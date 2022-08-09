Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players
The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions. The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.
NBC Sports
Bears cut Carson Taylor
The Bears started making their way from 90 players to 85 players on Monday morning. The team announced that they have waived defensive lineman Carson Taylor. Along with the other 31 teams in the league, they have until Tuesday afternoon to slash four more players from the roster. Taylor signed...
NBC Sports
The forgotten Eagles linebacker who's starting to get noticed
T.J. Edwards has been through the same things that Patrick Johnson is going through now. Edwards initially made the Eagles as a longshot undrafted linebacker in 2019, and Johnson is trying to stick on the Eagles’ roster this summer for a second season as a seventh-round linebacker. “I always...
NBC Sports
Chiefs waive four, officially sign Danny Shelton
The Chiefs have made a few roster moves on Monday, including officially adding a veteran defensive player. While reports emerged Kansas City was going to sign defensive tackle Danny Shelton nearly a week ago, the club announced the addition on Monday. Shelton had visited with the Raiders and Panthers before...
NBC Sports
Mac Jones seems to be getting daily motivation from locker room photo
Mac Jones was the only rookie quarterback in the NFL last season to guide his team to the playoffs. But that apparently wasn't good enough for the New England Patriots QB. The Patriots suffered a 47-17 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card game, unceremoniously ending what was otherwise a promising first season for Jones.
NBC Sports
Rivera has clear message for Gibson after latest fumble
Mistakes in the NFL preseason are often treated with patience and regarded as learning experiences. After all, errors in August don't really count. Antonio Gibson's Saturday mistake, however, didn't feel like one that could simply be brushed off. After fumbling six times during the 2021 campaign, Gibson once again put...
NBC Sports
Report: Jimmy doesn't own 49ers playbook, nor attends meetings
While the 49ers continue to play the Jimmy Garoppolo waiting game, the veteran quarterback finds himself in an awkward position at training camp. “When the other 89 men on the San Francisco roster are practicing outside, Garoppolo is usually inside, or on his way home,” Peter King of NBC Sports filed in his “Football Morning in America” column Sunday night. “I heard he does not have a playbook, does not attend quarterback or team meetings and barely knows new quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.”
NBC Sports
When will Peter Harvey issue a ruling on Deshaun Watson?
Twelve days ago, the NFL appealed Judge Sue L. Robinson’s ruling in the Deshaun Watson case. The rules require that the appeal process be expedited. Currently, it doesn’t feel as if appeals officer Peter Harvey is expediting anything. On Friday, just as the momentum was building for a...
NBC Sports
First full week of preseason features 15 illegal contact flags
The NFL has instructed officials to pay particular attention to illegal contact fouls by defensive players this season and the first full week of the preseason provided a chance to see if the calls are being emphasized. Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports that there were 15 penalty flags thrown for...
NBC Sports
Brandon Staley on fourth downs: “If we lose, we’re going to do it on our terms”
The Chargers led the NFL with 22 successful conversions on fourth downs last season, but as is usually the case, head coach Brandon Staley also took some criticism when the Chargers were stopped on fourth downs. He says he can accept that. Staley believes that the Chargers’ aggressive style of...
NBC Sports
Jets make Duane Brown signing official
Duane Brown is officially a member of the Jets. The veteran tackle agreed to terms with the team last week and the team formally announced his signing on Monday morning. The five-time Pro Bowler with the Texans and Seahawks signed with the Jets after they lost Mekhi Becton to what is expected to be a season-ending knee injury.
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly ignored coaches after getting his big contract in 2018
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the...
NBC Sports
Greg Roman: I definitely think Lamar Jackson is more vocal
Quarterback Lamar Jackson is currently negotiating his second contract with the Ravens, which should take him through the next stage of his career if it gets done. But entering his fifth season, Jackson has the requisite experience in the league and in Baltimore’s offense to start taking more ownership of the scheme.
NBC Sports
Joe Flacco may start for Jets vs. Ravens in Week 1, admits it wouldn’t just be any other game
With Jets quarterback Zach Wilson set for knee surgery, backup Joe Flacco may be the starter in Week One — when the Ravens come to town. Flacco was the Ravens’ first-round draft pick in 2008, won the Super Bowl MVP with them, and played in Baltimore 11 years. Asked about the possibility of facing his former team, Flacco said he tries not to make a big deal of it, but he knows that there will be emotions involved.
NBC Sports
Kelce's heir apparent Jurgens shows why Eagles drafted him
Watching Cam Jurgens obliterate defensive tackles, get out front on running plays and expertly make pre-snap reads and calls, it was easy to forget it was his first NFL game. With Jason Kelce out after elbow surgery, Jurgens started the Eagles’ preseason opener against the Jets Friday night and played the entire first half with both the first and second offense. In all, he played 36 snaps at center and it was quite an auspicious debut for the rookie second-round pick from Nebraska.
NBC Sports
Friday night’s profane chant is just a glimpse of what Deshaun Watson will hear during road games
The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens during the regular season in, say, Pittsburgh?
NBC Sports
Travis Etienne: It felt like “the old days” with Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars running back Travis Etienne‘s rookie season was wiped out by a Lisfranc injury he suffered last August, so he had a long wait to get back into a game. That wait ended against the Browns on Friday night when Etienne took the field with fellow 2021 first-round pick and former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence. It’s a pairing that elicited high hopes when they arrived in Jacksonville and Etienne said after the game that teaming up with Lawrence again was a familiar feeling.
NBC Sports
Young Eagles cornerback turning heads at new position
The Eagles have a bunch of young corners battling for just a couple roster spots this summer. Josiah Scott has found a way to stick out. For the past few weeks, the Eagles’ backup nickel cornerback has been taking practice and games reps at safety. The extended look at him in a new position is probably a good boost for his roster chances.
NBC Sports
Lions trim roster by three
The Lions have made a few roster cuts on Monday morning. Detroit announced the team has waived tight end Nolan Givan and center Ryan McCollum and released veteran tight end Garrett Griffin. Givan joined the club as an undrafted free agent in May. McCollum appeared in 13 games with one...
NBC Sports
With Duane Brown joining team, Jets move George Fant to right tackle
When Mekhi Becton went down with a knee injury in 2021, the Jets moved George Fant from right tackle to left tackle and he remained there to kick off training camp this year. Another knee injury for Becton has led to another change in plans for Fant, however. The Jets signed former Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown when Becton was injured and head coach Robert Saleh announced on Sunday that Brown’s arrival will push Fant back to the right side.
