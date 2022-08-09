ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Shooting

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shooting that took place last month. On August 9, 2022, at 8:36 PM, officers reportedly responded to the 400 block of E Ontario Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a male victim, a 23-year-old-male, lying on the basketball court, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition. Surveillance video recovered from the area depicts the suspect shooting the victim as he walked away after what appears to be a possible dispute between both parties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot in head in East Germantown, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s is in critical condition after he was shot in the head inside of a car. The shooting happened Friday at Limekiln Pike and Godfrey Avenue in East Germantown.The victim was transported by police to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in critical condition.This morning, detectives are still searching for the shooter and weapon.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Woman, Man shot in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager and a pregnant woman were shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. Both were transported to Temple University Hospital where the teenager was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. and the woman was placed in critical condition.The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street around 10 p.m. At this point, no arrests were made but the weapon was recovered. The investigation is active.This shooting adds to an already violent night in Philadelphia.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#North Philadelphia#After Man#Violent Crime
CBS Philly

Police: Woman stabbed to death in South Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman has been stabbed to death in her South Philadelphia home. Police rushed to a rowhouse on the 2300 block of South 20th Street just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.Investigators say they found a 64-year-old woman stabbed in the neck in a hallway on the second floor.Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.So far, police are trying to determine the motive and have not made any arrests. But investigators are calling a 16-year-old boy a person of interest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

6-year-old boy suffers grazed by bullet while sitting in backseat of vehicle in North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 6-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle in North Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened on the 1600 block of West Glenwood Avenue just after 12 p.m. Friday. The 6-year-old suffered a graze wound to the left bicep.The child was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition. No arrest was made.No further information is available at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Burglary Suspect Caught on Camera Using Victim’s Credit Card

PHILADELPHIA, PA — On the night of August 9, 2022, a Philadelphia man’s home on the 200 block of Paoli St was burglarized while he and his family were asleep. The victim reported several items taken from the property, including his credit card. Fortunately for the victim, detectives were able to recover video surveillance from Roxy Gas Station, located at 7728 Ridge Ave, that showed the alleged perpetrator using the victim’s credit card to buy items from the store at 1:58 AM that same evening.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

Teen charged with manslaughter in killing of 14-year-old

A 15-year-old boy was charged with manslaughter in a shooting that killed another teen this week in Gloucester Township, authorities said. Police were called to a reported shooting shortly before noon Monday at a residence on the unit block of Gable Court in the township, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins said in a news release.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

Allentown man arrested, charged in connection with 2020 fatal accident

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - An Allentown man has been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents on homicide charges at Philadelphia International Airport. Officials with CBP announced 31-year-old Francisco Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion was arrested at the airport after a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. CBP officers have turned Romero-Encarnacion over...
ALLENTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Gloucester County officials charge 65-year-old woman in the death of her 80-year-old mother

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 65-year-old Washington Township woman has been charged with manslaughter in the death of her 80-year-old mother, officials announced. According to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, 65-year-old Loretta Barr was initially charged with assault after police were called to an apartment on Woodmont Circle in Sewell for a reported dispute, in the evening of August 6th.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown homicide suspect arrested at Philadelphia International Airport

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man wanted on homicide charges was arrested Friday at Philadelphia International Airport. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they arrested Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion, 31 of Allentown, after he arrived on a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Romero-Encarnacion is wanted by the Allentown Police for...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Victim, 22, Dies 2 Days After Being Shot In Camden

Authorities have identified a 22-year-old man who died two days after being shot in Camden. The victim was identified as Lemuel Rodgers, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Monday, Aug. 8, at 11:12 p.m. Camden County Metro Police officers responded...
CAMDEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy