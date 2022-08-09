ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Summer 2022 Carbon Trail Shoe Roundup

Carbon shoes. Super shoes. In the road running world they’re old news. But in the trail and mountain scene, these metal-plated all-stars are having their moment. And yet for all their hype, for all their ergonomic promise and bionic propulsiveness experienced by marathoners, how well does this shoe tech translate to dirt and mountain?
outsidemagazine

The Second Year of The Big Gear Show Is Underway

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. The first day of the second annual Big Gear Show started with a drizzle and ended in full sun, and so...
LiveScience

The best exercises for shoulders

The best exercises for shoulders can help build strength and muscle, making everyday tasks easier, whether that’s washing your hair, passing food across the table or lifting a heavy shopping bag. Resistance training, either with free weights or the best adjustable dumbbells, is a good way to develop strong...
outsidemagazine

The Gear Our Editors Loved in July

You may be surprised to learn that the employees of Outside like to be, well, outside. When we’re not working, we’re outdoors, especially in July. Here’s the gear our staff used to bask in peak summer. Nomadix Festival Blanket ($70) I’ve taken this blanket to every park...
hypebeast.com

"Wheat" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion

While has yet to officially launch the newest entry in the Air Max series, the Air Max Scorpion, more colorways continue to surface. First spotted earlier this year, the Air Max Scorpion has certainly stood out as an experimental silhouette. Now, joining looks such as “Triple Black” and “Wolf Grey,” a fall-ready “Wheat” has arrived on the Air Max Scorpion.
outsidemagazine

Gear Debate: Backpack Versus Hip Pack

In the summer of 1995, my family headed to Wyoming’s Medicine Bow Peak for a quick 30-minute hike. Between all of us, we carried two granola bars in our pockets and three bottles of water in our hands. After seven hours, two boulder fields, and a lightning storm, I found myself limping across the vast wilderness, vowing never to leave the house without a fully stocked daypack again. I’d learned my lesson: any adventure can go awry.
boxrox.com

How to Build Massive Arms and A Huge Back with the Chin Up

This definitive guide will teach you everything you need to know about the Chin Up. The Chin Up is a bodyweight pulling exercise where the athlete must pull their body up to a raised bar. Muscles Worked by the Chin up. The Chin Up is an effective way to improve...
outsidemagazine

Aquaglide Makes Waves with a New Class of Ultralight Kayak

Aquaglide was out in force at The Big Gear Show in Deer Valley, Utah, this month, debuting new offerings that will push the the brand into fresh categories for 2023. Of particular note was the unveiling of the Aquaglide Cirrus Ultralight 110 and 150, new inflatable models met with plenty of enthusiasm for their combination of low weight, stability, and tracking.
