ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Missoula County COVID-19 update: 43 new, 227 active cases

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xuye5_0hAaBclZ00

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows there are 43 new and 227 active COVID-19 cases being reported Tuesday.

There were 12 new and 356 active cases recorded on Monday.

A total of 30,905 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 30,465 recoveries and 213 deaths.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations has dropped from seven on Monday to four, all of whom are county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity remains at 17.25%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 stands at 22.9.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,764 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 64% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.

Comments / 0

Related
Alt 95.7

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,824 Cases, No New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 300,607 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,824 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,099 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,527,257 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 571,664...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Hard compliance ordered at Missoula authorized campsite, several left to streets

Seven armed security officers in tactical vests and face coverings canvassed rows of tents and tarp structures at Missoula’s Authorized Tent Camping Site on Wednesday. The masked men — all employees of Rogers International security company contracted by the city of Missoula — checked to see if each site was in compliance with the camp’s rules.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

New Veterans health clinic to open in Hamilton

MISSOULA, Mont. — Hamilton is getting a new veterans clinic, according to U.S. Senator Tester. The city's new clinic will be more than 7,000 square feet, offering multiple services from primary care, women's health, to outpatient mental health therapy, laboratory, and telehealth services. Veterans Affairs says that the new...
HAMILTON, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula County, MT
Health
Missoula County, MT
Government
City
Missoula, MT
Local
Montana Coronavirus
County
Missoula County, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
NBCMontana

5 properties approved for Missoula Rural Fire annexation

MISSOULA, Mont. — In Thursday’s Missoula County Commission meeting, five properties were approved to be annexed into the Missoula Rural Fire District. “Each petition has been signed by the property owners who represent at least 40% acreage and 40% of the taxable value for each property to be annexed. All five have been approved by the board of trustees for the Missoula Rural Fire District, and notice of hearing has been published twice in the Missoulian,” said Lisa Frost, clerk and recorder for Missoula County.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Help Me Ben: Does the Flathead Compact affect my water rights?

SEELEY LAKE, Mont. – About three weeks ago, I had not one, but four different people reached out to me with questions about the Flathead Compact. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, very simply, the Flathead Compact is a water rights agreement between the State of Montana and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
SEELEY LAKE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Covid#General Health#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
96.7 KISS FM

Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana

When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Bozeman Woman Owes IRS Over $2 Million in Unpaid Business Taxes

In Missoula Federal District Court this week, 43-year-old Melissa Horner was sentenced to nearly three years in prison and must pay $2.8 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. Instead of paying the IRS the employee and employer taxes owed by H&H Earthworks, a Bozeman construction company of which...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Drone video high above Missoula's rivers

MISSOULA, Mont. — With temperatures in the upper 90s the NBC Montana Sky Team took to the skies high above the Clark Fork River and the Bitterroot River in Missoula. Watch all of our drone videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

KPAX

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy