fox29.com
Police: Senior citizen injured in broad daylight triple shooting in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say three people, including a senior citizen, were injuring in a shooting that erupted Friday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 900 block of West Girard Avenue just before 5 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Police found a 75-year-old...
Philadelphia Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Shooting
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shooting that took place last month. On August 9, 2022, at 8:36 PM, officers reportedly responded to the 400 block of E Ontario Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a male victim, a 23-year-old-male, lying on the basketball court, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition. Surveillance video recovered from the area depicts the suspect shooting the victim as he walked away after what appears to be a possible dispute between both parties.
Man shot in head in East Germantown, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s is in critical condition after he was shot in the head inside of a car. The shooting happened Friday at Limekiln Pike and Godfrey Avenue in East Germantown.The victim was transported by police to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition.This morning, detectives are still searching for the shooter and weapon.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
More than a dozen shot in rash of violent incidents in Philadelphia
A juvenile was among those killed and a pregnant woman was among those injured after a violent night in Philadelphia.
Police: Woman, Man shot in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager and a pregnant woman were shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. Both were transported to Temple University Hospital where the teenager was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. and the woman was placed in critical condition.The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street around 10 p.m. At this point, no arrests were made but the weapon was recovered. The investigation is active.This shooting adds to an already violent night in Philadelphia.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
fox29.com
Police: Teen identified as person of interest in fatal stabbing of 64-year-old relative in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in South Philadelphia, authorities say. According to officials, 1st District officers responded to the 2300 block of South 20th Street around 12:27 a.m. responding to a report of a stabbing in a private residence. When police and medics arrived on scene and...
fox29.com
Police investigating fatal stabbing in South Philadelphia
Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman in South Philadelphia. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the latest details.
phl17.com
Woman stabbed multiple times in the throat inside a South Philadelphia apartment building
Philadelphia (WPHL) A woman was fatally stabbed early Friday morning inside an apartment building in South Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 2300 South 20th Street around 12:18 am. According to police, a 64-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the throat inside the second-floor hallway. She was pronounced dead...
Police: Woman stabbed to death in South Philadelphia home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman has been stabbed to death in her South Philadelphia home. Police rushed to a rowhouse on the 2300 block of South 20th Street just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.Investigators say they found a 64-year-old woman stabbed in the neck in a hallway on the second floor.Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.So far, police are trying to determine the motive and have not made any arrests. But investigators are calling a 16-year-old boy a person of interest.
6-year-old boy suffers grazed by bullet while sitting in backseat of vehicle in North Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 6-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle in North Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened on the 1600 block of West Glenwood Avenue just after 12 p.m. Friday. The 6-year-old suffered a graze wound to the left bicep.The child was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition. No arrest was made.No further information is available at this time.
Police: Neighbor shoots dog that attacked mother, son in Philadelphia
"He grabbed it by the leg and I shot him again," said Marcus Davila, who helped stop a dog attack in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.
Burglary Suspect Caught on Camera Using Victim’s Credit Card
PHILADELPHIA, PA — On the night of August 9, 2022, a Philadelphia man’s home on the 200 block of Paoli St was burglarized while he and his family were asleep. The victim reported several items taken from the property, including his credit card. Fortunately for the victim, detectives were able to recover video surveillance from Roxy Gas Station, located at 7728 Ridge Ave, that showed the alleged perpetrator using the victim’s credit card to buy items from the store at 1:58 AM that same evening.
Teen charged with manslaughter in killing of 14-year-old
A 15-year-old boy was charged with manslaughter in a shooting that killed another teen this week in Gloucester Township, authorities said. Police were called to a reported shooting shortly before noon Monday at a residence on the unit block of Gable Court in the township, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said in a news release.
fox29.com
Video: Police searching for shooter who opened fire, shot man on Kensington basketball court
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are working to identify a shooter who fired shots at a person while on a basketball court in Kensington. According to police, the shooting happened on the 400 block of E Ontario Street around 8:36 p.m. on Tuesday night.
NBC Philadelphia
Fight Over Woman May Be Cause of Deadly Shooting Outside Philly Popeye's, Cops Say
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A fight over a woman may have prompted a shooting outside a Philadelphia Popeye’s restaurant that left a young man dead and two others injured, police sources told NBC10 sister station Telemundo 62. The 19-year-old victim, who was also an employee...
fox29.com
Allentown man arrested, charged in connection with 2020 fatal accident
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - An Allentown man has been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents on homicide charges at Philadelphia International Airport. Officials with CBP announced 31-year-old Francisco Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion was arrested at the airport after a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. CBP officers have turned Romero-Encarnacion over...
fox29.com
Gloucester County officials charge 65-year-old woman in the death of her 80-year-old mother
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 65-year-old Washington Township woman has been charged with manslaughter in the death of her 80-year-old mother, officials announced. According to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, 65-year-old Loretta Barr was initially charged with assault after police were called to an apartment on Woodmont Circle in Sewell for a reported dispute, in the evening of August 6th.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown homicide suspect arrested at Philadelphia International Airport
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man wanted on homicide charges was arrested Friday at Philadelphia International Airport. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they arrested Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion, 31 of Allentown, after he arrived on a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Romero-Encarnacion is wanted by the Allentown Police for...
fox29.com
Driver ejected after hitting tree across from church in Camden County car crash, police say
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities say a driver collided with a tree during a crash early Saturday morning in Camden County. The person was reportedly driving on Clementon Road when it lost control and crashed into a tree around 3 a.m. Upon impact, the driver was ejected from the vehicle,...
Victim, 22, Dies 2 Days After Being Shot In Camden
Authorities have identified a 22-year-old man who died two days after being shot in Camden. The victim was identified as Lemuel Rodgers, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Monday, Aug. 8, at 11:12 p.m. Camden County Metro Police officers responded...
