee and cold water to Kentuckians throughout the week of Aug. 11-14.
HAZARD, KY
The Hazard Herald

SBA offers disaster assistance to businesses and residents of Eastern Kentucky affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to businesses and residents in Kentucky following the announcement of a Presidential disaster declaration due to the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that began on July 26. “SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Kentucky small businesses...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hazard Herald

The Hazard Herald

Hazard, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Perry County's leading newspaper since 1911.

 https://hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy