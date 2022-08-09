Read full article on original website
The Summer 2022 Carbon Trail Shoe Roundup
Carbon shoes. Super shoes. In the road running world they’re old news. But in the trail and mountain scene, these metal-plated all-stars are having their moment. And yet for all their hype, for all their ergonomic promise and bionic propulsiveness experienced by marathoners, how well does this shoe tech translate to dirt and mountain?
How to Build a Safe, Comfortable Place for Your Dogs in Your Truck
How do you carry dogs in your pickup truck? There are a lot of wrong answers, and no totally optimal ones....
The Second Year of The Big Gear Show Is Underway
The first day of the second annual Big Gear Show started with a drizzle and ended in full sun, and so...
Check Out The ‘World’s Deadliest Dumbbells’ Made By Buff Dudes
The gym is an enjoyable place to go, but it can also result in quite a few injuries. Mainly it would happen due to over-training or improper movements, but the equipment can also be blamed at times. In contrast, if you are not afraid of injury and lack motivation, you may be able to work out using the ‘World’s Deadliest Dumbbells’.
How to Build Huge, Strong Traps with the Barbell Shrug (Benefits, Technique and Muscles Worked)
Learn how to add the Barbell Shrug into your training. The Barbell Shrug is a mass building compound barbell exercise that packs on serious muscle mass and strength for the traps. There are many different variations, however when it comes to gains and results, the barbell variation is hard to...
The best exercises for shoulders
The best exercises for shoulders can help build strength and muscle, making everyday tasks easier, whether that’s washing your hair, passing food across the table or lifting a heavy shopping bag. Resistance training, either with free weights or the best adjustable dumbbells, is a good way to develop strong...
The Gear Our Editors Loved in July
You may be surprised to learn that the employees of Outside like to be, well, outside. When we’re not working, we’re outdoors, especially in July. Here’s the gear our staff used to bask in peak summer. Nomadix Festival Blanket ($70) I’ve taken this blanket to every park...
"Wheat" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
While has yet to officially launch the newest entry in the Air Max series, the Air Max Scorpion, more colorways continue to surface. First spotted earlier this year, the Air Max Scorpion has certainly stood out as an experimental silhouette. Now, joining looks such as “Triple Black” and “Wolf Grey,” a fall-ready “Wheat” has arrived on the Air Max Scorpion.
Replace 16 pairs of dumbbells in the space of 1 with this adjustable set from Woot!
The PowerBlock Sport EXP dumbbells can be expanded up to 90 pounds per hand.
How to Get Wider Biceps – Best Exercises and Workout
There isn’t a bodybuilder alive who doesn’t want bigger, more muscular arms. And while there are two significant muscles that contribute to arm size, it’s the biceps that tend to get most of the attention. Ironically, the triceps are the larger of the two main arm muscles,...
How Many Breakfast Burritos Could Fit in the Giant Chilean Sinkhole?
There's a sinkhole in Chile that's growing fast—it doubled in size over the past week—and has caused the shutdown of a...
Gear Debate: Backpack Versus Hip Pack
In the summer of 1995, my family headed to Wyoming’s Medicine Bow Peak for a quick 30-minute hike. Between all of us, we carried two granola bars in our pockets and three bottles of water in our hands. After seven hours, two boulder fields, and a lightning storm, I found myself limping across the vast wilderness, vowing never to leave the house without a fully stocked daypack again. I’d learned my lesson: any adventure can go awry.
There’s Never Been a Midsize Pickup Like the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X
With more power, more torque, a factory long-travel suspension system complete with high quality dampers, front and rear lockers, steel off-road...
How to Build Massive Arms and A Huge Back with the Chin Up
This definitive guide will teach you everything you need to know about the Chin Up. The Chin Up is a bodyweight pulling exercise where the athlete must pull their body up to a raised bar. Muscles Worked by the Chin up. The Chin Up is an effective way to improve...
Aquaglide Makes Waves with a New Class of Ultralight Kayak
Aquaglide was out in force at The Big Gear Show in Deer Valley, Utah, this month, debuting new offerings that will push the the brand into fresh categories for 2023. Of particular note was the unveiling of the Aquaglide Cirrus Ultralight 110 and 150, new inflatable models met with plenty of enthusiasm for their combination of low weight, stability, and tracking.
Thanks to Dometic, You’ll Have Running Water on Your Next Camping Trip
How do you carry water when you go camping? Disposable water bottles are terrible for the environment. Big water containers are...
