ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Tyquan Thornton shows more than speed in impressive preseason debut

The New England Patriots played a lot of rookies in Thursday night's preseason opener against the New York Giants, and one player who stood out was Tyquan Thornton. The 2022 second-round draft pick looked like he belonged on an NFL field. He got the Patriots on the scoreboard at the...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Wilson's injury could open Jimmy G-to-Jets trade possibility

Add a new team to the list of possible destinations for 49ers-quarterback-for-now Jimmy Garoppolo. The New York Jets’ preseason got off to the worst-possible start on Friday night when franchise quarterback Zach Wilson went down with a non-contact knee injury against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson was running in the...
NFL
NBC Sports

What we learned in 49ers' preseason win over Packers

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance provided the memorable moment on Friday night in the 49ers’ preseason opener. Lance unleashed a 76-yard touchdown pass to rookie speedster Danny Gray in the first quarter of the 49ers’ 28-21 win over the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. But...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Roger Goodell’s strong comments about Deshaun Watson could be used against NFL in federal court

As the Miranda warnings explain, Anything you say can and will be used against you. That concept applies in plenty of other legal contexts and settings. When it comes to the blunt, candid comments made by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday regarding Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, a question has emerged as to whether Goodell’s remarks will be repeated by the NFL Players Association in any eventual legal battle regarding the inevitable suspension imposed on Watson by appeals officer Peter Harvey.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Sports

Travis Etienne: It felt like “the old days” with Trevor Lawrence

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne‘s rookie season was wiped out by a Lisfranc injury he suffered last August, so he had a long wait to get back into a game. That wait ended against the Browns on Friday night when Etienne took the field with fellow 2021 first-round pick and former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence. It’s a pairing that elicited high hopes when they arrived in Jacksonville and Etienne said after the game that teaming up with Lawrence again was a familiar feeling.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Report: Zach Wilson suffered bone bruise, possible meniscus injury

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday night’s preseason opener with a knee injury and head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Wilson would be going for an MRI on Saturday to assess the damage. Saleh said that the initial diagnosis was that Wilson’s ACL is intact and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Lance Lenoir
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
James Bradberry
Person
Jaquiski Tartt
NBC Sports

Ravens sign Trent Harris

The Ravens added a veteran linebacker to their roster on Saturday. The team announced the signing of Trent Harris to the 90-man roster. They also cut defensive back Denzel Williams and wide receiver Devon Williams. Harris signed with the Patriots after going undrafted in 2018 and made his regular season...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Is today the day Peter Harvey rules on the Deshaun Watson appeal?

Today could be the day that the NFL issues its final ruling in the Deshaun Watson case. Today probably will be the day, especially if hand-picked Roger Goodell surrogate Peter Harvey will be suspending Watson for a full year, effective immediately. The Browns play a preseason game tonight in Jacksonville....
NFL
NBC Sports

Why Shanahan faces preseason dilemma with 49ers QB Lance

On Trey Lance’s first snap of his second series with the 49ers last summer, coach Kyle Shanahan dialed up the kind of play that is not often seen in the preseason. Lance faked a handoff to running back Trey Sermon and continued on a bootleg to the left. Lance stopped, turned his body, set his feet and fired deep down the right side of the field to wide receiver Trent Sherfield.
NFL
NBC Sports

Broncos have no immediate plans to add John Elway, Peyton Manning, or anyone else to ownership group

New Broncos CEO Greg Penner already has mastered the important skill of answering questions without really answering questions. During the press conference introducing the new Walton-Penner ownership group of the Broncos, Penner was asked whether he has had discussions with former Broncos quarterbacks John Elway and Peyton Manning about joining the club as equity holders. In responding to the question, Penner didn’t answer it.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football
NBC Sports

Purdy's TD celebration results in evidence of surreal debut

SANTA CLARA — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy came out of the 49ers' 28-21 win with an injury that won’t show up on the team report. At the beginning of the fourth quarter Purdy drove down the field with an 11-play, 69-yard drive that culminated in a touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Kroft. Coach Kyle Shanahan called for a two-point conversion, which the rookie completed to receiver KeeSean Johnson.
NFL
NBC Sports

Roob's observations: Hurts excels, a rookie impresses, more

Get in, make a bunch of plays, then get out. The starting offense only played seven plays, and the first defense only played five in the Eagles’ preseason opener against the Jets Friday night at the Linc. But you couldn’t ask for more from either unit. The Eagles’...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

2022 NFL preseason: Malik Willis scrambles for first preseason touchdown

Malik Willis is on the board – at least in the preseason. Early in the second quarter, the Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback ran a bootleg action to the right that the Baltimore Ravens immediately sniffed out. Willis then circled left to avoid the pressure, evaded a sack and split two defenders as he found the end zone.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

10 areas the Eagles need massive improvement in 2022

Nick Sirianni was asked a few days ago about Jalen Hurts’ lack of completions across the middle of the field. But he could have been asked about any number of things and the answer would have been the same. “You don't ever want to be in the bottom part...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Baker Mayfield to start for Panthers Saturday

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said this week that quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold will both play in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Commanders, but he didn’t specify which quarterback would be starting the game. That answer came on Saturday morning. The team announced that Mayfield will...
NFL
NBC Sports

5 storylines to watch for in Commanders-Panthers preseason game

Football is finally back. Well, sort of, at least. The Washington Commanders begin their 2022 preseason slate on Saturday afternoon, as the club is set to host the Carolina Panthers for a 1 p.m. kickoff at FedEx Field (coverage begins at 12 p.m. on NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington). Saturday's...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Shanahan believes Jackson likely suffered shoulder stinger

SANTA CLARA — After what looked like a more serious injury, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said rookie pass rusher Drake Jackson likely suffered a stinger in San Francisco's first preseason contest on Friday night at Levi's Stadium. Jackson’s injury occurred when he was in close pursuit of Green Bay...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy