BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Retta Jean West, 95, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday morning, August 12, 2022, in the Pierpont Center in Fairmont. She was born in Clarksburg on October 11, 1926, the only child of Russell Goff West and Retta Virginia (Myers) West.She is survived by several cousins on both the West Family and the Myers Family.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her best friend, Mary Daniels.Retta Jean was a graduate of the West Virginia Business College. She had worked at the Union National Bank for over 45 years. She was a member of the Stealey United Methodist Church and the Women’s Circle, and the Union Bank Retirees.Condolences for the West Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 12 Noon – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, with a Graveside Service immediately following the visitation at Bridgeport Cemetery with Reverend Michael Burge presiding.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO