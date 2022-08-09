Read full article on original website
Carl Hopkins Aviation Expo returns for the second year
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Carl Hopkins Aviation Expo is a now annual event all that was started with an idea to give back. It was founded in 2021 and named after the man who started the fist model aviation club in Clarksburg. His legacy lives on through people like...
Mainline break in Morgantown causes flooding
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A mainline water break in Morgantown caused some trouble for residents and businesses. The busted pipe also led to a gas leak, leaving over 100 people without water today in the Sabraton area. Now, they’re under a boil water advisory. The break happened right on Green...
Scout fixes community sidewalk for Eagle project
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A scout is doing a community project to earn his wings. Mother Goose Land Kindergarten in Nutter Fort is in need of a new sidewalk. Ryan Tichnell is from Lumberport, and he’s been in Troop 59 for 6 years. He’s working on fixing the...
Congested traffic expected this weekend in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is warning drivers of congested traffic this weekend due to students moving back for the start of classes at WVU. The MPD posted the map below showing where the most heavily congested streets will be once the school year begins. In addition,...
WVU announces FallFest 2022 lineup
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia University’s annual FallFest celebration is kicking off the university’s fall semester on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for the first time since taking a two-year break due to the coronavirus. The concert is scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m. on the Evansdale Rec Fields next to the Student Rec Center. FallFest […]
Sparkz not coming to former Mylan warehouse
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The former Mylan Pharmaceuticals warehouse in Morgantown will continue to sit empty. A deal with energy startup Sparkz to use the location to produce lithium-ion batteries ended up falling through. This comes after the Monongalia County Commission approved up to $60,000 in funding to help bring...
Holiday Inn Express finishes renovations
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Holiday Inn Express, located in Bridgeport, held its ribbon cutting on Thursday morning for the renovations that they have been working on since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The inn originally opened in 2011, and they wanted to start renovating in 2019 but COVID-19 came along. Unfortunately, the pandemic and the supply […]
WVU welcomes new Mountaineers: Freshmen move in day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A new school year is kicking off at WVU. Thursday the freshmen began to move in. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Campus move in day, the first taste many teens get of adult life. For many its their first time being away from home. This year its more of a return to normal with most pandemic restrictions being lifted.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 12
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Witness recalls hearing “sonic boom” before Marion County plane crash
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Operations are still underway to recover the bodies and clear the wreckage of a Marion County plane crash. Kenny Gump didn’t see the crash but he heard it. “Oh yeah it was louder than thunder -- I mean it was loud it was like a...
Residents share their thoughts on expanding the Stockert Youth and Community Center
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon planned to make an expansion to the Stockert Youth and Community Center. Mayor of the city Robbie Skinner compared the youth center to YMCA. Members of the youth center board held a meeting on August 11 to tell residents more about this...
WVU’s FallFest returns for the first time since 2019, lineup announced
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University’s welcome-back-to-campus concert, FallFest, returns for the first time since 2019 with four noteworthy performers. This year’s performers at FallFest are Polo G, Dustin Lynch, Dirty Heads and Tay Money. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the concert beginning at 5:45 p.m....
Glenville State alumni and friends set to gather at Lambert’s Winery
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University will soon host its annual gathering at Lambert’s Vintage Wines in Weston. Alumni and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, Aug. 24 for the sixth annual GSU Night at Lambert’s Vintage Wines. The event is set to begin at 5...
Clarksburg PD looking for missing juvenile
The Clarksburg Police Department have posted on Facebook that they are searching for a juvenile that has been reported missing.
WV Italian Heritage Festival returns after 2 year hiatus
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is returning to Clarksburg. On Wednesday, the Harrison County Commission granted festival organizers $3,000 in funding. County Commissioner David Hinkle says the festival is not only a staple for Clarksburg but for...
Retta Jean West
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Retta Jean West, 95, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday morning, August 12, 2022, in the Pierpont Center in Fairmont. She was born in Clarksburg on October 11, 1926, the only child of Russell Goff West and Retta Virginia (Myers) West.She is survived by several cousins on both the West Family and the Myers Family.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her best friend, Mary Daniels.Retta Jean was a graduate of the West Virginia Business College. She had worked at the Union National Bank for over 45 years. She was a member of the Stealey United Methodist Church and the Women’s Circle, and the Union Bank Retirees.Condolences for the West Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 12 Noon – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, with a Graveside Service immediately following the visitation at Bridgeport Cemetery with Reverend Michael Burge presiding.
Barge hits Wheeling Suspension Bridge
There were some anxious moments tonight when a barge was reported to have hit the Suspension Bridge in Wheeling. Tony Clark of the West Virginia Department of Highways said the barge actually ran into the scaffolding that’s being used to removate the historic structure. A navigation light was damaged, but thankfully, there were no injuries. […]
Inter-state scheme targeting Clarksburg Kroger shoppers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — An inter-state scheme is targeting older women trying to grocery shop in Clarksburg, police told 12 News Friday. According to the Clarksburg Police Department, shoppers are being asked to stay alert due to a suspected multiple-state theft ring taking information from victims at the East Point Kroger on Emily Drive in […]
Dual hiring event for DOT, DMV planned in Mon Co.
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVDOT and DMV will be hosting a dual hiring event in Monongalia County later this month. The event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monongalia County WVDOH Headquarters in Morgantown. Officials said applicants can be interviewed on...
SEE IT: 99-bedroom orphanage for sale in Elkins
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The former lodge for the Elkins Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF), which is 99 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, is up for auction. Built in the middle of the Elkins Railroad boom, the 1910 mansion was used as a charitable home for orphans, widows and the elderly who were suffering from […]
