Philadelphia Heat Health Emergency remains in effect for 2nd day

The Heat Health Emergency remains in effect in Philadelphia Tuesday, for the second day in a row.

Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, the city's health commissioner, issued the emergency for Monday and Tuesday, and will extend it if necessary depending on weather conditions.

Coaches with the non-profit organization Youth Mentoring Partnership worked out with kids at the Art Museum steps before the temperature reached 90 degrees.

"It's hot. It's real today, but we're bringing the heat for our kids," said Mark Mintzer, CEO and founder of Youth Mentoring Partnership.

Mintzer said they mentor roughly 2,000 kids in the city and Philadelphia region through fitness and sports.

They're known for working hard, but they also know their limits, keeping their workout short in this sweltering heat.

"It's all about teaching three things: goal setting, grit and gratitude," Mintzer said. "So yeah, it's hard for us today, but it's way harder for our kids and that's why we're here."

Tuesday started off muggy and sticky well before sunrise with temperatures topping 90 degrees before noon.

"It's like walking into an oven," said Karen Garramone of North Philadelphia. "It's so hot and you get hit with the humidity."

That's why the Heat Health Emergency remains in effect for a second day in Philadelphia, turning the focus to those who are most at risk.

This includes older adults, those without air conditioning, people with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women and small kids.

"So I like the heat, but trust me, I won't stay out there too long," said Joe Porter of Philadelphia.

City officials said it's important to check on friends, neighbors, and relatives- anyone who may be at risk during this extremely hot weather.