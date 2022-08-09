Read full article on original website
Brock Holt starts #BooBenny campaign ahead of Andrew Benintendi’s return to Fenway Park
Brock Holt jokingly started a “Boo Benny” campaign on social media ahead of his former Red Sox teammate Andrew Benintendi’s return to Fenway Park Friday night.
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension. A. J. Preller, San Diego Padres General Manager, had some harsh truths to tell Fernando Tatis Jr. after he was flagged for PEDs on Friday. “I think we’re hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be...
5 Possible Dennis Eckersley Replacements in the Boston Red Sox Broadcast Booth
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. With news of Dennis Eckersley's upcoming departure from the Red Sox broadcast booth, there is bound to be speculation about The Eck's successor(s). NESN currently has...
Red Sox’s timeline for Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers contract extension talks, revealed
The Boston Red Sox are having a poor 2022 season. Unfortunately for the Fenway Park faithful, this could be less antagonizing than the offseason. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are without contract extensions, which has led to trade rumors and uncertainty around the organization. Those rumors may end soon, though....
Yardbarker
Red Sox release Brandon Howlett
The Red Sox have released minor-league third baseman/right fielder Brandon Howlett, according to the team’s transactions log. Howlett, who turns 23 next month, was originally selected by Boston in the 21st round of the 2018 amateur draft out George Jenkins High School in Lakeland, Fla. He forwent his commitment to Florida State University by signing with the Sox for $185,000.
numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez idle again Thursday for Astros
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Vazquez, who has gone 2-for-12 at the dish since becoming a member of the Astros, remains out of the lineup for a second straight game. Martin Maldonado will catch for Framber Valdez and bat ninth.
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will face off in a three-game rivalry series starting Friday night at Fenway Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick we have laid out below.
MLB Best Bets Today (Don't Be Scared To Fade Lucas Giolito Against Tigers)
Our guy Iain MacMillan took over the best bets column for us yesterday and did a great job. However, it feels good to be back and I'm ready to hit a weekend sweep. I have two game picks that I feel extremely confident about and I'm fading a notable pitcher against one of the worst offenses in the league -- Yup. You read that right.
Slumping Yankees look to get back on track vs. rival Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi will see the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox rivalry from a different perspective on Friday when the American
MLB hates corn and good marketing, gets rid of Field of Dreams
MLB has officially announced disappointing news. They won’t be bringing the Field of Dreams game back to Dyersville in 2023. Former MLB first baseman and current Field of Dreams owner Frank Thomas announced the Field of Dreams game won’t be coming back to Dyersville, IA in 2023 due to site construction. The actual Field of Dreams site will also never be the original after construction is complete.
Celtics Refuse To Trade This Role Player For Kevin Durant
Another layer was added to the Kevin Durant trade saga over the weekend. Back before the NBA free agency moratorium began in June, Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. It surprised a lot of people, but things have been slow-moving. Because of how slowly things have progressed, Durant...
Freddie Freeman’s latest request proves he’s ultimate competitor
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is undoubtedly a dedicated player. His latest request proves he’s more dedicated than most. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has always been one to face challenges head-on and stand out among a talented team. Now, he’s requesting a major challenge that shows why he’s had so much success.
Fox News
Red Sox walk-off Yankees as second-half struggles continue for New York
The struggles for the New York Yankees continued Friday night, this time at the hands of their biggest rival. Yankees closer Clay Holmes blew his third save opportunity in 11 appearances, walking two batters with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning before allowing a game-tying single to J.D. Martinez.
Report: Celtics make surprising player off-limits in Kevin Durant talks
The Boston Celtics are viewed as one of the favorites to land Kevin Durant if the Brooklyn Nets trade the 12-time All-Star, but you may be surprised by their unwillingness to include one player in any potential deal. According to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, the Celtics have made it...
Tommy Pham comes up with quote of the year after one of biggest hits of the year
New Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham followed up his walk-off double against the New York Yankees with one of the better quotes of the 2022 season.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Chicago Cubs Pitcher Drew Smyly’s Wife, Eryn Blatt
Drew Blatt is on his second stint with the Chicago Cubs, and the Thursday game where they beat the Cincinnati Reds was extra special for him. The pitcher’s daughter (and birthday girl) was in attendance. And recently, the youngest Blatt made her debut MLB appearance, too. But it is Drew Smyly’s wife, Eryn Blatt, who is stealing the attention wherever she goes. Blatt has always been noticed at her husband’s games, but details on her continue to elude fans. So we dive deep into her background in this Eryn Blatt wiki.
Braves: Max Fried gives frightening description of concussion-like symptoms
Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried was placed on the injured list with a concussion this week. His description of the events is scary to hear. “I would say it’s unknown territory, right?” Fried said, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I don’t have anything from prior experience…I don’t know how I’m supposed to feel.”
