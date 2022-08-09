Read full article on original website
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
New Britain Herald
New Britain resident awarded scholarship to continue career quest in culinary arts
NEW BRITAIN – New Britain resident Stephanie Rubert was recently named a 2022 recipient of the Max Cares Foundation Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Scholarship. “I was hoping I would get the scholarship, but I wasn’t really expecting much,” Rubert said. “So I was surprised when they announced I was a winner. And then I realized it only goes to 12 recipients in the New England area and I noticed I was the only one from this area that received the scholarship, so that was really cool.”
New Britain Herald
John W. McKaig Jr.
John W. McKaig, Jr., 83, of Newington, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn A. (Grazulwich) McKaig for over 50 years. Born in New Britain, son of the late John and Susan (Glossup) McKaig, he attended New Britain and West Hartford schools, before graduating from Avon Old Farms. John served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was formerly employed by the Aetna prior to becoming a Real Estate Agent. He was a member of the local Elks Club.
New Britain Herald
$10 million renovation of Osgood Park in New Britain now underway
NEW BRITAIN – A $10 million renovation of Osgood Park kicked off this week, with Mayor Erin Stewart behind the controls. Of an excavator, that is – as the mayor took the first stab at demolishing a former pool house on the property that most recently served as a food pantry.
New Britain Herald
Pulaski High School alumni gathering for big reunion this fall
NEW BRITAIN – There is a special camaraderie among those who graduated from the short-lived Pulaski High School, and they will be gathering for a big reunion this fall. Alumni from all years (1962-1982) are invited to the Pulaski High School All-Year Reunion, set to take place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Falcon Field, 723 Farmington Ave., New Britain.
New Britain Herald
PET OF THE WEEK: Skitch
*I want to live with cat savvy kids over age 14. *I prefer to be the only pet so I can get all the attention. *I am a great cat with lots of potential. I need a patient family that has owned shy cats before and will give me space as I adjust to a new home.
New Britain Herald
Newington Chamber golf tournament to benefit local youth; here's how to take part
NEWINGTON – Businesspeople in town will be hitting the greens next week. The Newington Chamber of Commerce’s 2nd annual Golf Tournament is set to take place Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Indian Hill Country Club, 111 Golf St., Newington. While many Chamber members...
New Britain Herald
After working his way up from part-time janitor to superintendent of Public Works, Mike Thompson retires after 35 years with city
NEW BRITAIN – He started his career 35 years ago as a part-time janitor at the City’s Public Works Yard. From there, Mike Thompson worked his way through the ranks, and on Aug. 1 of this year, retired as Superintendent of Public Works. “We’re really grateful for the...
New Britain Herald
New York becomes the first-ever Metro Region Champions behind no-hitter from Lionetti
BRISTOL – The last time a team from New York won the Mid-Atlantic region was 2018, and the last time they won the Little League World Series was 2016. In 2022, however, a team from New York escaped Bristol as the first-ever champions of the Metro Region. New York...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Beth Sarah Rosenberg, 40, 150 Shuttle Meadow Ave., New Britain, disorderly conduct, second-degree threatening. Keyosha Renae Jones, 24, 71 Coolidge St., Hartford, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct. Jonathon Jose Colon, 19, 71 Fairview St., New Britain, second-degree breach of peace. Madeline Matos, 39, 6 Smith St. Flr. 2, New Britain, third-degree...
New Britain Herald
Pennsylvania advances to Mid-Atlantic Championship after win over Washington D.C.
BRISTOL – Twelve teams came to Bristol with hopes of earning one of three bids to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn and now just six remain after Pennsylvania’s representatives from Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball discarded the Washington D.C. champs from Northwest Washington Little League by a final score of 13-0 in the Mid-Atlantic Region Semifinals.
New Britain Herald
After failing to be endorsed by Democratic Town Committee, Newington registrar of voters decides to petition for spot on ballot
NEWINGTON – After not being endorsed by the Democratic Town Committee this year, longtime Registrar of Voters Marie Fox has decided to petition for a spot on the Nov. ballot. Fox, who has served as the Town’s Democratic Registrar for over 30 years, will be kicking off her campaign...
New Britain Herald
Water levels in New Britain reservoirs above average right now, despite drought conditions
NEW BRITAIN – Water levels in the city’s reservoirs are actually above average right now, despite recent drought conditions. New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart told the Herald Wednesday that local citizens have been calling and writing in to inquire about this issue amidst the longest heat wave so far this year.
New Britain Herald
Two Hartford residents charged in Plainville bank robbery with threat of violence
PLAINVILLE – Police this week charged two people in connection with a bank robbery in March in which the suspect threatened to shoot everyone in the building. Hartford residents Christina Williams, 47, and Alston Phillips, 27, each face charges in a robbery reported on March 15, around 10:21 a.m. at the American Eagle Federal Credit Union, located at 378 New Britain Ave.
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Anthony Restrepo, 38, 468 South Main St. Apt. 203, New Britain, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, interfere w/ officer/resisting, second-degree threatening. Freilyn J. Jimenez, 23, 38 Norton Place, Plainville, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Roberto Delacruz-alcala, 46, 15 Oliver St., New Britain, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Mirnes Ganic, 29, 57 Cypress...
New Britain Herald
Plainville teen goes missing
PLAINVILLE – A teenager has gone missing from Plainville. State police late Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for Jacklyn Hall, 16. She went missing earlier in the day. A photo of Hall was not immediately available with the Silver Alert. The teen has been described as white, with auburn...
New Britain Herald
Hartford man pleads not guilty in New Britain home invasion where child yelled 'stop hurting mommy'
NEW BRITAIN – A Hartford man has pleaded not guilty in a home invasion in New Britain in which the suspect broke into the home and brandished a knife before strangling a woman in front of two young children. Johnny Santana, 35, faced a judge in New Britain Superior...
New Britain Herald
Plainville police looking to ID theft suspect
PLAINVILLE – Police are looking to identify the suspect in a local theft. Police this week released a photo of the suspect and asked the public for help in identifying him. The man is believed to be involved in a theft from the Ulta Beauty store on July 28, police said.
