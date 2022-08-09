Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo
Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
The badmouthing of 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has already begun
The 49ers are further emphasizing their distance from Jimmy Garoppolo.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Tom Brady looked 'miserable' in Bucs practice per Ben Volin | THE HERD
NFL writer Ben Volin joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest news coming out of Tampa Bay. Volin has been on the sidelines of the Buccaneers' training camp, and he tells Colin Tom Brady looks miserable, and he's not surprised the quarterback will be stepping away from practice. Plus the two discuss Brady's dalliance with the Miami Dolphins, and what kept him from sticking with retirement and his chance at scoring ownership over an NFL team.
NFL Preseason odds: Packers vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022
A rematch of the NFC Divisional Round is set to take place as the Green Bay Packers meet up with the San Francisco 49ers where the stakes will be a whole let less when the pair last met. With that being said, it is about that time to take a sneak peek into our NFL preseason odds series, where our Packers-49ers prediction and pick will be selected.
Tom Brady takes extensive leave of absence from Bucs for ‘family reasons’
For the first time we can think of, Tom Brady has taken a leave of absence from training camp for “family reasons.”. Throughout his NFL career, Tom Brady has been one to mostly keep his thoughts to himself, revealing as little as possible to the media. It’s subjected him...
Tom Brady Away For Personal Reasons: NFL World Reacts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has already missed time this training camp for personal, non-football reasons. On Thursday, it was announced that Brady will miss practice yet again due to personal matters. Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask will run the offense during his absence. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is...
Tom Brady’s Training Camp Absence Is Excused, Allowed by Bucs
His absence reportedly was planned and doesn’t have anything to do with Brady or his family members’ health.
Roger Goodell’s strong comments about Deshaun Watson could be used against NFL in federal court
As the Miranda warnings explain, Anything you say can and will be used against you. That concept applies in plenty of other legal contexts and settings. When it comes to the blunt, candid comments made by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday regarding Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, a question has emerged as to whether Goodell’s remarks will be repeated by the NFL Players Association in any eventual legal battle regarding the inevitable suspension imposed on Watson by appeals officer Peter Harvey.
Green Bay Packers schedule: Jordan Love faces questions against the Saints
Green Bay Packers schedule: Preseason Week 2 The Green Bay Packers schedule continues with a preseason game against the New
Wilson's injury could open Jimmy G-to-Jets trade possibility
Add a new team to the list of possible destinations for 49ers-quarterback-for-now Jimmy Garoppolo. The New York Jets’ preseason got off to the worst-possible start on Friday night when franchise quarterback Zach Wilson went down with a non-contact knee injury against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson was running in the...
Travis Etienne: It felt like “the old days” with Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars running back Travis Etienne‘s rookie season was wiped out by a Lisfranc injury he suffered last August, so he had a long wait to get back into a game. That wait ended against the Browns on Friday night when Etienne took the field with fellow 2021 first-round pick and former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence. It’s a pairing that elicited high hopes when they arrived in Jacksonville and Etienne said after the game that teaming up with Lawrence again was a familiar feeling.
NBC Sports
Report: Zach Wilson suffered bone bruise, possible meniscus injury
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday night’s preseason opener with a knee injury and head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Wilson would be going for an MRI on Saturday to assess the damage. Saleh said that the initial diagnosis was that Wilson’s ACL is intact and...
NBC Sports
All-time Cowboys great thinks Eagles could become a dynasty
If there’s anything a Dallas Cowboys player, current or former, would very likely stay away from is sending a compliment towards a Philadelphia Eagles player, and vice versa. Least of which The Playmaker himself, Michael Irvin, who never misses an opportunity to reveal the big blue star emblazoned on...
NBC Sports
Roob's observations: Hurts excels, a rookie impresses, more
Get in, make a bunch of plays, then get out. The starting offense only played seven plays, and the first defense only played five in the Eagles’ preseason opener against the Jets Friday night at the Linc. But you couldn’t ask for more from either unit. The Eagles’...
Report: Jimmy G frequently ghosted 49ers after signing large deal
While the 49ers Faithful was out of the loop on Jimmy Garoppolo’s whereabouts this past offseason, it seems that wasn’t any different for the organization either. And it also isn't anything new. NFL columnist Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday that Garoppolo was largely unreachable...
NBC Sports
Kelce's heir apparent Jurgens shows why Eagles drafted him
Watching Cam Jurgens obliterate defensive tackles, get out front on running plays and expertly make pre-snap reads and calls, it was easy to forget it was his first NFL game. With Jason Kelce out after elbow surgery, Jurgens started the Eagles’ preseason opener against the Jets Friday night and played the entire first half with both the first and second offense. In all, he played 36 snaps at center and it was quite an auspicious debut for the rookie second-round pick from Nebraska.
NBC Sports
Shanahan believes Jackson likely suffered shoulder stinger
SANTA CLARA — After what looked like a more serious injury, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said rookie pass rusher Drake Jackson likely suffered a stinger in San Francisco's first preseason contest on Friday night at Levi's Stadium. Jackson’s injury occurred when he was in close pursuit of Green Bay...
NBC Sports
Nick Harris likely to have season-ending knee surgery
Browns center Nick Harris was carted off the field two plays into the team’s preseason opener on Friday night and it looks like those will be the only two snaps he plays all season. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Saturday that Harris is likely to have season-ending knee...
