A soccer player scored an astonishing goal from over the halfway line and his manager called it 'genius'

Ismaïla Sarr may have already scored the Championship's goal of the season. Twitter/SkySports

Watford's Ismaïla Sarr scored a stunning goal from within his own half on Monday.

His manager described the strike as a "moment of genius."

Watch the Senegalese star's superb strike below.

Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, Rivaldo — the list of elite soccer players who have scored goals from beyond the halfway line is an exclusive club.

Watford's Ismaïla Sarr can now consider himself part of it.

On Monday night, the Senegalese forward scored an astonishing goal as Watford and West Bromwich Albion saw out a 1-1 draw in the Championship, English soccer's second tier.

Just 12 minutes into the match, Sarr received the ball in the middle of the pitch and turned to face the opposition defense.

Noticing West Brom goalkeeper David Button off his line, the Watford man then hit the ball toward goal, lobbing the Englishman to open the scoring.

Speaking after the match, Watford manager Rob Edwards called Sarr's goal a "moment of genius."

"I'm not surprised by it because he is super talented," Edwards said. "I didn't see it coming, but as soon as it left his foot I knew it was in.

"It was an amazing goal."