Boston, MA

Red Sox release Brandon Howlett

The Red Sox have released minor-league third baseman/right fielder Brandon Howlett, according to the team’s transactions log. Howlett, who turns 23 next month, was originally selected by Boston in the 21st round of the 2018 amateur draft out George Jenkins High School in Lakeland, Fla. He forwent his commitment to Florida State University by signing with the Sox for $185,000.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Christian Vazquez idle again Thursday for Astros

Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Vazquez, who has gone 2-for-12 at the dish since becoming a member of the Astros, remains out of the lineup for a second straight game. Martin Maldonado will catch for Framber Valdez and bat ninth.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

MLB hates corn and good marketing, gets rid of Field of Dreams

MLB has officially announced disappointing news. They won’t be bringing the Field of Dreams game back to Dyersville in 2023. Former MLB first baseman and current Field of Dreams owner Frank Thomas announced the Field of Dreams game won’t be coming back to Dyersville, IA in 2023 due to site construction. The actual Field of Dreams site will also never be the original after construction is complete.
DYERSVILLE, IA
NBA Analysis Network

Celtics Refuse To Trade This Role Player For Kevin Durant

Another layer was added to the Kevin Durant trade saga over the weekend. Back before the NBA free agency moratorium began in June, Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. It surprised a lot of people, but things have been slow-moving. Because of how slowly things have progressed, Durant...
FanSided

Freddie Freeman’s latest request proves he’s ultimate competitor

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is undoubtedly a dedicated player. His latest request proves he’s more dedicated than most. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has always been one to face challenges head-on and stand out among a talented team. Now, he’s requesting a major challenge that shows why he’s had so much success.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Chicago Cubs Pitcher Drew Smyly’s Wife, Eryn Blatt

Drew Blatt is on his second stint with the Chicago Cubs, and the Thursday game where they beat the Cincinnati Reds was extra special for him. The pitcher’s daughter (and birthday girl) was in attendance. And recently, the youngest Blatt made her debut MLB appearance, too. But it is Drew Smyly’s wife, Eryn Blatt, who is stealing the attention wherever she goes. Blatt has always been noticed at her husband’s games, but details on her continue to elude fans. So we dive deep into her background in this Eryn Blatt wiki.
CHICAGO, IL
