From Steve Jobs' iconic turtleneck to bold micro pleats, a look back at the legacy of fashion's Issey Miyake

By Yoonji Han
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNkkd_0hAaBrlE00
Japanese fashion designer rose to fame for his innovative designs and creative use of different fabrics.

Arnal/Garcia/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

  • Issey Miyake was renowned for his innovative approach to traditional Japanese fabrics and designs.
  • Miyake is the mastermind behind micro pleating, Bao Bao bags, and Steve Jobs' iconic turtleneck.
  • On August 5, Miyake died in Tokyo at age 84.
Issey Miyake was one of the first Japanese designers to show in Paris, and opened the door for Japanese fashion to a global audience.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fF0ks_0hAaBrlE00
Issey Miyake, French lingerie designer Chantal Thomass, and Japanese designer Kenzo at a breakfast by the Ministry of Culture in Paris, March 21, 1984.

Micheline Pelletier/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Miyake was obsessed with the use of different types of fabrics and materials in his clothing, including Japanese washi paper and rattan.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08yehU_0hAaBrlE00
Issey Miyake's designs during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall-Winter 2020/2021 in Paris.

Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

Miyake also used traditional Japanese fabrics and designs, drawing inspiration from his home country.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eEocL_0hAaBrlE00
Pieces of Miyake's collection are displayed at the National Art Center in Tokyo, Japan.

Shizuo Kambayashi/AP Images

He paid homage to Japanese craft and design through his works, including origami.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3UH9_0hAaBrlE00
Issey Miyake's 132 5 collection is displayed in Tokyo. The collection was inspired by origami; each item of clothing was cut from a single piece of fabric.

Ken Ishii/Getty Images

Miyake's most iconic designs are his micro pleats and his Bao Bao bags.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eD8Ab_0hAaBrlE00
Women wear Miyake's pleated dresses and hold Bao Bao bags during Paris Fashion Week 2017.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

With micro pleating, garments are sandwiched between layers of paper and fed into a heat press to be pleated.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14bgQ4_0hAaBrlE00
Miyake unveiled his Pleats Please collection at his 1994 Paris summer collection.

Lionel Cironneau/AP

Miyake often used dancers to model his pleated clothing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJBmO_0hAaBrlE00
Models danced on the runway at the Issey Miyake Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show in Paris.

Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

Miyake embraced asymmetry as a way to create a sense of movement in his clothing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251ISF_0hAaBrlE00
Models wear creations for Issey Miyake's Fall-Winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear fashion collection in Paris.

Zacharie Scheurer/AP

The Bao Bao bag's triangular pieces change flat surfaces into three-dimensional ones, creating new forms.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ay7Dq_0hAaBrlE00
Miyake's Bao Bao bag during Paris Fashion Week.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Steve Jobs' signature black mock neck is a Miyake creation. In his biography, Jobs writes that he asked Miyake to make him some of the mock necks, "and he made me like a hundred of them."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=261P45_0hAaBrlE00
Steve Jobs at a keynote speech in 2008.

David Paul Morris/Getty Images

In 2010, Miyake received Japan's Order of Culture, the country's highest honor for the arts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BooOl_0hAaBrlE00
Issey Miyake and his models at the Fall/Winter 1993/1994 show, Paris.

Daniel Simon/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

