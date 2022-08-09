ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

New Britain resident awarded scholarship to continue career quest in culinary arts

NEW BRITAIN – New Britain resident Stephanie Rubert was recently named a 2022 recipient of the Max Cares Foundation Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Scholarship. “I was hoping I would get the scholarship, but I wasn’t really expecting much,” Rubert said. “So I was surprised when they announced I was a winner. And then I realized it only goes to 12 recipients in the New England area and I noticed I was the only one from this area that received the scholarship, so that was really cool.”
New Britain Herald

John W. McKaig Jr.

John W. McKaig, Jr., 83, of Newington, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn A. (Grazulwich) McKaig for over 50 years. Born in New Britain, son of the late John and Susan (Glossup) McKaig, he attended New Britain and West Hartford schools, before graduating from Avon Old Farms. John served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was formerly employed by the Aetna prior to becoming a Real Estate Agent. He was a member of the local Elks Club.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Pulaski High School alumni gathering for big reunion this fall

NEW BRITAIN – There is a special camaraderie among those who graduated from the short-lived Pulaski High School, and they will be gathering for a big reunion this fall. Alumni from all years (1962-1982) are invited to the Pulaski High School All-Year Reunion, set to take place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Falcon Field, 723 Farmington Ave., New Britain.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southington, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Southington, CT
New Britain Herald

PET OF THE WEEK: Skitch

*I want to live with cat savvy kids over age 14. *I prefer to be the only pet so I can get all the attention. *I am a great cat with lots of potential. I need a patient family that has owned shy cats before and will give me space as I adjust to a new home.
NEWINGTON, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prudence Crandall
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Beth Sarah Rosenberg, 40, 150 Shuttle Meadow Ave., New Britain, disorderly conduct, second-degree threatening. Keyosha Renae Jones, 24, 71 Coolidge St., Hartford, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct. Jonathon Jose Colon, 19, 71 Fairview St., New Britain, second-degree breach of peace. Madeline Matos, 39, 6 Smith St. Flr. 2, New Britain, third-degree...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Pennsylvania advances to Mid-Atlantic Championship after win over Washington D.C.

BRISTOL – Twelve teams came to Bristol with hopes of earning one of three bids to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn and now just six remain after Pennsylvania’s representatives from Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball discarded the Washington D.C. champs from Northwest Washington Little League by a final score of 13-0 in the Mid-Atlantic Region Semifinals.
BRISTOL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deadliest Catch#Art#Charity#United Way Of Southington#Community Service#Southington Veterans
New Britain Herald

Two Hartford residents charged in Plainville bank robbery with threat of violence

PLAINVILLE – Police this week charged two people in connection with a bank robbery in March in which the suspect threatened to shoot everyone in the building. Hartford residents Christina Williams, 47, and Alston Phillips, 27, each face charges in a robbery reported on March 15, around 10:21 a.m. at the American Eagle Federal Credit Union, located at 378 New Britain Ave.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington police blotter

Anthony Restrepo, 38, 468 South Main St. Apt. 203, New Britain, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, interfere w/ officer/resisting, second-degree threatening. Freilyn J. Jimenez, 23, 38 Norton Place, Plainville, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Roberto Delacruz-alcala, 46, 15 Oliver St., New Britain, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Mirnes Ganic, 29, 57 Cypress...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville teen goes missing

PLAINVILLE – A teenager has gone missing from Plainville. State police late Wednesday issued a Silver Alert for Jacklyn Hall, 16. She went missing earlier in the day. A photo of Hall was not immediately available with the Silver Alert. The teen has been described as white, with auburn...
PLAINVILLE, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
New Britain Herald

Plainville police looking to ID theft suspect

PLAINVILLE – Police are looking to identify the suspect in a local theft. Police this week released a photo of the suspect and asked the public for help in identifying him. The man is believed to be involved in a theft from the Ulta Beauty store on July 28, police said.
PLAINVILLE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy