From Steve Jobs' iconic turtleneck to bold micro pleats, a look back at the legacy of fashion's Issey Miyake

Issey Miyake was one of the first Japanese designers to show in Paris, and opened the door for Japanese fashion to a global audience. Miyake was obsessed with the use of different types of fabrics and materials in his clothing, including Japanese washi paper and rattan. Miyake also used traditional Japanese fabrics and designs, drawing inspiration from his home country. He paid homage to Japanese craft and design through his works, including origami. Miyake's most iconic designs are his micro pleats and his Bao Bao bags. With micro pleating, garments are sandwiched between layers of paper and fed into a heat press to be pleated. Miyake often used dancers to model his pleated clothing. Miyake embraced asymmetry as a way to create a sense of movement in his clothing. The Bao Bao bag's triangular pieces change flat surfaces into three-dimensional ones, creating new forms. Steve Jobs' signature black mock neck is a Miyake creation. In his biography, Jobs writes that he asked Miyake to make him some of the mock necks, "and he made me like a hundred of them." In 2010, Miyake received Japan's Order of Culture, the country's highest honor for the arts. Read the original article on Insider
Artist and photographer Eric Boman, whose dexterity, inventiveness and charisma laid the foundation for a storied – and fun – career, died August 11 at age 76.
Boman died of pancreatic cancer at Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, N.Y. A small private remembrance is being planned.
The fair-haired and gregarious photographer not only captured the art, fashion and social scenes in London in the freewheeling ’70s but was also very much a central figure with fellow creatives during that time, as well in the...
Click here to read the full article. 40 years ago, Jane Fonda revolutionized at-home fitness with her culture-shifting “Jane Fonda Workout” videos that were released on VHS tapes. Now she’s teamed up with H&M for the launch of their new activewear line called H&M Move.
Fonda stars alongside choreographer JaQuel Knight (known for his work on Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” and “Formation videos) in the brand’s movement-focused campaign imagery. In one image, Fonda is photographed in a grand plié pose, an ode to the actor and activists beginnings as a ballet dancer. Others show her mid-jump in poses that you would see...
After two years and three lockdowns, the French, and their summer style, have flocked to the island of Corsica. Known for its turquoise waters, local rosé and stylish seaside villages, the mountainous isle 146 miles southeast from Nice is a Mediterranean vacation classique — and style-spotting on the island in 2022 does not disappoint.
Outside of Paris, pre-COVID-19 French street style was traditionally chic, but reserved. The more flamboyant looks were saved for the streets of the fashion capital. But everything has changed since the pandemic and this summer, buttoned-up looks have given way to a more playful approach to style...
Some 49% of Singaporeans say they are considering Japan for their next vacation abroad, according to the market research firm YouGov. Interest may be even higher among young citizens. Some 68% of Singaporeans aged 16 to 24 years old indicated they are considering Japan for their "next vacation," compared to 37% of those aged 55 and older, according to research published in May.
Nathan Cooper Branwhite, engraver, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 3, 1817, A strange woman, around the age of 20, walks down the street of Almondsbury, an English village in Gloucestershire. A cobbler and his wife found a lady taking high breaths and exhaustedly walking in the village. She was speaking a different language. They took her to the local county magistrate, where the magistrate kept her as she was an unknown person in their country.
Inside a slender display case, a pair of luxurious shoes still sparkles some 300 years after adorning the feet of an upper-class woman in India. Known as juttis, the shoes have delicately pointed toes and are threaded with white and emerald beads woven into an intricate floral design. Green sequins made from iridescent beetles’ wings dot the pattern with shimmering brilliance.
I feel a rising resentment of the restaurant’s approach to gastronomy. Yet, I increasingly admire the waiters. The pride in what they do. Their no-non- sense work ethic. The Sisyphean nature of the job: redemption through repetition. The camaraderie. The competition. Their relationship with money and the ephemeral. The way they feel part of a great lineage, of something distinctly French. That they, unlike the rest of the citizens of the city, know something special. A secret order of magicians, perhaps. Just a lot less glamorous.
